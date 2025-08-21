Celtic B skipper Mitchell Robertson eyes Caley Thistle chance after UEFA Youth League experience

Celtic B captain Mitchell Robertson has sampled European-level football – now he’s willing to fight for the right to show what he can do for Caley Thistle.

The 20-year-old centre-half, who is on loan at League One Inverness this season, chipped in with a rare goal in the midweek 6-0 North of Scotland win against Highland League opponents Strathspey Thistle.

Given defensive pairing captain Danny Devine and Remi Savage are the mainstays in the ICT line-up, Robertson is playing the waiting game.

Aside from a late substitute appearance in the league opening 3-0 win at Kelty Hearts, Robertson has played in the club’s 6-0 North Cup victories against Lossiemouth and Strathspey as well as the 4-1 KDM Evolution Trophy win at Elgin City last week.

The skipper of the Celtic B team last year signed an extension with the Glasgow side in January this year.

Building up top-level experience

He’s been a Scottish Youth Cup and Glasgow Cup winner with the Hoops and played in competitions such as the UEFA Youth League and Premier League International Cup, building up notable experience within the youth ranks.

Last term, he faced opponents at under-19 level such as Borussia Dortmund, Slovan Bratislava, Club Brugge, RB Leipzig and Atalanta, while also playing in the Lowland League where Celtic finished runners-up to East Kilbride, now of League Two.

Robertson is tipped to have a bright future and has been a key figure at his level since breaking into Stephen McManus’ Celtic B side in 2021/22.

He explained that facing top-tier continental opponents has meant a lot to him as he makes his way in the game.

He said: “The UEFA Youth League stands out the most where I played against tough opposition.

“The Lowland League is good, and it was a challenge last season, but the European games are my highlights so far.”

ICT’s style suits Robertson ‘to a tee’

Celtic and Caley Thistle have been in talks about striking a possible cooperation loan agreement for younger players to head north for possible experience.

For Robertson, he was sold on the loan switch north earlier this month after a chat with Inverness head coach Scott Kellacher after liking what he heard.

He said: “It was quite a quick turnaround over a 24-hour period.

“I got a text asking me to come up. The day before, I spoke to the gaffer and I was here the next day.

“I like the way the team plays, with the players here, it all suits me to a tee.

“I like to get the ball out from the back and play within an attacking team.

“This club wants to go up from League One, so I’m here to help.

“Apart from last weekend (in the 2-1 loss to Stenhousemuir), the team has started the season really well.

“We will play a lot worse in games and win them.”

Robertson wants a starting jersey

And Robertson revealed what he’s been advised by Kellacher as he aims to grab his chance when it comes along.

He added: “The manager told me to just be patient, keep impressing in training and in games such as the North of Scotland Cup.

“I’m looking forward to it and it’s about taking the chance and try to get the shirt for myself.”