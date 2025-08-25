Caley Thistle’s Calum MacLeod says Highland League loan spell prepared him for SPFL

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle’s Calum MacLeod says Highland League loan spell prepared him for SPFL

The 19-year-old netted for Caley Thistle in Saturday's 2-0 win at Montrose.

Caley Thistle celebrate Calum MacLeod's goal against Montrose. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Caley Thistle celebrate Calum MacLeod's goal against Montrose. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Reporter

Calum MacLeod believes his loan spell in the Highland League has helped prepare him for the challenges of SPFL football.

The 19-year-old netted for ICT in their 2-0 victory at Montrose on Saturday for his second goal of the season.

MacLeod spent time on loan at Clachnacuddin last year and the ICT youth academy graduate believes it was hugely beneficial.

He said: “The loan spell at Clach helped me so much – Caley were reluctant to send me on loan but it came to a point they were like ‘let’s do it’.

“Conor Gethins (the Clach manager) helped me a lot when I was there. It was a really good group and a manager who knew what he was talking about.

“It made me stronger for my first experience in the men’s game.”

Calum MacLeod gets the final touch in a packed penalty box to put Caley Thistle 2-0 up. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

MacLeod admitted he knew absolutely nothing of the header he scored against Montrose at Links Park.

A corner from Alfie Stewart ricocheted off MacLeod and past Cameron Gill to double Caley Thistle’s advantage.

He said: “I was in the right place at the right time – they all count, I didn’t know much about it.

“I had a feeling, the gaffer put me up for corners for the first time this season, I was confident I would score.

“The win was very important, especially bouncing back from last week, it was about getting back on the winning trail and we’ve done that.”

Taking position change in his stride

MacLeod has progressed through the ranks as a central midfielder but has been utilised at right back due to an injury to Ross Millen and is pleased with the way he has adjusted to the new role.

He added: “I’ve been a centre mid my whole life. Ross Millen was out injured so they needed somebody to fill in at right back and wanted me to do the job.

“I think I’ve stepped up – the gaffer has tried to help me as at the start I struggled.

“I’ve got better game by game, more of an understanding has been the main thing.

“It is different to being a centre mid, you’re turning out and driving into space – it happens a lot, especially in switches of play.

“You’ve got to defend more as a right back – I think I’ve improved in that sense – goals is now something I need to add into my game.

“It’s harder from right back but I’m about getting into good positions and working hard to do that, I want to get up and help Luis (Longstaff) more.”

Conversation