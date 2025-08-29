Which Caley Thistle home kit since 1994 is your favourite?

Caley Thistle’s new 2025/26 home kit has been revealed – and here’s a reminder of all the home strips from 1994.

The then newly-merged Inverness club, from Caledonian and Inverness Thistle, joined the Third Division and a variety of kits have been captured in some of the big moments, none more so in 1995 when ICT were Scottish Cup winners.

This week, the League One club confirmed its extension of Puma being their suppliers of choice, with a rumoured pink away shirt set to be unveiled next week.

Here’s a glance back at some of the Caley Jags home kits throughout the years.

2025-2026

2025

2023/24

2022/23

2020/21

2018/19

2016/17

2014/15

2012/13

2010/11

2008/09

2006/07

2004/05

2002/03

2001/02

1999/2000

1996-98

1995-96

1994/95