Caley Thistle’s Paul Allan on taking control of penalty-kick duties – and his fight for a starting shirt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle’s Paul Allan on taking control of penalty-kick duties – and his fight for a starting shirt

The former Dunfermline Athletic player explains that he was always confident of hitting the net - but was gutted to be pegged back and beaten by Stenhousemuir.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle midfielder Paul Allan in action against St Johnstone in the Premier Sports Cup on July 19, 2025, at the Caledonian Stadium, Inverness.
Paul Allan, in action last month against St Johnstone, for Caley Thistle. Image: SNS Group.
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Paul Allan revealed he grabbed the ball – and the initiative – to score from the spot for Caley Thistle on Saturday.

Following his midweek penalty in the 4-1 KDM Evolution Trophy win at Elgin, the midfielder fired ICT in front in their home League One showdown against Stenhousemuir.

Sadly for Inverness, Stenny hit back with a penalty of their own and a second half winner from sub Ross Taylor to leave with all three points. 

It was the first league defeat for ICT this term after 2-0 and 3-0 victories against Kelty Hearts and Peterhead put them on one point (after the -5 point deduction for being in administration last year).

‘I wanted to step up and take it’

Allan, who won his place back in the side at the expense of Livingston loanee Liam Sole, told The Press and Journal he felt confident he would net from 12 yards to take his tally to three goals so far this season.

He said: “There was a bit of a debate during pre-season, but I always back myself with penalties and I fancied it on Saturday.

“We didn’t have a designated penalty taker before the game, but I wanted to step up and take it.

“Spoony (David Wotherspoon) and Billy (Mckay) were happy enough to let me have the ball, so I was happy to score it to get us in front.

“I was happy to contribute with a goal, but we’re trying to get points on the board and we didn’t do that, so it’s disappointing.

“Hopefully we can bounce right back by getting the win at Montrose on Saturday.

“It was good to start again – I want to start games and help the team as much as possible.

“I picked up a wee niggle, but hopefully it’s not too bad and I can stay in the team.”

Competition ‘keeps you on your toes’

Now free from administration, amid the Inverness signings in the past two months have been David Wotherspoon, Joe Chalmers, Jordan Alonge and Alfie Stewart (on loan from Aberdeen).

Allan, 25, who helped his local side Dunfermline Athletic win League One in 2022-23, knows earning a start is tougher than it was when he arrived last summer.

He said: “It’s a lot different from last season when we were down to the bare bones.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle's David Wotherspoon ahead of an SPFL Championship match at East End Park, Dunfermline, on November 18, 2023.
Attacking midfielder David Wotherspoon rejoined Inverness in June. Image: SNS Group.

“The gaffer and Billy (Mckay, player/assistant boss) have recruited well. There are a lot of midfielders and a lot of competition, which is good for the team.

“It keeps you sharp and on your toes at training. Hopefully, you can impress and stay in the team.”

Stenny’s winner ‘was a sucker-punch’

Allan, mirroring his manager’s views, feels the manner of the defeat to Stenny provides a sharp reminder they have to put opponents away when on top, while offering no glimmer of hope at the back.

He added: “It was a really frustrating one.

“With being in such control in the first half, we should have really have been three or four goals up.

“We then conceded a penalty, which got Stenhousemuir back in the game.

“At 1-1 at half-time, we spoke about how we just wanted to keep playing the way we were playing.

“We felt more chances would happen in the second half and it was all about us trying to get a second or third goal.

“Stenny sat in and would probably would have been happy with a draw, but they hit us on the counter and scored a decent goal.

“It was a sucker-punch and a hard one to take.

“The lesson is we must be more ruthless. We can’t get careless in both boxes.

“If we take our chances, and go 2-0 or 3-0, it obviously becomes easier.”

Conversation