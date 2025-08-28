Caley Thistle launch new home kit – what do you think?

Caley Thistle’s new home kit have been revealed – after a much anticipated wait for eager fans.

The Scottish League One side remain kitted out by Puma and Scott Kellacher’s team will aim to be dressed for success as they aim for promotion into next season’s Championship.

Supporters have been asking ICT when the strips would be launched and available for many weeks.

The club say the red and blue striped kit “was developed in collaboration with the ICT head coach, members of the ICT Supporters’ Trust, the club’s management team, and our players, ensuring it truly represents every part of the club.

“Alongside the kit launch, the club are also delighted to announce a brand-new (two-season) deal with Craig Wood Solicitors as our new shirt sponsor.

“We hope that our supporters will love the new look, and we are excited to reveal the away kit next week. Both kits stand as a testament to the club’s ambition and progress.”

What do you think about it? Let us know…