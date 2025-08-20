Opinion: Cooperation agreement between Caley Thistle and Celtic could be a perfect fit

It perhaps won’t come as too much of a surprise if Caley Thistle and Celtic enter into a cooperation agreement given two of the men leading the Highland club’s football department.

The chief executive Charlie Christie, dad of ex-Celtic and current Scotland midfielder Ryan, also played for the Hoops.

As did Inverness head coach Scott Kellacher, who learned much from another ex-Celtic player, John Hughes, when he worked as a coach beside the man who led Inverness to Scottish Cup glory in 2015.

Kellacher is a long-time coach and former assistant manager, now in the role quicker than he ever could have imagined due to administration leading him to replace Duncan Ferguson last October.

Scottish champions Celtic have always put much stock on the way they set out to entertain.

That’s a main reason why Kellacher and Christie junior and senior were no doubt lured to Glasgow to play for the Hoops.

Players to be match-ready for ICTFC

As it stands, the Scottish champions and League One club Inverness are weighing up a potential cooperation agreement.

This new Scottish FA-led project came into being this season, allowing players aged 16-21, who are eligible to play for Scotland’s national teams, to spend loan time at a lower league club.

Flexibility is built in, with the players permitted to move between their loan and parent clubs during the season, but increasing playing time is the name of the game.

Celtic’s professional player pathway chief, Shaun Maloney, made the trip north to discuss the possibility of ICT being a route for the Hoops starlets, although another League One club is also in the frame.

Maloney mentioned the attacking style encouraged by Kellacher was appealing for Celtic – and that’s a great compliment to Kellacher, who is helping drive attendances up.

For their 2-0 win against Peterhead this month, 2,078 were in the crowd – well above the League One average of around 800.

While the loan agreement might well happen, ICT are keen to see their own local talent come through and challenge for game time.

We’ve seen breakthroughs this summer for James Clark, Archie Kerr, Ben Gardiner and Sam Thompson, for example.

Celtic would expect any of their younger players arriving in the Highlands to play competitively.

Inverness, who are aiming for promotion to the Championship this season, must ensure the players are match-ready, to help deliver results.

Celtic already helping out Inverness

What is in place already though is a strong bond between Brendan Rodgers’ club and the Caley Jags.

Highly-rated Celtic B captain defender Mitchell Robertson, 20, is already at ICT on a season-long loan and his first start came in last week’s 4-1 KDM Evolution Trophy win at Elgin City.

Last term, with the club in administration and battling to overcome a 15-point deduction, a selection crisis was helped by Celtic with two emergency loan moves for goalkeepers Aidan Rice then Marcus Gill.

One such example of the agreement sees Aberdeen loan players to League Two club Elgin City, with 17-year-old defensive trio Dylan Ross, Jamie Mercer and Noah McDonnell all on board for this season in Moray.

Whether the cooperation agreement between Caley Thistle and Celtic comes to fruition remains to be seen but the links and respect between the two clubs could help Inverness as they seek to progress on and off the pitch.