Caley Thistle’s Calum MacLeod says Highland League loan spell prepared him for SPFL

Calum MacLeod believes his loan spell in the Highland League has helped prepare him for the challenges of SPFL football.

The 19-year-old netted for ICT in their 2-0 victory at Montrose on Saturday for his second goal of the season.

MacLeod spent time on loan at Clachnacuddin last year and the ICT youth academy graduate believes it was hugely beneficial.

He said: “The loan spell at Clach helped me so much – Caley were reluctant to send me on loan but it came to a point they were like ‘let’s do it’.

“Conor Gethins (the Clach manager) helped me a lot when I was there. It was a really good group and a manager who knew what he was talking about.

“It made me stronger for my first experience in the men’s game.”

MacLeod admitted he knew absolutely nothing of the header he scored against Montrose at Links Park.

A corner from Alfie Stewart ricocheted off MacLeod and past Cameron Gill to double Caley Thistle’s advantage.

He said: “I was in the right place at the right time – they all count, I didn’t know much about it.

“I had a feeling, the gaffer put me up for corners for the first time this season, I was confident I would score.

“The win was very important, especially bouncing back from last week, it was about getting back on the winning trail and we’ve done that.”

Taking position change in his stride

MacLeod has progressed through the ranks as a central midfielder but has been utilised at right back due to an injury to Ross Millen and is pleased with the way he has adjusted to the new role.

He added: “I’ve been a centre mid my whole life. Ross Millen was out injured so they needed somebody to fill in at right back and wanted me to do the job.

“I think I’ve stepped up – the gaffer has tried to help me as at the start I struggled.

“I’ve got better game by game, more of an understanding has been the main thing.

“It is different to being a centre mid, you’re turning out and driving into space – it happens a lot, especially in switches of play.

“You’ve got to defend more as a right back – I think I’ve improved in that sense – goals is now something I need to add into my game.

“It’s harder from right back but I’m about getting into good positions and working hard to do that, I want to get up and help Luis (Longstaff) more.”