Alfie Stewart puts full focus on Caley Thistle loan spell rather than his Aberdeen future

Alfie Stewart insists he won’t think about his Aberdeen future until the new year – as his focus is on enjoying his second loan spell with Caley Thistle.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder is back in the Highlands on a deal until January when he will return to Aberdeen ahead of his last six months of his Dons deal.

Stewart, who has Reds team-mate Alfie Bavidge for company on loan at Inverness, has not made a senior appearance for the Dons.

A loan stint at Peterhead in 2024 gave him a taste of competitive action and last season he moved on loan to Inverness, playing 18 times, scoring three goals and providing three assists.

Stewart is playing with a smile his face, clearly enjoying going for promotion at a club free from administration.

The side kicked off League One on -5 points as a result of their financial troubles last year, but two opening wins put them on to one point before a 2-1 loss against Stenhousemuir on Saturday.

‘My deal is up next summer, so I’d expect to go back and prove a point’

Stewart has made seven appearances for Scott Kellacher’s team this term, while returning to play for Aberdeen’s B team in the KDM Evolution Trophy defeat at Peterhead.

Ahead of Saturday’s trip to Montrose, he explained that trying to help ICT rise up the league is foremost on his mind.

He said: “It is an initial six-month loan.

“My deal is up next summer, so I’d expect to go back and prove a point.

“But I haven’t thought about what happens beyond these six months, to be honest.

“During that period, all I’m focused on is Inverness. I want to continue to play my football and enjoy it.

“After six months, we will take it from there.”

Boss ‘lets you play with that freedom’

Stewart explained that having permission to play his own game helps bring out the best in him under head coach Scott Kellacher.

He said: “When I left here at the end of last season, the gaffer told me he’d like me to come back.

“It was a case of ‘do pre-season and see what happens’.

“There was interest from other clubs, but it was always going to be Inverness for me.

“I wanted to come back and so far this season the boys have been really good.”

“It was exactly what I came here for.

“I wanted to just play football and enjoy it.

“There’s nothing better than to do that under a manager like Scott Kellacher, who lets you play with that freedom.

“He wants you to go and play and show people what kind of player you are.”

Chasing three Links Park points

When ICT last visited Montrose, there was a party atmosphere for the Caley Jags in May.

They had already been confirmed as safe from relegation, after a 15-point deduction, and goals from Paul Allan and Billy Mckay sealed a 2-0 Links Park win.

Stewart wants another powerful performance in Angus to push towards mid-table.

He added: “On the last game of the season, we were very good down at Montrose.

“I got a lot of stick from their fans, who were on me from the start.

“We want to go and do the exact same thing, play good football, and see what happens.”

Inverness have won seven of the 12 meetings against Montrose, with the Gable Endies’ three victories all coming in season 1994-95, the maiden season for the Caley Jags in the old Third Division.

Ban for fan after pyrotechnic use

Caley Thistle have banned a fan from a number of games as well as from using the supporters’ buses for away fixtures due to the use of pyrotechnic at the KDM Evolution Trophy tie at Elgin City on August 12.

ICT say reports were lodged and an club investigation took place with “respect to bringing and discharging of pyrotechnic devices in breach of SPFL/SFA regulations and more seriously the Fireworks and Pyrotechnic Articles (Scotland) Act 2022”.

The club statement confirmed: “Regrettably, we have had to issue one of our supporters with a club ban from attending both a number of home matches as well as from the supporters buses for away games for the same period.

“The club condemns unacceptable behaviour and in particular any use of pyrotechnics at either home or away matches and will take severe action including permanently banning offenders for what is both an illegal and extremely dangerous act, which apart from the potential for burn injuries, can be life-threatening if done near persons with respiratory conditions.

“As this is a criminal act, details of offenders will also be passed to the police which may result in a football banning order up to 10 years and a criminal record for the offender as well as a possible fine of up to £5000 and up to six months imprisonment.”

The statement added: “We know that the overwhelming majority of our supporters represent the club fantastically and your outstanding support is appreciated by the players, coaches and staff at the club.

“Your support is vital to our success, and we want everyone to continue creating a positive atmosphere without endangering safety or causing any potential penalties for the club. Thank you for your continued backing.

“Let’s work together to ensure that supporting Inverness Caledonian Thistle remains a safe and enjoyable experience for all.”