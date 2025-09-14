What is your favourite Caley Thistle away kit?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

What is your favourite Caley Thistle away kit?

As Inverness return to pink attire for their latest away strip, here's a look back at what the Caley Jags have worn away from home over the past 16 years.

By Paul Chalk
A montage of ICT players wearing football strips that are black, white, pink and red.
Some of the second/third/change kits ICT have played in since 2009/10.

Caley Thistle launched a new pink away kit this week, so we’ve picked out some other away/change strips from the club over the years.

Scott Kellacher’s side were in their new pink strip for Saturday evening’s 1-0 victory against Cove Rangers at Balmoral Stadium. 

Here’s a selection of ICT away kits from over the years – what is your favourite?

2025/26

Three men in bright pink football shirts.
Modelling the new pink Caley Thistle away kits, from left, are: Calum MacLeod, Remi Savage and Danny Devine. Image: Courtesy of ICT/ Trevor Martin.

2024/25

A footballer in black strip tackles a footballer in a white strip during a match.
Back in black, like years before, as Wallace Duffy, right, plays here against Stirling Albion in September 2024. Image: Peter Paul/caleyjags.com.

2023/24

Keith Bray in action for Caley Thistle against Stenhousemuir's Kelsey Ewen.
Keith Bray, right, in action for Caley Thistle against Stenhousemuir’s Kelsey Ewen last year. Image: Dave Johnston.

2022/23

ICT defender Max Ram, left, and Robbie Deas model the kits in September 2022. The home strip is blue with red stripe detailing and the away kit has a white shirt and turquoise shorts.
ICT defender Max Ram, left, and Robbie Deas model the kits in September 2022, with the away kit on the right. This photo, supplied by ICT, was to highlight the club’s community trust being branded on the shorts.

2020/21

Footballer celebrates with pink shirt and black shorts.
Daniel MacKay celebrates a goal during a Scottish Championship match between Raith Rovers and Inverness in March 2021. Image: SNS Group.

2019/20

Two footballers fight for the ball. The Caley Thistle player on right is wearing a white strip with some blue and red detailing.
Caley Thistle’s Brad McKay, right, challenging for the ball with Arbroath’s Bobby Linn in November 2019.  Image: SNS Group.

2018/19

A footballer in an all-black uniform with gold detailing.
Tom Walsh in action for ICT against Forres Mechanics in July 2019.

2017/18

A footballer in a white shirt with black-and-white chequered detailing on the bottom half.
Inverness’s Joe Chalmers in action against Stirling Albion in July 2017.  Image: SNS Group.

2016/17

A football player in an off-white football shirt.
Larnell Cole in action for Inverness away to Rangers in the Premiership in December 2016. Image: SNS Group.

2015/16

A footballer in an all-white strip.
Dani Lopez in action for Inverness against St Johnstone in August 2015. Made by Carbrini. Image: SNS Group.

2014/15

Two football players wrestle for the ball. The ICT player on the right is wearing a white strip with black sleeves and red and blue trim on the collar, cuffs and down the side of the shorts.
Scotland and Bournemouth star Ryan Christie, right, playing for ICT as he challenges St Johnstone’s Chris Millar in the Premiership in December 2014. Similar to the one above but made by Errea. Image: SNS Group.

2013/14

A footballer player in a black strip with red striped vertical detailing.
Marley Watkins in another striking black strip against St Johnstone in the Premiership in February 2014.  Image: SNS Group.

2010/11

Three football players near the goal. The ICT player is wearing white football shirt with a blue and red accent at the top and blue shorts.
Graeme Shinnie, left, playing for Inverness, looks on as Andrius Velicka scores for Aberdeen at Pittodrie in the SPL in November 2010.

2009/10

Two football players. The ICT player on the left is wearing an all-black strip with some red accents.
Nauris Bulvitis (left) in action for ICT against Kilmarnock’s Conor Sammon in the Scottish Cup in February 2010. Image: SNS Group.

Conversation