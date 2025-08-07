Caley Thistle v Peterhead preview: Manager thoughts, team news, predicted line-ups and key battles

Caley Thistle can move on to positive points if they win Saturday’s League One north derby against Peterhead.

Saddled with a starting -5 point deduction as a result of going into administration last year, they got off the mark last week with an impressive 3-0 victory at Kelty Hearts, thanks to goals from Billy Mckay, Luis Longstaff and David Wotherspoon.

A victory could even take them off bottom spot, but they welcome a team who are top of the table after the first 90 minutes of the campaign.

League Two champions Peterhead hit the summit after a resounding 4-1 win against East Fife at Balmoor Stadium in their opening game.

The Blue Toon shared the goals in their opening day win with Peterhead captain Jason Brown scoring twice, while David Wilson and Kieran Shanks were also on the scoresheet.

What the managers say…

Caley Thistle head coach Scott Kellacher: “You look at Stenhousemuir last year – they came up from League Two, and what a season they had (finishing fourth).

“When teams have got that momentum, it’s a good thing for them, so we know we’re going to be in for a hard game.

“Momentum is a big thing, and it’s important that you try to get up to steam as quickly as you can.

“We watched Peterhead’s game against East Fife, and they took their chances really well. They’ve got some good players with Peter Pawlett, Cammy Smith, and Jason Brown.

“We know we’re going to be in for a hard game. I don’t think there is an easy game in this league, so we’ll need to approach Saturday the same way we did last week where our attitudes and work rate was right.

“If we work hard, we’ve got players that can hurt teams, so that’s what we need to try and do this Saturday.”

Peterhead co-manager Ryan Strachan: “It’ll be an extremely difficult game.

“I think Caley Thistle will definitely be there or thereabouts come May for the title.

“They are a really good team when we look at their squad – they’ve a good blend of experience youth, technical attributes and speed.

“They’ve got players that can chip in with goals and assists, so we have to be on our guard for them on Saturday.

“We know they’ll be a threat and a difficult opponent because they’re full-time.

“They’ll use the pitch well, so it’ll be a massive task for us, but it’s one that we’ll try and set-up to take points away from.

“It’s up to use to execute the game plan.”

Team news

The Caley Jags have a “few knocks and niggles”. With right-back Ross Millen a doubt with a calf injury, midfielder Callum MacLeod is likely to continue to fill that void.

Midfielder Paul Allan has a chance of recovering from a groin injury to feature for the first time since the 6-2 Premier Sports Cup cruise at East Kilbride.

Midweek North of Scotland Cup doubles for on-loan Aberdeen striker Alfie Bavidge and ex-Forres Mechanics and Rothes attacker Jordan Alonge in the 6-0 win at Lossiemouth could push them into contention.

For Peterhead, defence continues to be their major concern after starting the new campaign with only three fit defenders.

Midfielder Dylan Forrest partnered captain Brown in a makeshift central defensive partnership last weekend while full-backs Wilson and Danny Strachan were the only other fit and available defenders.

However, the visitors hope to have more options for the trip to the Highlands.

Key battles

Peterhead captain Jason Brown returns to his former club and he could have a tough afternoon against in-form Billy Mckay.

Livingston loaneee Liam Sole has provided fresh pace down the left wing for Inverness since his summer arrival. If Danny Strachan can stand up to that challenge, it will boost the Blue Toon’s chances.

Predicted line-ups

Caley Thistle (4-3-3): Munro, MacIntyre, Devine, Savage, MacLeod, Stewart, Chalmers, Wotherspoon, Sole, Mckay, Longstaff.

Peterhead (4-2-3-1): Newman, D. Strachan, Brown, Wilson, Goldie, McGuffie, McCarthy, Barry, Pawlett, Smith, Shanks.

The odds

McBookie make Caley Thistle the 8/15 favourites for this encounter. Peterhead are 9/2 if you fancy an upset, while the draw is priced at 14/5.