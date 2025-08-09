Caley Thistle 2-0 Peterhead: Managers’ reaction, key points and ratings as ICT maintain perfect League One start

Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher hailed his perfect League One starters as they rose into positive points with a 2-0 home win against Peterhead.

David Wotherpoon shot ICT in front just before half-time after goalkeeper Jack Newman had denied them several times.

On-loan Livingston winger Liam Sole added another early in the second half to cap a comfortable afternoon.

After starting the season on -5 points due to last year’s administration, they are now in seventh place, on one point.

Home victory so vital for Kellacher

Kellacher felt although it was not an all-round sparkling show, they were worthy winners against capable opponents.

He said: “It was important for us to get off to a good start this season.

“We got the win last week against Kelty Hearts, but it was good to win here as we struggled a wee bit at home last season.

“I didn’t think we were at our best, but we managed the game well. It’s a game last year, if not at our best, we would maybe have drawn.

“We got our goal and we then controlled the game. It was a slow start and the conditions played a part, with it being windy and the pitch being a wee bit sticky, although I won’t blame the pitch.

“We couldn’t get the ball down and moving quickly, but we kicked on when we scored.

“We then wanted to go on the font foot to get that second goal.

“Peterhead had some waves of attack. They are good on the transition. When they win the ball back, they break with pace.

“They’re a good side and they kept going until the end. It was a good game, but we managed it well.

“We could just be a wee bit more clinical with our final pass or ball into the box but I am delighted.

“We have won 2-0 at home with two clean sheets so far. You can’t ask for much more than that.”

Peterhead’s season ‘won’t be defined by playing against Inverness’

Peterhead co-boss Ryan Strachan says his players lost out to a side capable of going all the way to promotion.

He said: “We fell short. Inverness were bigger, fitter and quicker and technically better.

“They has more in-game knowledge than us today. I thought we could have given a better account of themselves.

“They are full-time, we’re part-time club that trains once a week.

“They are expected to win the league – we’re not.

“Sometimes you have to credit a team. Inverness will be the benchmark and will be up there come the end of the season. A few more teams will struggle here.

“We were well beaten and we can accept that. Against part-time teams, we’re equally as sharp. There was a wee bit more of a gulf here.

“We’ve got our own internal targets and ambitions. Playing against Caley Thistle is not going to define us.

“I’d be surprised if they’re not lifting a trophy in 10 months’ time. That’s where they are, as a full-time team.”

Deal for Flynn Duffy ‘really close’

Ex-Dundee United full-back Flynn Duffy played as a trialist for Peterhead, having been on loan with the Balmoor club in 2004.

Strachan hopes the 21-year-old defender, who had a short stint at ICT last year before being let go due to administration, could soon come on board.

He said: “We have had Flynn for a number of weeks now. He is a really good player.

“We want to keep him, but the contract talks have broken down a number of times, but I think we’re really close now.

“We still need one more, a central defender. In terms of height and physicality, we’re probably the smallest team in the league.

“Flynn doesn’t need to prove himself in terms of his ability, but it’s about having the budget…but we’re close and hopefully we can get something sorted this week.”

Wotherspoon nudges ICTFC ahead

Inverness stuck with the starters who earned the 3-0 opening day win at Kelty, while Peterhead – fresh from their 4-1 victory against East Fife – brought Jack Brown and Duffy into their team.

This first meeting between the clubs on SPFL league business was sure to be of interest, with a chance to continue to build upon the early momentum.

Inverness carved open the first close call when Luis Longstaff worked his way inside from the left, picking out on-loan Aberdeen midfielder Alfie Stewart, whose drive was blocked and cleared.

It was patient but focused attacking lay from ICT, but the Blue Toon were maintaining their shape well.

Peterhead’s first real venture forward saw Kieran Shanks break into the box, but Remi Savage was on hand to win the challenge.

Newman, who was on loan at ICT from Dundee United before also being freed when administration hit last year, kept the scores blank when he raced out to deny Billy Mckay, who superbly broke through on goal on the half hour mark.

Wotherspoon then drew a stop from Newman before Andrew McCarthy responded in kind when Ross Munro gathered the midfielder’s shot.

Newman was in action again when he saved from Stewart, whose effort from long-range was on target.

However, he could do nothing about the opening goal.

A surge down the left-side by ex-Hibs kid Oscar McIntyre was followed by his pin-point cross which Wotherspoon crashed home from close range with a low shot.

Sole strikes to double advantage

Nine minutes into the second half, ICT doubled their advantage and it came from the determination of Longstaff.

His angled drive was pushed away by Newman, but the in-rushing Sole reacted quickly to score from close range.

Unfortunately for Sole, an injury forced him off moments later, replaced by Aberdeen loanee Alfie Bavidge.

And Bavidge nearly got in on the scoring only to slide a shot wide before Newman pushed away a net-bound Mckay shot as ICT chased a third goal.

Peterhead never let their heads drop and a late Seb Ross effort came off the post for their closest moment to scoring.

These sides now kick off their KDM Evolution Trophy group campaign on Tuesday, with ICT visiting League Two Elgin City, and Peterhead hosting Aberdeen B.

Caley Thistle v Peterhead ratings

CALEY THISTLE (4-3-3): Munro 6, MacLeod 6, Savage 6, Devine 6, MacIntyre 7, Wotherspoon 7 (Alonge 90), Chalmers 6, Stewart 7 (Allan 60), Longstaff 7, Mckay 7 (Zimba 88), Sole 7 (Bavidge 60).

Subs not used: Ross (GK), Robertson, Strachan, Thompson, Clark.

PETERHEAD (4–3-3): Newman 7, Strachan 6, Forrest 6, Jason Brown 6, Trialist 6, Smith 6 (Ross 60), Forrest 6, McCarthy 7 (Carnwath, 82), Jack Brown 6 (McGuffie 60), Shanks 6 (McGinn 71), Barry 7 (Colloty 71).

Subs not used: Oluyemi (GK), Mackie.

Referee: Iain Snedden.

Attendance: 2078.

Man of the match: Oscar MacIntyre.