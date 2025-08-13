Chanka Zimba details how Caley Thistle move was sold to him by boss Scott Kellacher

New Caley Thistle striker Chanka Zimba has vowed to repay boss Scott Kellacher for handing him a deal by scoring goals towards the club’s promotion push.

The 23-year-old Englishman signed a one-year deal with the League One Highlanders earlier this month and made his debut in the closing moments of Saturday’s 2-0 victory against Peterhead.

He then looked lively in Tuesday’s 4-1 KDM Evolution Trophy win at Elgin City – albeit he didn’t open his scoring account.

Zimba came through the youth scholarship route at Blackburn Rovers before joining Cardiff City in 2020.

The forward then build up experience on loan spells at Northampton Town, Newport County and Maidenhead United, and was with National League North side Marine last season.

Time to repay manager’s faith by scoring ‘a lot of goals’ – Zimba

Zimba impressed Kellacher on trial and netted a one-year contract with ICT – whose goal is to win back their place in the Championship two years after dropping down to League One.

In his first interview since joining Caley Thistle, he told The Press and Journal: “We have high ambitions and we have a lot of good players, so we want to do good things this season.

“The manager sold it to me and said he thinks I can score a lot of goals here, and help the team.

“He’s confident in what I can do. It’s time for me to return that faith.”

Zimba added: “I had a few loan spells at Northampton, Newport and Maidenhead, so I’ve build up good experience.

“It’s brilliant to now get a permanent deal and I’m grateful to the manager who has put a lot of faith in me.

“It’s a long way from my family, but it helps me focus on my trade – I just want to help the boys.

“It’s great to be involved with the boys. We will take it game by game.

“We’re showing good form, and have started the season well. We just need to maintain the momentum.”

‘I’m a good runner, with a lot of pace. Fans will see a lot of shots from me’

For the Caley Thistle fans who have yet to see him, Zimba described what they can expect.

He said: “I like to make runs off the shoulder.

“I’m really good in and around the box.

“I’m a good runner, with a lot of pace. Fans will see a lot of shots from me.

“I’ve not scored yet, but I’ve been creating chances, so once the goals come, I’ll be happier.”

How Zimba is settling in to Highland life

It is only two weeks since his Inverness arrival, but Zimba explained the warm welcome has really helped.

He added: “I’ve not been here for long, but I feel like I’ve been here for a long time.

“The boys and the gaffer has been brilliant. Everyone has been welcoming. I am settling in well.

“Two weeks ago I got a call and it happened really quickly as things happen in football.

“I was saying my goodbyes and then I was making the long trip up, but I am really happy to be here.”

Assistant boss hails determination in ICT’s Elgin cup tie

A double from Alfie Bavidge, including a last-gasp spot-kick, as well as a penalty from Paul Allan and a first competitive goal for Robbie Thompson, earned Caley Thistle their 4-1 win at League Two Elgin.

ICT assistant boss Billy Mckay was thrilled, even after making 10 changes to their starting 11, to see the players rose to the challenge.

He said: “Everyone is up for every game – be it the North of Scotland Cup, the KDM Evolution Trophy, or the league.

“Everyone wants to play, get fit and get stronger. Some players are at different stages compared to others in terms of fitness, so it was good for many players to get minutes in their legs on Tuesday.

“A special mention to James Clark, who made his full debut on Tuesday – he was fantastic, as was Sam Thompson in the middle, in his first start in a senior game.

“Ben Gardiner also came on, so it’s great for the younger boys to be pushing.

“We’re building a squad with depth and we trust the players. We also had senior boys playing, who want to push for the team every week.

Building momentum is vital – Mckay

“The gaffer said to the lads before playing Elgin that we wanted to keep the momentum going, to win every game in every competition.

“We’re not going to win every game, but if you set those standards and you fall below it then you will put demands on one another and that’s what the boys done on Tuesday. And that carried on from our first two league games this season.”

Inverness have already wiped out their minus-five points deduction at the start of their League One season, a disadvantage from going into administration last term, thanks to 3-0 and 2-0 victories over Kelty Hearts and Peterhead.

They can move into the top half of the table if they beat Stenhousemuir at home this weekend.