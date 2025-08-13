Chanka Zimba details how Caley Thistle move was sold to him by boss Scott Kellacher

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chanka Zimba details how Caley Thistle move was sold to him by boss Scott Kellacher

The former Cardiff City striker, who joined Inverness this month, also described his playing style to Inverness fans who have still to see him in action.

New Caley Thistle striker Chanka Zimba. Image: Courtesy of ICTFC.
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

New Caley Thistle striker Chanka Zimba has vowed to repay boss Scott Kellacher for handing him a deal by scoring goals towards the club’s promotion push.

The 23-year-old Englishman signed a one-year deal with the League One Highlanders earlier this month and made his debut in the closing moments of Saturday’s 2-0 victory against Peterhead.

He then looked lively in Tuesday’s 4-1 KDM Evolution Trophy win at Elgin City – albeit he didn’t open his scoring account.

Zimba came through the youth scholarship route at Blackburn Rovers before joining Cardiff City in 2020.

The forward then build up experience on loan spells at Northampton Town, Newport County and Maidenhead United, and was with National League North side Marine last season.

Time to repay manager’s faith by scoring ‘a lot of goals’ – Zimba

Zimba impressed Kellacher on trial and netted a one-year contract with ICT – whose goal is to win back their place in the Championship two years after dropping down to League One.

In his first interview since joining Caley Thistle, he told The Press and Journal: “We have high ambitions and we have a lot of good players, so we want to do good things this season.

“The manager sold it to me and said he thinks I can score a lot of goals here, and help the team.

“He’s confident in what I can do. It’s time for me to return that faith.”

Zimba added: “I had a few loan spells at Northampton, Newport and Maidenhead, so I’ve build up good experience.

“It’s brilliant to now get a permanent deal and I’m grateful to the manager who has put a lot of faith in me.

“It’s a long way from my family, but it helps me focus on my trade – I just want to help the boys.

Chanka Zimba, right, in action for Newport County against Niall Canavan of Barrow in 2022.
“It’s great to be involved with the boys. We will take it game by game.

“We’re showing good form, and have started the season well. We just need to maintain the momentum.”

‘I’m a good runner, with a lot of pace. Fans will see a lot of shots from me’

For the Caley Thistle fans who have yet to see him, Zimba described what they can expect.

He said: “I like to make runs off the shoulder.

“I’m really good in and around the box.

“I’m a good runner, with a lot of pace. Fans will see a lot of shots from me.

“I’ve not scored yet, but I’ve been creating chances, so once the goals come, I’ll be happier.”

How Zimba is settling in to Highland life

It is only two weeks since his Inverness arrival, but Zimba explained the warm welcome has really helped.

He added: “I’ve not been here for long, but I feel like I’ve been here for a long time.

“The boys and the gaffer has been brilliant. Everyone has been welcoming. I am settling in well.

“Two weeks ago I got a call and it happened really quickly as things happen in football.

“I was saying my goodbyes and then I was making the long trip up, but I am really happy to be here.”

Assistant boss hails determination in ICT’s Elgin cup tie

A double from Alfie Bavidge, including a last-gasp spot-kick, as well as a penalty from Paul Allan and a first competitive goal for Robbie Thompson, earned Caley Thistle their 4-1 win at League Two Elgin.

ICT assistant boss Billy Mckay was thrilled, even after making 10 changes to their starting 11, to see the players rose to the challenge.

He said: “Everyone is up for every game – be it the North of Scotland Cup, the KDM Evolution Trophy, or the league.

“Everyone wants to play, get fit and get stronger. Some players are at different stages compared to others in terms of fitness, so it was good for many players to get minutes in their legs on Tuesday.

“A special mention to James Clark, who made his full debut on Tuesday – he was fantastic, as was Sam Thompson in the middle, in his first start in a senior game.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle striker and assistant boss Billy Mckay.
“Ben Gardiner also came on, so it’s great for the younger boys to be pushing.

“We’re building a squad with depth and we trust the players. We also had senior boys playing, who want to push for the team every week.

Building momentum is vital – Mckay

“The gaffer said to the lads before playing Elgin that we wanted to keep the momentum going, to win every game in every competition.

“We’re not going to win every game, but if you set those standards and you fall below it then you will put demands on one another and that’s what the boys done on Tuesday. And that carried on from our first two league games this season.”

Inverness have already wiped out their minus-five points deduction at the start of their League One season, a disadvantage from going into administration last term, thanks to 3-0 and 2-0 victories over Kelty Hearts and Peterhead.

They can move into the top half of the table if they beat Stenhousemuir at home this weekend.

Conversation