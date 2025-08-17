Caley Thistle’s Paul Allan on taking control of penalty-kick duties – and his fight for a starting shirt

Paul Allan revealed he grabbed the ball – and the initiative – to score from the spot for Caley Thistle on Saturday.

Following his midweek penalty in the 4-1 KDM Evolution Trophy win at Elgin, the midfielder fired ICT in front in their home League One showdown against Stenhousemuir.

Sadly for Inverness, Stenny hit back with a penalty of their own and a second half winner from sub Ross Taylor to leave with all three points.

It was the first league defeat for ICT this term after 2-0 and 3-0 victories against Kelty Hearts and Peterhead put them on one point (after the -5 point deduction for being in administration last year).

‘I wanted to step up and take it’

Allan, who won his place back in the side at the expense of Livingston loanee Liam Sole, told The Press and Journal he felt confident he would net from 12 yards to take his tally to three goals so far this season.

He said: “There was a bit of a debate during pre-season, but I always back myself with penalties and I fancied it on Saturday.

“We didn’t have a designated penalty taker before the game, but I wanted to step up and take it.

“Spoony (David Wotherspoon) and Billy (Mckay) were happy enough to let me have the ball, so I was happy to score it to get us in front.

“I was happy to contribute with a goal, but we’re trying to get points on the board and we didn’t do that, so it’s disappointing.

“Hopefully we can bounce right back by getting the win at Montrose on Saturday.

“It was good to start again – I want to start games and help the team as much as possible.

“I picked up a wee niggle, but hopefully it’s not too bad and I can stay in the team.”

Competition ‘keeps you on your toes’

Now free from administration, amid the Inverness signings in the past two months have been David Wotherspoon, Joe Chalmers, Jordan Alonge and Alfie Stewart (on loan from Aberdeen).

Allan, 25, who helped his local side Dunfermline Athletic win League One in 2022-23, knows earning a start is tougher than it was when he arrived last summer.

He said: “It’s a lot different from last season when we were down to the bare bones.

“The gaffer and Billy (Mckay, player/assistant boss) have recruited well. There are a lot of midfielders and a lot of competition, which is good for the team.

“It keeps you sharp and on your toes at training. Hopefully, you can impress and stay in the team.”

Stenny’s winner ‘was a sucker-punch’

Allan, mirroring his manager’s views, feels the manner of the defeat to Stenny provides a sharp reminder they have to put opponents away when on top, while offering no glimmer of hope at the back.

He added: “It was a really frustrating one.

“With being in such control in the first half, we should have really have been three or four goals up.

“We then conceded a penalty, which got Stenhousemuir back in the game.

“At 1-1 at half-time, we spoke about how we just wanted to keep playing the way we were playing.

“We felt more chances would happen in the second half and it was all about us trying to get a second or third goal.

“Stenny sat in and would probably would have been happy with a draw, but they hit us on the counter and scored a decent goal.

“It was a sucker-punch and a hard one to take.

“The lesson is we must be more ruthless. We can’t get careless in both boxes.

“If we take our chances, and go 2-0 or 3-0, it obviously becomes easier.”