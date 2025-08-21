Celtic B skipper Mitchell Robertson eyes Caley Thistle chance after UEFA Youth League experience

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Celtic B skipper Mitchell Robertson eyes Caley Thistle chance after UEFA Youth League experience

The defender is on loan from the Scottish champions at League One Inverness - and he hopes to land his place in Scott Kellacher's promotion-chasing side.

Celtic's Mitchell Robertson in action during a pre-season friendly match between Queen's Park and Celtic at the City Stadium, Glasgow, on July 4, 2025.
Celtic defender Mitchell Robertson is relishing the chance to win a place in the Inverness team this season while on loan in the Highlands. Image: SNS Group.
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Celtic B captain Mitchell Robertson has sampled European-level football – now he’s willing to fight for the right to show what he can do for Caley Thistle.

The 20-year-old centre-half, who is on loan at League One Inverness this season, chipped in with a rare goal in the midweek 6-0 North of Scotland win against Highland League opponents Strathspey Thistle.

Given defensive pairing captain Danny Devine and Remi Savage are the mainstays in the ICT line-up, Robertson is playing the waiting game.

Aside from a late substitute appearance in the league opening 3-0 win at Kelty Hearts, Robertson has played in the club’s 6-0 North Cup victories against Lossiemouth and Strathspey as well as the 4-1 KDM Evolution Trophy win at Elgin City last week.

The skipper of the Celtic B team last year signed an extension with the Glasgow side in January this year.

Building up top-level experience

He’s been a Scottish Youth Cup and Glasgow Cup winner with the Hoops and played in competitions such as the UEFA Youth League and Premier League International Cup, building up notable experience within the youth ranks.

Last term, he faced opponents at under-19 level such as Borussia Dortmund, Slovan Bratislava, Club Brugge, RB Leipzig and Atalanta, while also playing in the Lowland League where Celtic finished runners-up to East Kilbride, now of League Two.

Robertson is tipped to have a bright future and has been a key figure at his level since breaking into Stephen McManus’ Celtic B side in 2021/22.

Mitchell Robertson in action for Inverness Caledonian Thistle against Strathspey Thistle in the North of Scotland Cup on August 20, 2025 at the Caledonian Stadium, Inverness.
Mitchell Robertson in action for Caley Thistle in their midweek 6-0 North of Scotland win against Strathspey Thistle. Image: Jasperimage.

He explained that facing top-tier continental opponents has meant a lot to him as he makes his way in the game.

He said: “The UEFA Youth League stands out the most where I played against tough opposition.

“The Lowland League is good, and it was a challenge last season, but the European games are my highlights so far.”

ICT’s style suits Robertson ‘to a tee’

Celtic and Caley Thistle have been in talks about striking a possible cooperation loan agreement for younger players to head north for possible experience.

For Robertson, he was sold on the loan switch north earlier this month after a chat with Inverness head coach Scott Kellacher after liking what he heard.

He said: “It was quite a quick turnaround over a 24-hour period.

“I got a text asking me to come up. The day before, I spoke to the gaffer and I was here the next day.

“I like the way the team plays, with the players here, it all suits me to a tee.

“I like to get the ball out from the back and play within an attacking team.

“This club wants to go up from League One, so I’m here to help.

“Apart from last weekend (in the 2-1 loss to Stenhousemuir), the team has started the season really well.

“We will play a lot worse in games and win them.”

Robertson wants a starting jersey

And Robertson revealed what he’s been advised by Kellacher as he aims to grab his chance when it comes along.

He added: “The manager told me to just be patient, keep impressing in training and in games such as the North of Scotland Cup.

“I’m looking forward to it and it’s about taking the chance and try to get the shirt for myself.”

 

