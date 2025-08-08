Caley Thistle defender on being inspired by his cousin, Ryder Cup golfer Robert MacIntyre

Oscar MacIntyre aims to make the cut with Caley Thistle – with his cousin, star golfer Robert MacIntyre, proving to be an inspiration.

The sporting MacIntyre family hail from Oban, with Edinburgh-born Oscar and his younger brother Jacob being with Scottish Premiership side Hibs in recent years.

After making just three first-team appearances for the Hibees, academy graduate MacIntyre opted to move from the Scottish capital to the Highland capital to kick-start his career with the League One club.

The 20-year-old left-back recently signed a one-year deal with Scott Kellacher’s promotion hopefuls and he made his debut in Saturday’s season-opening 3-0 win at Kelty Hearts.

Robert ‘is someone to look up to’

This year’s US Open runner-up and world number 12 golfer Robert MacIntyre, who won the 2024 Scottish Open, is now a global name.

The 29-year-old, who has posted top-10 finishes in The Open and the US PGA, is also a fine shinty player and turns out, when time permits, for his local side Oban Celtic.

And when asked whether the sporting talent runs in the genes, ICT’s recent signing said with a smile: “I wouldn’t say that about my golfing ability!

“Robert is obviously doing really well and my younger brother (Jacob) is at Hibs.

“Robert, doing as well as he is in golf, is someone for me to look up to.

“I’m always having a look and I always wish him well for whatever tournament he’s playing in.”

League One loan stints ‘ should stand me in good stead’ – Oscar MacIntyre

MacIntyre will hope to play in Caley Thistle’s home League One clash with Peterhead on Saturday as the team seek to move on to positive points, having kicked off on -5 as a result of last year’s administration.

Last season, he played against ICT when on loan at Queen of the South, having previously had a loan stint at Annan Athletic in 2023-24.

He said: “The loan experiences have been with clubs in League One, so I know what I’m coming up against. It should stand me in good stead, given I know the league a bit.

“Given the size of this club, it’s not where it should be at the minute, so it would be good to try and get them back to where they should be.

“Being in League One, this is a good place for me to develop and hopefully make my mark.”

Scottish Cup triumph at Spartans

And MacIntyre, who likes to attack as well as defend, knows what it’s like to win silverware in football, having tasted national success as a teenager at Spartans before being snapped up at the second attempt by Hibs.

He added: “I had a trial with Hibs when I was about nine.

“Unfortunately, I didn’t get in then, but I had a few years at Spartans where I won the (SYFA) Scottish Cup there (in 2019) and I got scouted by Hibs again and moved to Hibs.”