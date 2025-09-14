Caley Thistle What is your favourite Caley Thistle away kit? As Inverness return to pink attire for their latest away strip, here's a look back at what the Caley Jags have worn away from home over the past 16 years. By Paul Chalk September 14 2025, 9:00 am September 14 2025, 9:00 am Share What is your favourite Caley Thistle away kit? Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/football/inverness-caledonian-thistle/6839892/what-is-your-favourite-caley-thistle-away-kit/ Copy Link 0 comment Some of the second/third/change kits ICT have played in since 2009/10. Caley Thistle launched a new pink away kit this week, so we’ve picked out some other away/change strips from the club over the years. Scott Kellacher’s side were in their new pink strip for Saturday evening’s 1-0 victory against Cove Rangers at Balmoral Stadium. Here’s a selection of ICT away kits from over the years – what is your favourite? 2025/26 Modelling the new pink Caley Thistle away kits, from left, are: Calum MacLeod, Remi Savage and Danny Devine. Image: Courtesy of ICT/ Trevor Martin. 2024/25 Back in black, like years before, as Wallace Duffy, right, plays here against Stirling Albion in September 2024. Image: Peter Paul/caleyjags.com. 2023/24 Keith Bray, right, in action for Caley Thistle against Stenhousemuir’s Kelsey Ewen last year. Image: Dave Johnston. 2022/23 ICT defender Max Ram, left, and Robbie Deas model the kits in September 2022, with the away kit on the right. This photo, supplied by ICT, was to highlight the club’s community trust being branded on the shorts. 2020/21 Daniel MacKay celebrates a goal during a Scottish Championship match between Raith Rovers and Inverness in March 2021. Image: SNS Group. 2019/20 Caley Thistle’s Brad McKay, right, challenging for the ball with Arbroath’s Bobby Linn in November 2019. Image: SNS Group. 2018/19 Tom Walsh in action for ICT against Forres Mechanics in July 2019. 2017/18 Inverness’s Joe Chalmers in action against Stirling Albion in July 2017. Image: SNS Group. 2016/17 Larnell Cole in action for Inverness away to Rangers in the Premiership in December 2016. Image: SNS Group. 2015/16 Dani Lopez in action for Inverness against St Johnstone in August 2015. Made by Carbrini. Image: SNS Group. 2014/15 Scotland and Bournemouth star Ryan Christie, right, playing for ICT as he challenges St Johnstone’s Chris Millar in the Premiership in December 2014. Similar to the one above but made by Errea. Image: SNS Group. 2013/14 Marley Watkins in another striking black strip against St Johnstone in the Premiership in February 2014. Image: SNS Group. 2010/11 Graeme Shinnie, left, playing for Inverness, looks on as Andrius Velicka scores for Aberdeen at Pittodrie in the SPL in November 2010. 2009/10 Nauris Bulvitis (left) in action for ICT against Kilmarnock’s Conor Sammon in the Scottish Cup in February 2010. Image: SNS Group.
