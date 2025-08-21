Montrose v Caley Thistle preview: Manager thoughts, team news, predicted line-ups and key battles

Caley Thistle are aiming to bounce back from their defeat against Stenhousemuir when they visit Montrose on Saturday.

It’s a ninth v eighth contest, with Inverness having kicked off the League One season on -5 points due to being in administration last year.

Opening season 3-0 and 2-0 victories against Kelty Hearts and Peterhead lifted them on to one point, level with Montrose, who got off the mark in Saturday’s 3-3 draw at Cove Rangers.

A brace from Ewan Loudon – a summer signing from Brechin City – along with a goal from Hearts loanee Callum Sandilands had them on the brink of winning, but new Cove recruit David Eguaibor rounded off his hat-trick with a late leveller.

Montrose played most of the match with 10 men after defensive midfielder Keir Bertie was sent off after just 21 minutes.

It was the second week running Montrose had leaked a late goal, having lost 2-1 against Kelty Hearts due to a 90th minute decider.

If there’s a Links Park winner this weekend, it will move their side in or around mid-table.

Scott Kellacher has never lost back-to-back games since becoming the ICT boss last October and he’ll be determined to ensure that remains the case come Saturday night.

What the managers say…

Caley Thistle head coach Scott Kellacher: “All credit to Montrose for scoring three from five shots on target at Cove.

“We just need to ensure they’re not ruthless against us.

“Stewart Petrie has got many good players. Cove is not an easy place to go, and they needed to score very late on to get a draw against Montrose.

“They will be looking to finish as high up the table as they can this season, like we are.”

Montrose manager Stewart Petrie: “Inverness lost last week, which shows how difficult this league is.

“Who would have thought that East Fife would also have beaten Hamilton? The league is going to be up and down and anyone can beat anyone. You need the breaks at the right time. The break last week went against us.

“We’ve conceded two goals in two weeks with the last kicks of the game, which is a sore one to take, but there were a lot of positives against Cove. Guys who have not started a lot of games have come in and performed very well.”

Team news

Inverness didn’t name names, but “three or four” players will be assessed by the physio before Saturday afternoon.

Midfielder Adam Mackinnon might nudge on to the bench as his recovery from a foot injury continued by playing in the 6-0 North of Scotland win over Strathspey Thistle on Wednesday.

After his red card last week, Bertie’s suspension opens the door for Ali Shrive to replace him in the Montrose line-up, although Craig Wighton might get the nod as an alternative.

Experienced defenders Sean Dillon and Ryan Williamson should be ready after a full week of training, with midfielder Graham Webster “not far away”.

Montrose have added former Aberdeen defender Evan Towler on a one-year deal, with the 20-year-old going straight into Saturday’s squad.

Key battles

While Inverness have scored six goals over their opening three league fixtures, Montrose seem to have found form in attack, scoring three at Cove after a 5-2 KDM Evolution Trophy win against Dundee B.

The front two of Loudon and Blair Lyons will look for any change from ICT defenders Danny Devine and Remi Savage.

At the other end, if Caley Jags give on-loan Aberdeen forward Alfie Bavidge a start, who will drop out?

It’s a flip of the coin, but I’d like to see Bavidge to come for David Wotherspoon to support Billy Mckay, with supply from the wings going up against a potential back three of Kerr Waddell, Craig Smith and Andrew Steeves.

Predicted line-ups

Montrose (3-5-2): Gill, Waddell, Smith, Steeves, Freeman, Clark, Masson, Sandilands, Shrive, Loudon, Lyons.

Caley Thistle (4-3-3): Munro, MacLeod, Savage, Devine, MacIntyre, Bavidge, Chalmers, Stewart, Allan, Mckay, Longstaff.

The odds

Inverness are 17/20 favourites with mcbookie.com. The draw is a 12/5 chance, with the Gable Endies 14/5 to get three points. (prices correct at the time of publishing, subject to change).