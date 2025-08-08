Caley Thistle defender on being inspired by his cousin, Ryder Cup golfer Robert MacIntyre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle defender on being inspired by his cousin, Ryder Cup golfer Robert MacIntyre

The recent signing from Hibernian aims to be above par at League One Inverness, inspired by his high-soaring world-famous cousin.

By Paul Chalk
Oscar MacIntyre during a Hibernian training session at Hibs Training Centre, Edinburgh, on August 5, 2022.
Oscar MacIntyre being put through his paces as a Hibernian player. Image: SNS Group.

Oscar MacIntyre aims to make the cut with Caley Thistle – with his cousin, star golfer Robert MacIntyre, proving to be an inspiration.

The sporting MacIntyre family hail from Oban, with Edinburgh-born Oscar and his younger brother Jacob being with Scottish Premiership side Hibs in recent years.

After making just three first-team appearances for the Hibees, academy graduate MacIntyre opted to move from the Scottish capital to the Highland capital to kick-start his career with the League One club.

The 20-year-old left-back recently signed a one-year deal with Scott Kellacher’s promotion hopefuls and he made his debut in Saturday’s season-opening 3-0 win at Kelty Hearts.

Robert ‘is someone to look up to’

This year’s US Open runner-up and world number 12 golfer Robert MacIntyre, who won the 2024 Scottish Open, is now a global name.

The 29-year-old, who has posted top-10 finishes in The Open and the US PGA, is also a fine shinty player and turns out, when time permits, for his local side Oban Celtic.

And when asked whether the sporting talent runs in the genes, ICT’s recent signing said with a smile: “I wouldn’t say that about my golfing ability!

Robert MacIntyre lifts the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open trophy. Image: SNS.

“Robert is obviously doing really well and my younger brother (Jacob) is at Hibs.

“Robert, doing as well as he is in golf, is someone for me to look up to.

“I’m always having a look and I always wish him well for whatever tournament he’s playing in.”

League One loan stints ‘ should stand me in good stead’ – Oscar MacIntyre

MacIntyre will hope to play in Caley Thistle’s home League One clash with Peterhead on Saturday as the team seek to move on to positive points, having kicked off on -5 as a result of last year’s administration.

Last season, he played against ICT when on loan at Queen of the South, having previously had a loan stint at Annan Athletic in 2023-24.

He said: “The loan experiences have been with clubs in League One, so I know what I’m coming up against. It should stand me in good stead, given I know the league a bit.

“Given the size of this club, it’s not where it should be at the minute, so it would be good to try and get them back to where they should be.

“Being in League One, this is a good place for me to develop and hopefully make my mark.”

Scottish Cup triumph at Spartans

And MacIntyre, who likes to attack as well as defend, knows what it’s like to win silverware in football, having tasted national success as a teenager at Spartans before being snapped up at the second attempt by Hibs.

He added: “I had a trial with Hibs when I was about nine.

“Unfortunately, I didn’t get in then, but I had a few years at Spartans where I won the (SYFA) Scottish Cup there (in 2019) and I got scouted by Hibs again and moved to Hibs.”

Hibernian's Oscar MacIntyre in action during a friendly match against Edinburgh City at the Meadowbank Stadium, Edinburgh, on June 29, 2024.
Oscar MacIntyre in action for Hibs in a friendly against Edinburgh City in June 2024. Image: SNS Group.

