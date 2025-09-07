Caley Thistle’s Chanka Zimba details how record goalscorer Billy Mckay is helping him flourish

Chanka Zimba believes words of advice from Caley Thistle’s record scorer Billy Mckay is helping him hit the back of the net.

Mckay, who doubles as the assistant manager, has scored 121 goals in 347 games, so is out on his own, 20 goals clear of legendary finisher Dennis Wyness.

Former Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff City youth Zimba, 23, was a summer recruit, having most recently played for Marine in National League North.

His four League One appearances have come from the bench, but in cup competition he’s been a regular starter.

His goal in Friday’s 2-1 KDM Evolution Trophy win against League Two opponents Stirling Albion follows a hat-trick in the previous game in that tournament, in a 4-1 win against Aberdeen B.

Those four goals alone make his ICT’s joint top scorer alongside Mckay.

Zimba also found the net in the 2-1 North of Scotland Cup semi-final loss at Highland League side Forres Mechanics last Tuesday.

Mckay has backed Zimba to be a hit

And the attacker explained the guidance of Mckay has really helped him kick on.

He said: “As a striker, Billy has been giving me a lot of confidence.

“He has a lot of experience, so I’ve been learning a lot from him.

“Billy was telling me to just keep going and he knows that I can help contribute to the team.

“I was glad to do that in the last cup game with the hat-trick and scoring two goals last week, so it’s happy days.

“It’s been really good to kick on.

“I missed pre-season, so the first few games were about building up my fitness.

“I’m now producing a couple of goals. We got another win on Friday, so I’m happy with that.”

The win against the Binos made it three wins from three in the KDM Evolution Trophy, with Inverness almost certainly going to be in the knockouts, with three games to spare before then.

Creating a connection with Sole

And Zimba explained that linking up with Livingston loanee winger Liam Sole is working a treat.

They pair are showing a real understanding, with Sole’s electric pace and deliveries working well.

Zimba, who joked that Sole getting the credit for the late winner on Friday was open to debate, was fulsome in his praise of the the player, who can operate on either flank.

He said: “Liam is a brilliant player.

“We have created a wee bit of a connection on and off the pitch, which always helps.

“He gave me an assist against Stirling and we just want to keep going.

“He scored a dubious winner – it could have been Mitch (Robertson) on the line – but we won the game, so we’re happy.”

Patience vital in pursuit of points

Caley Thistle’s attention will now turn to Saturday’s visit to basement hosts Cove Rangers.

Despite being docked five points due to last season’s administration, four wins from five matches has sent them soaring to fourth position, just three points below front-runners Queen of the South.

Zimba feels the 1-0 and 2-1 victories against Alloa Athletic and Stirling Albion proved there’s a belief that they can maintain strong winning form.

He added: “The gaffer instils a lot of resilience in us.

“We showed it last week too, against Alloa – just keep going.

“With shots on goal, anything can happen. That’s what happened on Friday.

“It was difficult to break Stirling down at times, but we created a lot of chances and when you keep knocking at the door eventually you prevail and we did so.

“We’ve created a good bit of momentum. We want to keep that going against Cove Rangers on Saturday.

“We’re very confident in ourselves, and we’ve got a good squad, so we want to keep winning games of football and that’s what we’re aiming to do.”