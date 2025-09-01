Caley Thistle winger Liam Sole ready to shed super-sub tag

Liam Sole believes he is now ready to be a 90-minute hero to the Caley Thistle faithful after fulfilling the supersub role again on Saturday.

So far this season, the matchwinner against Alloa has become accustomed to either impacting from the bench or being a starter removed midway through the second half.

With explosive pace, flashes of trickery and good old-fashioned endeavour and legwork, the on-loan Livingston winger was an instant hit with the fans.

They were summoning him vocally, with the now familiar adaptation of the Spandau Ballet song ‘Gold’, a good 15 minutes before head coach Scott Kellacher’s official call to action.

Three minutes after his 69th minute entrance, Sole delivered the winning goal.

It had been shaping up as a frustrating, scoreless day for the dominant hosts and Sole accepts the moment, even this early in the campaign, was vital given Alloa’s leadership in the table that morning and five-point advantage on ICT.

Some have questioned why Sole, who spent his early career with clubs including MK Dons and Nottingham Forest, isn’t starting every week, but Kellacher explained the caution on Saturday evening.

The 25-year-old has had to work hard to restore fitness after a fairly idle last season, with the Inverness management unwilling to push him too hard, too fast and risk injury.

“I don’t think I’m too far off it now at all,” Sole insisted, when asked about his cameo appearances.

“I hate repeating that I didn’t play a lot of football last season, but I no longer feel like I’m playing catch-up – I feel like I’m right there.

“I have to try to make an impact when I come on and, while I had a little bit of luck with the deflection, you make your own luck. You don’t shoot, you don’t score.

“We’ve got really good squad depth this season and we need players who can come off the bench, whether me or somebody else, and change a game.

“We got those players, but we’re all boys who obviously want to start games as well.

“I’m just really happy for the boys because it was a massive win.

“We had to dig deep at the end as well, as they had a few late chances, with Ross Munro pulling off a good save as well.

“It’s a really important three points.”

Making pressure count

If there is one concern for Caley Thistle amid some eye-catching football, it is the relative lack of return for lengthy periods of pressure and possession on the front foot.

At regular intervals, the morning’s league leaders placed nine men behind the ball.

“It’s just about being persistent,” Sole stressed.

“We started really well in the first 20-30 minutes and then it kind of died a little bit. We maybe just ran out of ideas for a little bit.

“But we keep plugging away, moving the opposition from side to side.

“It’s hard to break down, but we worked on it during the week and eventually the gaps open up.

“Hopefully as we get better and better, we can avoid nail-biters like that!

“As the season goes on you build stronger and stronger relationships in different areas of the pitch.

“The more that happens, the more we’ll be able to produce those little intricate passes in and around the box and play our way through teams who set up like that.

“I think it will get easier, so long as we keep improving.”

Sole is grateful for the way the fans have taken to him but hungry to do more within a team whose style of play suits him perfectly.

“I think I’m more of a traditional winger and like to stay wide, hug the touchline and then try to get at people,” he said.

“The way the gaffer sets us up suits me down to the ground, to be fair.

“We move and keep the ball well, but we don’t just pass for the sake of it. There’s always a purpose to it.

“I’m really enjoying it and the fans are great.

“Whenever you hear them signing your name, it gives you a really big boost. You know you’re doing something right when they are behind you and you’re not even on the park.

“The fans show all the lads a lot of love and we want to repay them, but we don’t get ahead of ourselves.

“We don’t look too far into the future. Every game is going to be different. Every team is going to come and pose different threats.

“But I think there’s a really good buzz about the players at the minute – it’s a great group of lads in there. We’re all really excited.”