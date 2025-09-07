Caley Thistle’s Chanka Zimba details how record goalscorer Billy Mckay is helping him flourish

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle’s Chanka Zimba details how record goalscorer Billy Mckay is helping him flourish

The former Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff City youth is finding his feet - and the net - in the Highlands, with guidance from fellow forward and assistant boss Mckay.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness Caledonian Thistle striker Chanka Zimba plays the ball forward against Stirling Albion in the KDM Evolution Trophy tie at the Sarens PSG Stadium, Inverness, on September 5, 2024.
Chanka Zimba believes words of advice from Caley Thistle’s record scorer Billy Mckay is helping him hit the back of the net.

Mckay, who doubles as the assistant manager, has scored 121 goals in 347 games, so is out on his own, 20 goals clear of legendary finisher Dennis Wyness.

Former Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff City youth Zimba, 23, was a summer recruit, having most recently played for Marine in National League North.

His four League One appearances have come from the bench, but in cup competition he’s been a regular starter.

His goal in Friday’s 2-1 KDM Evolution Trophy win against League Two opponents Stirling Albion follows a hat-trick in the previous game in that tournament, in a 4-1 win against Aberdeen B. 

Those four goals alone make his ICT’s joint top scorer alongside Mckay.

Zimba also found the net in the 2-1 North of Scotland Cup semi-final loss at Highland League side Forres Mechanics last Tuesday.

Mckay has backed Zimba to be a hit

And the attacker explained the guidance of Mckay has really helped him kick on.

He said: “As a striker, Billy has been giving me a lot of confidence.

“He has a lot of experience, so I’ve been learning a lot from him.

“Billy was telling me to just keep going and he knows that I can help contribute to the team.

“I was glad to do that in the last cup game with the hat-trick and scoring two goals last week, so it’s happy days.

Inverness Caldonian Thistle striker and assistant manager Billy Mckay in action against Stirling Albion in the KDM Evolution Trophy on September 5, 2025, at the Sarens PSG Stadium, Inverness.
Caley Jags record scorer Billy Mckay, who is also assistant boss, has been advising and encouraging forward Chanka Zimba. Image: Jasperimage.

“It’s been really good to kick on.

“I missed pre-season, so the first few games were about building up my fitness.

“I’m now producing a couple of goals. We got another win on Friday, so I’m happy with that.”

The win against the Binos made it three wins from three in the KDM Evolution Trophy, with Inverness almost certainly going to be in the knockouts, with three games to spare before then. 

Creating a connection with Sole

And Zimba explained that linking up with Livingston loanee winger Liam Sole is working a treat.

They pair are showing a real understanding, with Sole’s electric pace and deliveries working well.

Zimba, who joked that Sole getting the credit for the late winner on Friday was open to debate, was fulsome in his praise of the the player, who can operate on either flank.

He said: “Liam is a brilliant player.

“We have created a wee bit of a connection on and off the pitch, which always helps.

“He gave me an assist against Stirling and we just want to keep going.

“He scored a dubious winner – it could have been Mitch (Robertson) on the line – but we won the game, so we’re happy.”

Patience vital in pursuit of points

Caley Thistle’s attention will now turn to Saturday’s visit to basement hosts Cove Rangers. 

Despite being docked five points due to last season’s administration, four wins from five matches has sent them soaring to fourth position, just three points below front-runners Queen of the South.

Zimba feels the 1-0 and 2-1 victories against Alloa Athletic and Stirling Albion proved there’s a belief that they can maintain strong winning form.

He added: “The gaffer instils a lot of resilience in us.

“We showed it last week too, against Alloa – just keep going.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle's Liam Sole is denied by the catch of Stirling Albion goalkeeper Robert Duffy in the KDM Evolution Trophy at the Sarens PSG Stadium, Inverness, on September 5, 2025.
Liam Sole is beaten to the ball by Stirling Albion goalkeeper Robert Duffy but the winger had the final say with his late winner from a stoppage-time corner. Image: Jasperimage.

“With shots on goal, anything can happen. That’s what happened on Friday.

“It was difficult to break Stirling down at times, but we created a lot of chances and when you keep knocking at the door eventually you prevail and we did so.

“We’ve created a good bit of momentum. We want to keep that going against Cove Rangers on Saturday.

“We’re very confident in ourselves, and we’ve got a good squad, so we want to keep winning games of football and that’s what we’re aiming to do.”

Conversation