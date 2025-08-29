Which Caley Thistle home kit since 1994 is your favourite?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Which Caley Thistle home kit since 1994 is your favourite?

By Paul Chalk
Some of Caley Thistle home kits from over the years.
Caley Thistle’s new 2025/26 home kit has been revealed – and here’s a reminder of all the home strips from 1994.

The then newly-merged Inverness club, from Caledonian and Inverness Thistle, joined the Third Division and a variety of kits have been captured in some of the big moments, none more so in 1995 when ICT were Scottish Cup winners.

This week, the League One club confirmed its extension of Puma being their suppliers of choice, with a rumoured pink away shirt set to be unveiled next week.

Here’s a glance back at some of the Caley Jags home kits throughout the years.

2025-2026

From left: Alfie Bavidge, Paul Allan and Oscar MacIntyre model the latest Caley Thistle kits. Image: Courtesy of ICT/Trevor Martin.

2025

Inverness defender Remi Savage in action last month against St Johnstone before the latest kits were launched. Image: SNS Group.

2023/24

Cammy Harper slams home a penalty against Morton in May 2004 in the most recent season Caley Thistle were relegated from the Championship. Image: SNS Group.

2022/23

As a Scottish Championship side under Billy Dodds, Caley Thistle were runners-up to Celtic in the 2022-23 Scottish Cup final. Here is captain Sean Welsh competing with Celtic’s Alistair Johnston in the final at Hampden. Image: SNS Group.

2020/21

Aaron Doran celebrates a goal against Alloa Athletic in February, 2020. Image: SNS Group.

2018/19

Joe Chalmers, right, in action against Dundee United in the Premiership play-off final in May 2019, which ICT lost against the Taysiders, keeping them in the Championship. Image: SNS Group.

2016/17

Greg Tansey celebrates after scoring a Premiership goal against Motherwell in May 2017. However, the Caley Jags dropped down to the Championship that summer. Image: SNS Group.

2014/15

Graeme Shinnie lifts the Scottish Cup at Hampden in May 2015. Image: SNS Group.

2012/13

Nick Ross celebrates after scoring for ICT deep in stoppage time in a on the way to beating Hearts eventually on penalties in the Scottish League Cup semi-final in February 2014. Image: SNS Group.

2010/11

Adam Rooney goes on the attack for Caley Thistle against Hamilton in January 2011. Image: SNS Group.

2008/09

Romanian striker Marius Niculae during a 3-3 pre-season friendly draw with Ross County in July 2008.  Image: SNS Group.

2006/07

Darren Dods (left) gets to grips with Hibs’ Ross Campbell in January 2007.  Image: SNS Group.

2004/05

Richie Hart in action for Inverness in 2004 against Dunfermline Athletic at Pittodrie in the club’s first top-flight season. Image: SNS Group.

2002/03

Caley Thistle legend Ross Tokely in action in 2002/03. Image: SNS Group.

2001/02

Martin Bavidge goes on the attack in March 2002. Image: SNS Group.

1999/2000

Dennis Wyness playing in the famous 3-1 Scottish Cup win for Caley Thistle against Celtic at Parkhead in February 2000. Image: SNS Group.

1996-98

Mike Noble with the Third Division championship trophy in 1996/97.  Image: SNS Group.

1995-96

Canadian international Richard Hastings in action for Caley Thistle in 1995/96. Image: SNS Group.

1994/95

Manager Sergei Baltacha with players Mike Noble and Danny MacDonald wearing the kits in July during the confirmation of Scottish Citylink as the shirt sponsor. Image: DC Thomson.

Conversation