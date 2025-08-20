Opinion: Cooperation agreement between Caley Thistle and Celtic could be a perfect fit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Opinion: Cooperation agreement between Caley Thistle and Celtic could be a perfect fit

The Scottish champions and Inverness have held talks over a potential partnership.

Celtic B goalkeeper Marcus Gill ahead of the Scottish Youth Cup final against Rangers at Hampden Park, Glasgow, on May 3 2023.
Celtic B goalkeeper Marcus Gill made three appearances for Inverness last season during an emergency loan spell. Image: SNS Group.
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

It perhaps won’t come as too much of a surprise if Caley Thistle and Celtic enter into a cooperation agreement given two of the men leading the Highland club’s football department.

The chief executive Charlie Christie, dad of ex-Celtic and current Scotland midfielder Ryan, also played for the Hoops.

As did Inverness head coach Scott Kellacher, who learned much from another ex-Celtic player, John Hughes, when he worked as a coach beside the man who led Inverness to Scottish Cup glory in 2015.

Kellacher is a long-time coach and former assistant manager, now in the role quicker than he ever could have imagined due to administration leading him to replace Duncan Ferguson last October.

Scottish champions Celtic have always put much stock on the way they set out to entertain.

That’s a main reason why Kellacher and Christie junior and senior were no doubt lured to Glasgow to play for the Hoops.

Players to be match-ready for ICTFC

As it stands, the Scottish champions and League One club Inverness are weighing up a potential cooperation agreement.

This new Scottish FA-led project came into being this season, allowing players aged 16-21, who are eligible to play for Scotland’s national teams, to spend loan time at a lower league club.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle head coach Scott Kellacher during his team's 3-0 SPFL League One win against Arbroath at the Caledonian Stadium, Inverness, on Saturday April 26 2025.
Inverness head coach Scott Kellacher. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Flexibility is built in, with the players permitted to move between their loan and parent clubs during the season, but increasing playing time is the name of the game.

Celtic’s professional player pathway chief, Shaun Maloney, made the trip north to discuss the possibility of ICT being a route for the Hoops starlets, although another League One club is also in the frame.

Maloney mentioned the attacking style encouraged by Kellacher was appealing for Celtic – and that’s a great compliment to Kellacher, who is helping drive attendances up.

For their 2-0 win against Peterhead this month, 2,078 were in the crowd – well above the League One average of around 800.

While the loan agreement might well happen, ICT are keen to see their own local talent come through and challenge for game time.

We’ve seen breakthroughs this summer for James Clark, Archie Kerr, Ben Gardiner and Sam Thompson, for example.

Celtic would expect any of their younger players arriving in the Highlands to play competitively.

Inverness, who are aiming for promotion to the Championship this season, must ensure the players are match-ready, to help deliver results.

Celtic already helping out Inverness

What is in place already though is a strong bond between Brendan Rodgers’ club and the Caley Jags.

Highly-rated Celtic B captain defender Mitchell Robertson, 20, is already at ICT on a season-long loan and his first start came in last week’s 4-1 KDM Evolution Trophy win at Elgin City.

Last term, with the club in administration and battling to overcome a 15-point deduction, a selection crisis was helped by Celtic with two emergency loan moves for goalkeepers Aidan Rice then Marcus Gill.

Celtic B defender Mitchell Robertson joined ICT on a season-long loan.
Celtic B defender Mitchell Robertson joined ICT on a season-long loan. Image: Courtesy of ICTFC.

One such example of the agreement sees Aberdeen loan players to League Two club Elgin City, with 17-year-old defensive trio Dylan Ross, Jamie Mercer and Noah McDonnell all on board for this season in Moray.

Whether the cooperation agreement between Caley Thistle and Celtic comes to fruition remains to be seen but the links and respect between the two clubs could help Inverness as they seek to progress on and off the pitch.

