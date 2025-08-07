Caley Thistle v Peterhead preview: Manager thoughts, team news, predicted line-ups and key battles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle v Peterhead preview: Manager thoughts, team news, predicted line-ups and key battles

We look ahead to this weekend's League One meeting between the Caley Jags and the Blue Toon.

Who will come out on top? Caley Thistle's Billy Mckay or Peterhead's Peter Pawlett? Image: SNS Group.
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk & Paul Third

Caley Thistle can move on to positive points if they win Saturday’s League One north derby against Peterhead.

Saddled with a starting -5 point deduction as a result of going into administration last year, they got off the mark last week with an impressive 3-0 victory at Kelty Hearts, thanks to goals from Billy Mckay, Luis Longstaff and David Wotherspoon.

A victory could even take them off bottom spot, but they welcome a team who are top of the table after the first 90 minutes of the campaign.

League Two champions Peterhead hit the summit after a resounding 4-1 win against East Fife at Balmoor Stadium in their opening game.

The Blue Toon shared the goals in their opening day win with Peterhead captain Jason Brown scoring twice, while David Wilson and Kieran Shanks were also on the scoresheet.

What the managers say…

Caley Thistle head coach Scott Kellacher: “You look at Stenhousemuir last year – they came up from League Two, and what a season they had (finishing fourth).

“When teams have got that momentum, it’s a good thing for them, so we know we’re going to be in for a hard game.

“Momentum is a big thing, and it’s important that you try to get up to steam as quickly as you can.

“We watched Peterhead’s game against East Fife, and they took their chances really well. They’ve got some good players with Peter Pawlett, Cammy Smith, and Jason Brown.

“We know we’re going to be in for a hard game. I don’t think there is an easy game in this league, so we’ll need to approach Saturday the same way we did last week where our attitudes and work rate was right.

“If we work hard, we’ve got players that can hurt teams, so that’s what we need to try and do this Saturday.”

Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Peterhead co-manager Ryan Strachan: “It’ll be an extremely difficult game.

“I think Caley Thistle will definitely be there or thereabouts come May for the title.

“They are a really good team when we look at their squad – they’ve a good blend of experience youth, technical attributes and speed.

“They’ve got players that can chip in with goals and assists, so we have to be on our guard for them on Saturday.

“We know they’ll be a threat and a difficult opponent because they’re full-time.

“They’ll use the pitch well, so it’ll be a massive task for us, but it’s one that we’ll try and set-up to take points away from.

“It’s up to use to execute the game plan.”

Team news

The Caley Jags have a “few knocks and niggles”. With right-back Ross Millen a doubt with a calf injury, midfielder Callum MacLeod is likely to continue to fill that void.

Midfielder Paul Allan has a chance of recovering from a groin injury to feature for the first time since the 6-2 Premier Sports Cup cruise at East Kilbride.

Midweek North of Scotland Cup doubles for on-loan Aberdeen striker Alfie Bavidge and ex-Forres Mechanics and Rothes attacker Jordan Alonge in the 6-0 win at Lossiemouth could push them into contention.  

For Peterhead, defence continues to be their major concern after starting the new campaign with only three fit defenders.

Peterhead captain Jason Brown.
Midfielder Dylan Forrest partnered captain Brown in a makeshift central defensive partnership last weekend while full-backs Wilson and Danny Strachan were the only other fit and available defenders.

However, the visitors hope to have more options for the trip to the Highlands.

Key battles

Peterhead captain Jason Brown returns to his former club and he could have a tough afternoon against in-form Billy Mckay.

Livingston loaneee Liam Sole has provided fresh pace down the left wing for Inverness since his summer arrival. If Danny Strachan can stand up to that challenge, it will boost the Blue Toon’s chances.

Predicted line-ups

Caley Thistle (4-3-3): Munro, MacIntyre, Devine, Savage, MacLeod, Stewart, Chalmers, Wotherspoon, Sole, Mckay, Longstaff.

Peterhead (4-2-3-1): Newman, D. Strachan, Brown, Wilson, Goldie, McGuffie, McCarthy, Barry, Pawlett, Smith, Shanks.

The odds

McBookie make Caley Thistle the 8/15 favourites for this encounter. Peterhead are 9/2 if you fancy an upset, while the draw is priced at 14/5.

 

