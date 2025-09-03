Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher admits his ‘ridiculous’ Challenge Cup call was wrong ahead of Stirling clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher admits his ‘ridiculous’ Challenge Cup call was wrong ahead of Stirling clash

Inverness can book their place in the second round with three games to spare if they see off Stirling Albion on Friday evening.

By Paul Chalk
Invernes Caledonian Thistle head coach Scott Kellacher speaking at a press conference at the Sarens PSG Stadium, Inverness, on August 28, 2025.
Inverness manager Scott Kellacher feels the KDM Evolution Trophy has brought benefits to his team this season, with two wins from two games and playing time for squad members. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher admits he was wrong to slate the KDM Evolution Trophy – and has challenged his team to go all the way.

The competition, known in the past as the Challenge Cup, has been revamped this season with 30 clubs battling out a range of ties through until mid-November for the right to reach the second round.

ICT defeated League Two side Elgin City 4-1 and repeated that scoreline against Aberdeen B to top the “Champions League-style” table.

Only the bottom eight won’t qualify, with the 10 Championship sides entering the draw for round two.

This Friday night, they welcome League Two opponents Stirling Albion to the Sarens PSG Stadium knowing one more win would almost certainly put them through even ahead of matches against Dundee B, Forfar Athletic and Dundee United B.

Chanka Zimba scored a hat-trick for ICT against Aberdeen B in their previous KDM Evolution Trophy tie. Image: Jasperimage.

With Inverness aiming to win promotion from League One, it’s a packed schedule, with Kellacher previously calling the fixture pile-up “ridiculous”. 

However, the ICT head coach admits it’s allowed him to rotate his squad and build up players’ minutes in the opening weeks of the campaign.

Cash prizes attractive in new format

That busy schedule led to ICT and Stirling, who are third in League Two, agreeing to bring the game forward to Friday at 8pm, despite the clash with Denmark v Scotland.

Inverness are three-times holders of the Challenge Cup and if they can go all the way to match Falkirk’s four successes, they’ll benefit from a bolstered top prize of £150,000.

Teams who go out in the group phases, will collect anything from £15,000-18,500 depending on their final position.

Losers in round two earn £30,000, it’s £40,000 for last 16 losers, £50,000 for beaten quarter-finalists, £75,000 for losing in the semis, and runners-up will bank £100,000.

Competition ‘has worked out well’

Kellacher wants his team to maintain their 100% record in the KDM Evolution Trophy, with the benefits wide-ranging on and off the park.

He said: “I think one more win would be enough, but we will try to win every game.

“It’s not a case of win on Friday then that’s us. We want to keep doing well and building momentum by winning games.

“If you keep winning games, it gives you a good pattern going forward, with good momentum.

“We know we will get set-backs along the way, but if we can keep winning as many games as we can, it will stand us in good stead going forward.

“A good cup run can also bring in some good revenue for the club.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle head coach Scott Kellacher during the Premier Sports Cup tie against St Johnstone at the Caledonian Stadium, Inverness, on July 19 2025.
Caley Jags boss Scott Kellacher. Image: SNS Group.

“We know what it can mean to get to the later stages.

“While it has been quite taxing on the boys, it has been a good format.

“It has been good in terms of the games we’ve played and the performances we’ve had, to keep boys up to speed.

“I had a wee go at the competition earlier on, which I was maybe in the wrong about, because it has worked out well.

“We’ve also managed to rotate the squad, so it has been beneficial.

“It will be another hard game on Friday. Stirling have got off to a decent start in League Two.”

Have to ‘earn right’ to take chances

After losing the North of Scotland Cup semi-final 2-1 at Highland League hosts Forres Mechanics on Tuesday, Kellacher hopes the side he puts out against the Binos can tuck away chances like they have in their opening two ties in the tournament.

He added: “”We’ve created enough chances in a lot of the games we’ve played – but we seem to take most of our chances in our cup games.

“It’s important we still continue to do that.

“If we can score goals like we have done in our previous two games in the Challenge Cup that would be nice.

“You have to earn the right to create those opportunities in order to take them.”

Inverness, whose 1-0 win against Alloa Athletic on Saturday took them fourth in League One, return to league action next Saturday away to Cove Rangers.

