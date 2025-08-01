Caley Thistle transfer news: Aberdeen’s Alfie Bavidge makes loan return as ICT make hat-trick of signings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle transfer news: Aberdeen’s Alfie Bavidge makes loan return as ICT make hat-trick of signings

Inverness, whose League One campaign starts at Kelty on Saturday, add three players in time for their promotion push in 2025-26.

By Paul Chalk
Alfie Bavidge after his loan move from Aberdeen to Inverness was confirmed. Image: Courtesy of ICTFC.
Alfie Bavidge after his loan move from Aberdeen to Inverness was confirmed. Image: Courtesy of ICTFC.

Caley Thistle go into Saturday’s League One opener at Kelty Hearts boosted by the signing of three signings – two strikers and a defender.

Aberdeen’s Alfie Bavidge has returned to ICT on loan, this time for the entire 2025-26 campaign.

And he was followed by ex-Blackburn Rovers youth player Chanka Zimba, 23, most recently with National League North side Marine, then Celtic centre-back Mitchell Robertson, 20, arrived on loan until the end of the season to complete the set.

Bavidge, 19, enjoyed a fruitful loan spell at ICT last term when he scored six goals in 10 games before being ruled out with a hamstring injury in March.

After impressing in the Dons academy, scoring plenty of goals throughout his young career, the striker made his first-team debut in February 2023, coming on as a substitute in a 2-1 win against Motherwell.

In 2023-24, Bavidge had an impressive loan run at League One Kelty Hearts, scoring nine goals in 26 outings.

Chanka Zimba after scoring for Newport County in August 2022. Image: Ben Evans/Huw Evans/Shutterstock.

After making 15 appearances and scoring two goals for Ayr United last term, he sealed a loan move to Inverness where his dad Martin played from 1999-2002.

Kellacher and Thelin on Bavidge…

He once again reunites with his team-mate Alfie Stewart, who was also on loan from the Dons in the Highland capital last season.

Inverness head coach Scott Kellacher said:  “I’m delighted to have Alfie back.

“He was superb last season. That’s what we’re looking for again for him to come back and produce that type of form.

“Hopefully Alfie can kick on, he’s a great lad, great about the club and it is important we have that type of characters about the place.”

“We’d like to thank Stuart Duff and Aberdeen FC for their assistance with this deal.”

Inverness manager Scott Kellacher. Image: Dave Johnston.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin said: “We’ve had a good look at Alfie throughout pre-season, and we believe that he will benefit further from another period of regular game time.

“We’ll be monitoring his progress closely and will review the position again at the turn of the year.”

And Bavidge said: “I’m buzzing, the gaffer always said I’d be welcome back and it is always something I was going to be interested in because of how much I enjoyed the spell last season. Hopefully I can keep going where I left of and start the season well.”

Zimba ‘different type of striker’ – boss

Zimba, whose deal is subject to international clearance,  started his career at Blackburn Rovers before moving to Cardiff City.

While at Cardiff, he had loan spells with Northampton Town, Newport County and Maidenhead United. He made two appearances for Marine last season.

Zimba said: “I’m delighted, it came around pretty quickly but I’m so happy to be here.

“I’m grateful to the gaffer for giving me the opportunity, showing some faith in me and now it is time work hard.”

And Kellacher added: “Chanka has settled in today and he’s got to know the boys. We’ve worked hard behind the scenes on the deal and it was important we got a different type of striker.”

Mitchell adds to defensive options

Robertson is the captain of the Celtic B team and signed an extension with the Glasgow side in January this year.

The centre-back has been a mainstay with Hoops’ B side in recent years, first breaking into Stephen McManus’ line-up during the 2021-22 campaign.

Featuring as a regular in competitions including the UEFA Youth League and Premier League International Cup, he has gained a number of important experiences within the youth ranks.

 

He also played his part in lifting the Scottish Youth Cup and Glasgow Cup.

Robertson said: “I’m excited with this move, the club has big ambitions of where they want to be. It’s been a quick turnaround. I spoke to the gaffer who was great with me so I’m looking forward to getting started.”

Kellacher said: “We’re over the moon to get Mitchell in, he’ll be a massive addition for us. He gives us that bit of strength in depth in the centre-back position.”

“We’d like to thank Shaun Maloney, Jonny Hayes and Celtic FC for their assistance with this loan agreement.”

Conversation