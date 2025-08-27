Caley Thistle’s record scorer knew it was only a matter of time before Chanka Zimba hit the goal trail

Caley Thistle assistant boss and record scorer Billy Mckay spotted the signs that hat-trick hero Chanka Zimba would soon open his ICT account.

And the powerful former Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff City youngster, 23, helped fire Inverness to a 4-1 victory against Aberdeen B in the KDM Evolution Trophy on Tuesday – with Mckay capping it off with his 121st goal for the Highlanders.

While former Northern Ireland international Mckay pushed 20 goals clear of legend Dennis Wyness in the scoring charts, he was thrilled that Zimba, who joined from National League North side Marine this month, has broken his duck with three well-taken strikes against the young Dons.

Zimba was in all right areas – Mckay

Mckay said: “You can see when strikers are getting in the right areas, they can keep doing that, and Chanka has got into really good areas in the games he’s played in. He just had not got his rewards.

“On Tuesday, it was great to see him get the rewards and you can see he’s nearly fully fit.

“We’re looking forward to him being fully fit and giving us a different option.

“We want competition, and we have that throughout the squad. They’re really pushing the others in games such as the Aberdeen B game.

“It is up to the boys in the league games to do all they can to stay in the team. We wanted a squad to really push one another and that’s what we have.”

Mckay pitched in – and delivered goal

Mackay was as surprised as anyone to be pitched into action against the young Dons, but he said Scott Kellacher wanted Zimba to take the standing ovation from Caley Thistle fans at the Sarens PSG Stadium.

He added: “I didn’t think I was going to go on and then the manager pulled me over.

“He asked me to give him five minutes. Chanka was a bit tired plus we wanted him to get a good reaction from the fans by coming off in reaction to scoring a hat-trick.

“I was surprised to go on, but it was good to score when I did come on.”

Back-to-back 4-1 wins in the Challenge Cup over Elgin City and Aberdeen B have Inverness top of the 30-club grouping on goal difference and they will seek to add to that next Friday (September 4) when they host League Two side Stirling Albion.

Mackinnon making steady progress

Midfielder Adam Mackinnon, meanwhile, continued his return from a foot injury suffered in April against Stenhousemuir, with a fine showing over 73 minutes on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old said: “I fractured my foot with an injury against Stenhousemuir, but it was a bit more complicated than most, so I was told it might be four to six months, but it’s been around four months, and I’ve managed to get back.

“That was my first long-term injury, so it was different for me, but thankfully I’m back playing.”

Entertainment is name of the game

Seventh-placed Inverness host League One leaders Alloa Athletic on Saturday after posting three wins from four games, three of which included shut-outs.

Former Ross County starlet Mackinnon explained how the emphasis is on putting on a winning show for fans as they seek to kick towards the higher placings after starting on a -5 point tally due to last season’s administration.

He added: “The manager always talks about making fast starts in games and trying to keep clean sheets.

“Once we get the first goal, always try to get a couple more.

“The boys have been really good and hopefully we can continue that.

“We’re trying to score goals and entertain our fans and hopefully come away with as many wins as possible.

“It was great for Chanka to score his hat-trick on Tuesday. He’s got tough competition with Billy and Bav but he took his chances well. Well done to the big man.”