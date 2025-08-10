Caley Thistle’s Luis Longstaff: ‘We can get better’, Peterhead’s Jack Newman: ‘We’re aiming as high as possible as part-time side’

Luis Longstaff is confident Caley Thistle will improve – despite two wins from two without leaking a League One goal.

Saturday’s 2-0 victory against Peterhead followed their opening day 3-0 triumph at Kelty Hearts for a perfect start to their league campaign.

Despite kicking off with a -5 tally due to last year’s administration, Scott Kellacher’s team were installed as the title favourites.

Docked 15 points last October, they rallied and rose from bottom place to finish seventh.

Goals from David Wotherspoon and on-loan Livingston winger Liam Sole saw off Peterhead, who had goalkeeper Jack Newman to thank for staying in the game.

Ahead of next week’s League One date with Stenhousemuir, ICT are now on one point and in seventh spot.

Setting high standards at Inverness

Winger Longstaff, who has four goals in six matches this season, is confident there is more to come from the Highlanders as they pick up the pace.

He said: “It was another good performance, but I don’t think it was as good as last week, but in our first home game of the season we can’t complain with 2-0 and the clean sheet.

“It’s two wins from two games and that’s all we can ask for.

“Jack Newman pulled off a couple of good saves, but we still feel we can be much better.

“That’s shows the attitudes we have and the high standards we set. We know we have extra gears to click into.

“If we win games when we’re not at our best then that’s a sign of good things to come.”

‘Atmosphere is completely different’

Twelve months ago under Duncan Ferguson, ICT had come down from the Championship, had a squad loaded with youngsters, were heading for financial meltdown, and had three draws and a defeat from their first four League One games before beating Queen of the South 1-0 on August 31.

Longstaff explained the feeling is night and day compared to last August.

He added: “I think last year we didn’t win a game for a while. This season, we’ve won our first two.

“To clear the -5 point deduction was a target for us, to do it as quickly as possible, so it feels a lot more positive around the place.

“We need to keep winning games and will be looking to do that when we’re back here on Saturday for the Stenhousemuir match.

“The attendance on Saturday (of 2,078) also shows how far the club has come. The atmosphere is completely different.

“We need to keep getting points on the board as much as we can.”

Peterhead’s competitive aim in 25-26

Impressive Peterhead keeper Jack Newman reckons, despite this defeat against the title favourites, there are enough signs to show they can match up against the majority of the division, who are also part-time sides.

He said: “With the amount of attacks Inverness had, they were bound to score eventually.

“Our shape behind the ball was good for most parts of the game.

“I just felt, towards the end of the game, we looked a bit leggy.

“I made a couple of saves, but unfortunately we came out on the wrong end of the result.

“We have players who have played at a really good level.

“League One is always tight. Teams that are full-time will likely take the top spots, but everyone else will be looking to battle it out amongst one another.

“As one of the teams coming up from League Two, we can’t have the mentality of just staying up.

“We want to have a go and see how high we can reach.”

‘I’m at a point in my career where games are everything’ – Newman

Newman was a victim of ICT’s administration as he was let go from the Highland club when on loan from Dundee United last October. He was finding his feet and played seven times for Inverness in all competitions.

He had a loan stint at Livingston in the Championship in the second half of last season, although never made an appearance for the now top-flight Lions.

After being freed by United in May, Newman was grateful to grasp his chance and sign a one-year deal when the Blue Toon came calling, having impressed for the club on loan in 2022.

He added: “Part-time football is different, but it’s the same division (as ICT) .

“I’m at a point in my career where games are everything.

“I’ve been lucky to get by without playing too much, so in the summer when I left Dundee United all I could think about was playing games, and try to be a number one somewhere.

“Thankfully, Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan here at Peterhead have given me that opportunity.”