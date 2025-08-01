Caley Thistle transfer news: Aberdeen’s Alfie Bavidge makes loan return as ICT make hat-trick of signings

Caley Thistle go into Saturday’s League One opener at Kelty Hearts boosted by the signing of three signings – two strikers and a defender.

Aberdeen’s Alfie Bavidge has returned to ICT on loan, this time for the entire 2025-26 campaign.

And he was followed by ex-Blackburn Rovers youth player Chanka Zimba, 23, most recently with National League North side Marine, then Celtic centre-back Mitchell Robertson, 20, arrived on loan until the end of the season to complete the set.

Bavidge, 19, enjoyed a fruitful loan spell at ICT last term when he scored six goals in 10 games before being ruled out with a hamstring injury in March.

After impressing in the Dons academy, scoring plenty of goals throughout his young career, the striker made his first-team debut in February 2023, coming on as a substitute in a 2-1 win against Motherwell.

In 2023-24, Bavidge had an impressive loan run at League One Kelty Hearts, scoring nine goals in 26 outings.

After making 15 appearances and scoring two goals for Ayr United last term, he sealed a loan move to Inverness where his dad Martin played from 1999-2002.

Kellacher and Thelin on Bavidge…

He once again reunites with his team-mate Alfie Stewart, who was also on loan from the Dons in the Highland capital last season.

Inverness head coach Scott Kellacher said: “I’m delighted to have Alfie back.

“He was superb last season. That’s what we’re looking for again for him to come back and produce that type of form.

“Hopefully Alfie can kick on, he’s a great lad, great about the club and it is important we have that type of characters about the place.”

“We’d like to thank Stuart Duff and Aberdeen FC for their assistance with this deal.”

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin said: “We’ve had a good look at Alfie throughout pre-season, and we believe that he will benefit further from another period of regular game time.

“We’ll be monitoring his progress closely and will review the position again at the turn of the year.”

And Bavidge said: “I’m buzzing, the gaffer always said I’d be welcome back and it is always something I was going to be interested in because of how much I enjoyed the spell last season. Hopefully I can keep going where I left of and start the season well.”

Zimba ‘different type of striker’ – boss

Zimba, whose deal is subject to international clearance, started his career at Blackburn Rovers before moving to Cardiff City.

While at Cardiff, he had loan spells with Northampton Town, Newport County and Maidenhead United. He made two appearances for Marine last season.

Zimba said: “I’m delighted, it came around pretty quickly but I’m so happy to be here.

“I’m grateful to the gaffer for giving me the opportunity, showing some faith in me and now it is time work hard.”

And Kellacher added: “Chanka has settled in today and he’s got to know the boys. We’ve worked hard behind the scenes on the deal and it was important we got a different type of striker.”

Mitchell adds to defensive options

Robertson is the captain of the Celtic B team and signed an extension with the Glasgow side in January this year.

The centre-back has been a mainstay with Hoops’ B side in recent years, first breaking into Stephen McManus’ line-up during the 2021-22 campaign.

Featuring as a regular in competitions including the UEFA Youth League and Premier League International Cup, he has gained a number of important experiences within the youth ranks.

He also played his part in lifting the Scottish Youth Cup and Glasgow Cup.

Robertson said: “I’m excited with this move, the club has big ambitions of where they want to be. It’s been a quick turnaround. I spoke to the gaffer who was great with me so I’m looking forward to getting started.”

Kellacher said: “We’re over the moon to get Mitchell in, he’ll be a massive addition for us. He gives us that bit of strength in depth in the centre-back position.”

“We’d like to thank Shaun Maloney, Jonny Hayes and Celtic FC for their assistance with this loan agreement.”