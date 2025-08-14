Caley Thistle v Stenhousemuir preview: Manager thoughts, team news, predicted line-ups and key battles

Caley Thistle are chasing a third successive League One win when Stenhousemuir visit the Highlands on Saturday.

Inverness kicked off with a -5 point deficit, due to being in administration last year, but are out of the negatives after 3-0 and 2-0 victories against Kelty Hearts and Peterhead.

They followed that up when a much-changed side defeated League Two opponents Elgin City 4-1 in the KDM Evolution Trophy.

Gary Naysmith’s team beat Rangers B 2-1 in midweek in that competition, having lost 2-1 to Alloa Athletic and beating Peterhead 1-0 in their first two league matches.

A victory for ICT could take them into the top half of the table, but Stenny know a win could take them into the leading three positions.

Inverness took eight points from a possible 12 against Stenhousemuir last season, with the most recent meeting in April ending 1-1 when a late Charlie Gilmour own-goal cancelled out Billy Mckay’s fine strike.

Stenny, who won League Two in 2024, carried on their strong form in the third-tier last term, finishing fourth before losing the promotion play-off semi-final against Airdrieonians.

What the managers say…

Caley Thistle head coach Scott Kellacher: “Stenhousemuir have not made too many changes, but they’ve taken in Dale Carrick, who is a really good addition.

“He can score goals and he’s a good player.

“Gary is a good manager, with some really good players. They’re always well organised and they’re a threat going forwards.

“After coming up from League Two, they had a fantastic season last year.

“We will be in for a really hard game. We will have to be at our best.

“They’re a versatile team and they made changes in midweek, too, using their squad wisely – like we did at Elgin.”

Stenhousemuir manager Gary Naysmith: “This will be one of our hardest games of the season, you’d imagine.

“Inverness are a really good team and they’ve built a really good squad.

“It’s up to me to have the players as rested as they can (after midweek), so we’re ready to go on Saturday.”

Team news

Inverness were boosted by the return of midfielder Adam Mackinnon from a foot injury in midweek and he could make the squad, albeit he is unlikely to start as he builds back up his fitness.

There were no fresh fitness concerns, with defender Jake Davidson on his way back from a knee injury sustained last November. He’s training with the squad, but is “some time away” from a competitive comeback.

Stenny boss Gary Naysmith was satisfied defenders Nicky Jamieson and Kelsey Ewen and midfielder Scott McGill all got 45 minutes against Rangers B on Wednesday, while forward Matthew Aitken lasted more than an hour.

The main concern was midfielder Michael Anderson coming off with a calf injury so he will be assessed.

Key battles

Experienced full-back Ross Meechan could be the man tasked with cutting out the supply from ICT’s on-loan Livingston winger Liam Sole as well as the pace from Alfie Stewart and even left-back Oscar MacIntyre behind him.

Like ICT, goals can come throughout the Stenhousemuir team, but ex-Stirling Albion attacker Dale Carrick has scored both their league goals and will look for any opening in and around the box, meaning Danny Devine and Remi Savage in particular must be on guard.

Predicted line-ups

Caley Thistle (4-3-3): Munro, MacLeod, Savage, Devine, MacIntyre, Wotherspoon, Chalmers, Stewart, Longstaff, Mckay, Sole.

Stenhousemuir (4-3-3): Jamieson, Meechan, Buchanan, Graham, Bilham, McGill, Robson, Whyte, Taylor, Carrick, O’Reilly.

The odds

McBookie mark up Caley Thistle as 8/15 favourites, with the Warriors 19/4 shots to depart with the points, and the draw is 11/4.