Caley Thistle manager Scott Kellacher on impact of early transfer work and return of ‘family atmosphere’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle manager Scott Kellacher on impact of early transfer work and return of ‘family atmosphere’

League One promotion contenders Inverness made 12 summer signings swiftly, meaning there should be no late rush on Monday's deadline day.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness Caledonian Thistle head coach Scott Kellacher speaking at a press conference at the Sarens PSG Stadium, Inverness, on August 28, 2025.
Caley Jags manager Scott Kellacher at today's (Thursday's) weekly press conference. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Boss Scott Kellacher reckons swift transfer window work has helped Caley Thistle click into gear this season.

The first part of the summer saw Alan Savage’s £800,000 bid for the League One club being accepted then the move toward exiting administration.

Once the lights were green, from June 17, the signing floodgates opened with the arrivals of ex-Ross County goalkeepers Ross Munro and Logan Ross.

Kellacher also snapped up defenders Ross Millen and Oscar MacIntyre, midfielders Joe Chalmers and Jordan Alonge and attackers David Wotherspoon and Chanka Zimba.

Arriving on loan have been Aberdeen duo returners from last season, midfielder Alfie Stewart and forward Alfie Bavidge, winger Liam Sole from Livingston, and Celtic centre half Mitchell Robertson.

New deals for assistant boss/striker Billy Mckay, captain Danny Devine, fellow centre half Remi Savage, midfielder Paul Allan and winger Luis Longstaff also created a solid foundation.

Those final arrivals of Bavidge, Mitchell and Zimba were concluded on August 1 on the eve of the league season, allowing ICT to focus on securing wins, having kicked off with a -5 point deduction due to being in administration last term.

Close season helped players gel – boss

After not progressing in the Premier Sports Cup, the freshened up pool have knuckled down in the league, winning three games from four, including keeping three clean sheets.

Kellacher, whose side host leaders Alloa Athletic this weekend, is not expected to sign any more players before the transfer window closes on Monday evening.

He said: “It was so important to get our transfer work concluded early. We spoke about it early doors.

“There’s nothing worse than leaving it so late in the window and it becomes frustrating when you don’t have a settled squad or team.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle's Liam Sole emerges from the tunnel at the Sarens PSG Stadium, Inverness, ahead of the warm-up before the Premier Sports Cup tie against St Johnstone on July 19, 2025.
Winger Liam Sole, who is on loan at Inverness from Livingston. Image: SNS Group.

“The five weeks in the close season was really important to us. A lot of work was done during that time.

“You can see what we’ve been doing with the players, who have got pre-season under their belts.

“It’s a good squad; they all get on great. It’s a good dressing room and they all work hard for one another.”

Return of ‘family atmosphere’ at ICT

Twelve months ago, the club under Duncan Ferguson had been relegated and administration was looming large, with a squad down in low numbers.

Kellacher, who replaced sacked Ferguson last October when admin kicked in, explained ICT are a club once more that people want to be involved with.

He said: “We had to change the club, and we’ve done that, not just on the football side, but that’s down to (chairman) Alan Savage, (chief executive) Charlie Christie, and (director) Graeme Bennett, as well as the staff within the club.

“The door are open, and everyone is getting to speak to one another.

“It’s important to have the family atmosphere at the football club. We have that back at the club.

“If we all work hard together, the football side, the staff side, it makes for a better place to be.”

‘Alloa in pole position is no surprise’

Most sides have played four League One games, but Andy Graham’s Alloa are in first position after winning all three matches.

The Wasps’ only defeats have come in the Premier Sports Cup, away to Stranraer in the group stages and Rangers in the knockouts, and the KDM Evolution Cup in midweek against St Mirren B.

Kellacher, whose team responded to losing against Stenhousemuir by winning 2-0 at Montrose last week, added: “I think since we’ve come in, we’ve not lost two successive games, which I’m delighted about.

“It shows good character, that when we have a wee setback we know we’re capable of winning the next game to get back on track.

“Last season, when we had a setback, we always responded. It was important we did that on Saturday.

“Andy Graham has done a brilliant job at Alloa, including last season.

Alloa Athletic manager Andy Graham on the sidelines during an SPFL League One match against Cove Rangers on December 16, 2023 at the Balmoral Stadium, Aberdeen.
Alloa Athletic manager Andy Graham has guided his team to the top of League One after just three fixtures, one fewer than most clubs. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“I’m not surprised to see them top of the table.

“They’re a good footballing side who like to play the right way, and they work hard.

“We’re in for a really hard game, as we always are in League One.

“They have really good players, and we will have to be at our best to get a result.”

Conversation