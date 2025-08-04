Why League One title talk concerns Caley Thistle chief Charlie Christie

Caley Thistle chief executive Charlie Christie admits title talk worries him – after their quick-fire recovery from the brink in just nine months.

The Inverness legend – a former midfield star and ex-manager in the Premiership – knows all eyes are on the Highlanders who are favourites to win League One this season.

In October, the club plunged into administration, players and boss Duncan Ferguson and his management team were shown the door and the 30-year-old former Scottish Cup winners from 2015 were facing possible liquidation.

The ex-Everton striker and caretaker manager even worked for free when the cash crisis deepened.

The 15-point punishment as a result of liquidation took the already struggling team, with many under-21s in the squad, bottom of the table.

From the brink to eyeing promotion

Ex-ICT chairman Alan Savage initially came in to help direct lifeline funds towards the club’s youth academy, with Christie at that point being the head of youth development.

Long-time coach Scott Kellacher was installed as the new manager, with striker Billy Mckay his assistant, supported by club head of youth Ross Jack and senior academy coach Gordon Nicolson.

An upward curve on the park saw ICT climb from bottom place to seventh to defy the odds by the end of last season, while Savage ploughed in £1million to keep the club alive and his £800,000 purchase in June takes Inverness out of administration.

In total, 12 signings have been made this summer, with August kicking off with loan captures of Aberdeen attacker Alfie Bavidge for a second time and Celtic defender Mitchell Robertson and a one-year swoop for English forward Chanka Zimba.

Chief Christie: ‘Club was in disarray’

A knock-on effect of administration means ICT began the league action on -5 points.

However, Saturday’s sweeping 3-0 opening day victory at Kelty Hearts was the perfect start as the Caley Jags target promotion, although interim CEO Christie insists now is a time to take stock of how far they have come.

He said: “I get worried when people start talking about us challenging for titles. People must remember where we were a year ago.

“People forget because the difference has been so noticeable so quickly. You have to remember the disarray this club has been in when you take the last nine months out of it.

“Some clubs take five to seven years to recover. We’re trying to do it in 12 to 15 months, but it has gone incredibly well.

“I never thought we would be in such a positive position squad-wise going into the first league game.

“The proof will be in the pudding.

“I have had 27 calls to one particular agent over the close season. Scott Kellacher is the same – he’s been heavily involved in it all.

“Alan Savage has extended the budget. You wonder where players’ demands will stop at every level.

“Alan has backed Scott Kellacher and me to try and make this season as successful as possible. Credit to him, although we all know that doesn’t guarantee success.”

Youngsters ‘won’t be ignored’ by boss

Christie vows that if younger players show high levels on a consistent basis then they will get their chance – something past managers have not been as open to.

He said: “Alan Savage came in to sponsor the youth academy a year ago. What a buzz that was.

“Things have evolved immensely since then, to a far greater extent.

“The young players, as Scott Kellacher says, must earn the right to play.

“The other week, we took on a 16-year-old kid (Archie Kerr, against St Johnstone) along with (19-year-old forward) Ben Corner. We have to keep a pathway open for these players as well.

“I’m excited about the under-19s. They have been told they have a real opportunity and I can relate to this with my own son (Scotland and Bournemouth star Ryan) playing under-20s out there.

“If you play four or five really good games in a row then Scott Kellacher can’t ignore you and you will get involved in the first-team. That never used to be the case.

“You could previously play that number of good games and some managers would ignore you. That’s not the case anymore. There is a pathway, but you must prove your worth.

“That should happen at every club. We also have three boys who play regular from our academy. How many clubs in Scotland can say that?”

Packed schedule for ICT youngsters

A new hybrid under-19 league, meanwhile, places extra demands on the ICT’s younger squad member this season.

And with the Challenge Cup, now named the KDM Evolution Trophy, meaning more ties in a group format, Christie explained it has led to boosting squad numbers deeper than planned.

He added: “We’ve been looking at squad sizes. If you add Challenge Cup games to our league games, we have over 30 games between now and December 31.

“That has to reflect on your squad size. The double whammy is we also have our first-ever under-19s league. We will have a full fixture list at 19s.

“The young apprentices and first-team boys will play an incredible amount of games from the start of pre-season until the end of this year.

“The Challenge Cup is in a new Champions League format.

“We have, therefore, recruited more than we first planned, but there is a reason for that. That’s the main reason.”

KDM Evolution Cup fixtures

In the KDM Evolution Trophy, clubs play six group games before it reaches round two, with ICT starting away to Elgin City on August 12.

Their other matches are: Aberdeen B (home) on Tuesday, August 26, Stirling Albion (hom) on Saturday, September 6, Dundee B (home) on Tuesday, September 23, Forfar Athletic (away) on Saturday, October 11, and Dundee United B (home) on Tuesday, November 11.

The second round is scheduled for December 9-10.