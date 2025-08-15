Ex-Liverpool and Newcastle academy defender Remi Savage: I’m focused on hitting full potential with Caley Thistle

Remi Savage insists thoughts of where his career might lead are shelved while he chases success for Caley Thistle.

The 23-year-old centre-half was signed in January 2024 by former boss Duncan Ferguson, having plied his trade with two major clubs in England.

Having been at Liverpool since the age of five, he came through the Reds ranks and made his under-18s debut under club legend Steven Gerrard in 2017-18.

He was part of Liverpool’s FA Youth Cup-winning squad in 2019, and he signed his first professional contract the following year.

In July 2o21, Savage moved to Newcastle United for £250,000 and played for the Magpies’ under-23 sides in Premier League 2 across three seasons.

He came to Inverness when they were in the Championship, before they dropped down to League One – a division they are battling to get out of now they are free from the shackles of administration.

Last term, they overcame a 15-point hit to stay up against the odds in seventh spot.

ICT boss Scott Kellacher was thrilled when the defender signed a one-year contract extension with the Longman club this summer.

Savage has now played 66 Inverness matches, scoring two and helping keep 23 clean sheets. He even captained the team for the first time in the midweek 4-1 KDM Evolution Trophy win at Elgin City.

‘Giving my all’ for Caley Thistle

Destined for a future back up the levels, Savage explained his focus remains on the here and now, with a club aiming for a return to the Championship.

When asked about his longer term aims, he said: “The main thing for me is to try and reach my full potential.

“I don’t think too far ahead about where I could be in a few years.

“I’ve got to just focus on the present with Inverness.

“I’m going to give my all while I’m here and see where the future takes me – whether that’s staying here or moving on.

“I’m focused on giving all for the club I’m at, Inverness, and hopefully I am doing that.

“I spoke to the gaffer throughout the summer and he was keen to get me back.

“It was massive that he’s someone I want to play for and he wants me to play for him.

“How last season ended, on such a positive note, and working with the gaffer were the main reasons for me staying.

“I was looking forward to coming back and playing for the club again.”

Savage ‘grasped opportunity’ at ICT

Getting the chance to join the full-time Caley Jags last year was a huge step forward and Savage feels he’s made progress in the cut and thrust of Scotland’s second and third tiers.

He said: “I’ve hopefully improved.

“Being in academy football is a lot different to a first-team environment.

“I’ve grasped this opportunity and tried my best.

“I’ve really enjoyed it so far and it’s good to get the games in and getting more experience.”

‘Stenhousemuir have a job to do – they’ll be coming to win, so are we’

On Saturday, ICT are aiming for a third successive league win when they host Stenhousemuir, who reached fourth place last season.

Docked five points at the start of this League One term due to last year’s administration, Inverness now have a positive tally, with a chance to move into the top half should they see off the Warriors.

Savage said: “Winning the first two games was massive to get us into positive points.

“It puts us in a good position to try and kick on. Knowing we don’t have any minus points, we want to try and stack the points up, and it’s been a really good start.

“Stenhousemuir have a job to do – they’ll be coming to win, and so are we.

“They’re a good side, with some really good players.

“We’ll expect them to bring the best they can of themselves, and we’ve got to do the same.

“Hopefully we can carry on performing and try to get another win at home.”