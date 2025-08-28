Caley Thistle manager Scott Kellacher on impact of early transfer work and return of ‘family atmosphere’

Boss Scott Kellacher reckons swift transfer window work has helped Caley Thistle click into gear this season.

The first part of the summer saw Alan Savage’s £800,000 bid for the League One club being accepted then the move toward exiting administration.

Once the lights were green, from June 17, the signing floodgates opened with the arrivals of ex-Ross County goalkeepers Ross Munro and Logan Ross.

Kellacher also snapped up defenders Ross Millen and Oscar MacIntyre, midfielders Joe Chalmers and Jordan Alonge and attackers David Wotherspoon and Chanka Zimba.

Arriving on loan have been Aberdeen duo returners from last season, midfielder Alfie Stewart and forward Alfie Bavidge, winger Liam Sole from Livingston, and Celtic centre half Mitchell Robertson.

New deals for assistant boss/striker Billy Mckay, captain Danny Devine, fellow centre half Remi Savage, midfielder Paul Allan and winger Luis Longstaff also created a solid foundation.

Those final arrivals of Bavidge, Mitchell and Zimba were concluded on August 1 on the eve of the league season, allowing ICT to focus on securing wins, having kicked off with a -5 point deduction due to being in administration last term.

Close season helped players gel – boss

After not progressing in the Premier Sports Cup, the freshened up pool have knuckled down in the league, winning three games from four, including keeping three clean sheets.

Kellacher, whose side host leaders Alloa Athletic this weekend, is not expected to sign any more players before the transfer window closes on Monday evening.

He said: “It was so important to get our transfer work concluded early. We spoke about it early doors.

“There’s nothing worse than leaving it so late in the window and it becomes frustrating when you don’t have a settled squad or team.

“The five weeks in the close season was really important to us. A lot of work was done during that time.

“You can see what we’ve been doing with the players, who have got pre-season under their belts.

“It’s a good squad; they all get on great. It’s a good dressing room and they all work hard for one another.”

Return of ‘family atmosphere’ at ICT

Twelve months ago, the club under Duncan Ferguson had been relegated and administration was looming large, with a squad down in low numbers.

Kellacher, who replaced sacked Ferguson last October when admin kicked in, explained ICT are a club once more that people want to be involved with.

He said: “We had to change the club, and we’ve done that, not just on the football side, but that’s down to (chairman) Alan Savage, (chief executive) Charlie Christie, and (director) Graeme Bennett, as well as the staff within the club.

“The door are open, and everyone is getting to speak to one another.

“It’s important to have the family atmosphere at the football club. We have that back at the club.

“If we all work hard together, the football side, the staff side, it makes for a better place to be.”

‘Alloa in pole position is no surprise’

Most sides have played four League One games, but Andy Graham’s Alloa are in first position after winning all three matches.

The Wasps’ only defeats have come in the Premier Sports Cup, away to Stranraer in the group stages and Rangers in the knockouts, and the KDM Evolution Cup in midweek against St Mirren B.

Kellacher, whose team responded to losing against Stenhousemuir by winning 2-0 at Montrose last week, added: “I think since we’ve come in, we’ve not lost two successive games, which I’m delighted about.

“It shows good character, that when we have a wee setback we know we’re capable of winning the next game to get back on track.

“Last season, when we had a setback, we always responded. It was important we did that on Saturday.

“Andy Graham has done a brilliant job at Alloa, including last season.

“I’m not surprised to see them top of the table.

“They’re a good footballing side who like to play the right way, and they work hard.

“We’re in for a really hard game, as we always are in League One.

“They have really good players, and we will have to be at our best to get a result.”