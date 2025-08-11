Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher labels KDM Evolution Trophy format ‘ridiculous’ due to fixtures pile-up

Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher has hit out at the new KDM Evolution Trophy format for adding up to five extra matches into an already-packed fixture schedule.

The Challenge Cup has had a revamp for 2025-26, with 30 League One and League Two sides, as well as Premiership B teams, chasing points in a “Champions League-style” first-round format.

The top-22 finishers will reach round two, where they will be joined by the 10 Scottish Championship sides.

It means from tomorrow (Tuesday) until November 11, participants will play a total of six league phase games, rather than a single first round tie, before the knock-outs kick off on December 9 and 10.

The final is pencilled in for March 28 or 29 or April 4 or 5.

The competition, which doesn’t feature Premiership first-teams, was rebranded this year as the KDM Evolution Trophy.

It now offers a record £1.25 million in prize money to share among all SPFL clubs, with the winners netting £150,000.

Inverness, who have eyes on winning League One, also have North of Scotland Cup games to contend with in the months ahead – although league points matter above all.

The same applies to their first Evolution Trophy opponents tomorrow, League Two Elgin City, who are aiming for promotion, having reached the play-offs last term.

Kellacher, whose team made it two league wins from two in League One by beating Peterhead 2-0 on Saturday, said: “I think it’s ridiculous, the amount of games they are expecting teams to play.

“When you are in Leagues One and Two, it’s hard.

“I know they are putting the 19s’ teams into it, but they won’t have as many games, but we do have a lot of games in the league, the KDM Evolution Trophy and the North of Scotland Cup.

“So we need to try and fit these all in, with the squad we’ve got.

“It’s not just us, it affects a lot of other teams as well. It’s a lot of games to fit in.

“They maybe could have spread the fixtures out more to help teams, although I do understand they have to fit them all in to schedule it through to the cup final.”

Quality will suffer amid busy times

Kellacher, whose club have been Challenge Cup holders three times, feels asking players to get through so many games will lead to lesser quality and heightens the risk of injuries.

He added: “They have thrown six (first-round) games in.

“Last year, you win a game and go through, if you lose, then you’re out and you concentrate on the league.

“I’d be surprised if I’m the only one feeling like that.

“We’re trying to get quality on the pitch, and we’re trying to get fans back to watch games.

“You want to be excited when you come to games.

‘Aim is to make it MORE exciting’

“If you’re playing that many games so quickly, you’re not going to get the best quality from the players.

“That’s when players also pick up injuries.

“So many games so early on in the season is not ideal.

“The competition was fine as it was. I get why they are making the format like the Champions and Europa Leagues, and trying to make it better. I understand where they’re coming from – to make it more exciting.

“But it is a lot of games so early in the season. We just have to get on with it.”

Elgin City hampered by injuries

Meanwhile, injury-hit Elgin’s 1-0 league loss against East Kilbride on Saturday leaves them without a League Two point from their first two matches.

Boss Allan Hale will dig deep into his player pool, but his options are limited.

He said: “Our league is the bread and butter, but we do set out to win every game that we play.

“It’s a competition which realistically we’re not going to win, so we will probably use it as an exercise to rotate the squad as best we can to try to keep everyone as sharp as possible.

“However, with the injuries we’ve got, we will need to see how we are.

“We have a lot of young boys on loan and the plan would have been to take them back to give them the experience – but we can’t do that.”

On the casualty list for City at the moment are Lewis Hyde, Russell Dingwall, Kyle Girvan, and Owen Cairns.