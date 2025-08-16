Caley Thistle 1-2 Stenhousemuir: Manager reaction as Inverness lose to Warriors after dominant start

Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher felt a big decision the referee got wrong didn’t help their cause in a 2-1 home League One defeat by Stenhousemuir.

Paul Allan’s penalty midway through the first half was no less than they deserved after having the bulk of the attacking play.

However, a penalty scored by Matthew Aitken – stemming from a soft free-kick – levelled matters before the break.

With Inverness looking the more likely to win, Stenny struck through substitute Ross Taylor to depart with full points.

It was the first loss for ICT in the league after back-to-back victories over Kelty Hearts and Peterhead had taken to on to one point from their -5 point start due to last season’s administration.

The result pushes ICT down to eighth spot, and Stenny up to fourth.

It was also only a second victory for Stenny over the Caley Jags, stretching back to 1997.

Free-kick frustration for Kellacher

Inverness head coach Kellacher cut a frustrated figure at full-time, reflecting on a game they were in control of – until the turning point of that free-kick.

He said: “We couldn’t have been any better in the first half. The only criticism is we were not out of sight.

“We got our goal through a penalty. It was everything I asked for in terms of crosses, shots, working hard, passing the ball. Everything was right in the first half.

“The free-kick, leading to their penalty, was not a free-kick. The referee (Gavin Duncan), who I spoke to at half-time, was honest enough to hold his hands up to that, which is no consolation.

“It allowed Stenhousemuir to get the ball into the box and it was a penalty. Danny Devine gave (Gregor Buchanan) a wee nudge.

“But, it was not a free-kick in the first place. I spoke to the ref at half-time and he is happy to hold his hands up and say that, but we should still do better when the ball comes into the box.

“I think the referee thought I was going to speak to him about the penalty. I said I had no problem with the penalty. There was enough of a nudge to make him go down.

“I said it was the foul before that I felt was not a free-kick. He said at the time he thought it was, but if it wasn’t then it was his mistake.

“The assistant maybe could have helped him out. That’s football. You’ve still got to defend it better.

“That was the frustrating part – we gave them a lifeline. We needed to be better by getting the second goal.

“Credit to (Stenny boss) Gary Naysmith. They set up and hit us on the counter.

“In the first half, we created some really good chances. In the second half, they sat deeper and they were harder to break down.

“We got frustrated and didn’t create as many chances. They get a ball in behind and we don’t deal with it and they score. It was one of those days.”

‘We will probably play worse in games and win’ – Kellacher

Possession was 66% for ICT, who had 19 shots to Stenny’s four, and eight on target compared to the visitors’ three.

With those numbers reflecting the balance of play, Kellacher could not criticise his players.

He added: “We will probably play worse in games and win.

“That stats show we were well on top all over the park. You name it, we were better at it, but that’s not football. You need to put the ball in the back of the net.

“We have to learn from it. These boys have got a good mindset in terms of responding to defeats.

“I can’t be too hard on them, other than we need to be clinical in both boxes. Today, we were not clinical in the final third, and in our box.”

Penalty response came out of blue

Inverness made just one change from Saturday’s 2-0 win over Peterhead, discounting the 10 changes made in the midweek 4-1 KDM Evolution Trophy victory at Elgin City.

Allan took the place of on-loan Livingston winger Liam Sole, which allowed for a fluid 4-5-1 line-up, with main attacker Billy Mckay supported by Luis Longstaff on the right and David Wotherspoon on the left.

Inverness were setting the tone and Longstaff guided a shot just wide just before Alfie Stewart was denied by goalkeeper Darren Jamieson, who saved his shot with his feet.

On 23 minutes, the pressure paid off and it came from the spot after Mckay was taken out in the box by Darren Jamieson after surging on to a pass from Longstaff.

Allan followed on from his penalty goal against Elgin by crashing his spot-kick high past the goalkeeper.

ICT were on top, but Stenny got a lifeline from nowhere 10 minutes from the break – also from a penalty.

Captain Danny Devine was adjudged to have pulled Buchanan from the free-kick awarded against Oscar MacIntyre and referee Gavin Duncan pointed to the spot.

Aitken sent his right-footed shot into the right corner, giving Ross Munro no chance.

Substitute strikes to sink Inverness

Inverness needed to find a way to get the better of the visitors, who sensed their chance of getting at least a point.

A pull on the shirt of substitute Alfie Bavidge by Buchanan appeared to be more of a penalty than the one awarded against Inverness, but play was waved on, causing more roars of anger from the stands.

Despite the Highland team being on top, it required a smart save by Munro’s feet to keep out a shot from Oliver Whyte, who was sent on the run by Euan O’Reilly.

Fancy footwork from Calum MacLeod saw him trick his way into the box, but his low cross was out of reach for team-mates moments before Mckay’s deflected header flew wide from Longstaff’s delivery.

However, Stenny struck the killer goal when, from a Dale Carrick pass, sub Taylor burst through and sent a low shot past Munro from the edge of the box.

Next weekend, it’s a trip to Montrose for the Caley Jags.

ICTFC v Stenhousemuir ratings

CALEY THISTLE (4-5-1): Munro 6, MacLeod 7, Savage 6, Devine 6, MacIntyre 7, Longstaff 7 (Alonge 75), Allan 7 (Bavidge 60), Chalmers 6, Stewart 8, Wotherspoon 6 (Sole 75), Mckay 7 (Zimba 78).

Subs not used: Ross (GK), Robertson, Strachan, Thompson, Clark.

STENHOUSEMUIR (4-3-3): Darren Jamieson 5, Meechan 6, Buchanan 6, Graham 6, Bilham 6 (Ewen 46) , Anderson 6 (McGill 50), Robson 6, Whyte 6, Carrick 7 (Nicky Jamieson 85), Aitken 7 (Taylor 71), O’Reilly 6.

Subs not used: Gromov (GK), Simpson.

Referee: Gavin Duncan.

Attendance: 1927.

Man of the match: Alfie Stewart.