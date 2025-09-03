Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher admits his ‘ridiculous’ Challenge Cup call was wrong ahead of Stirling clash

Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher admits he was wrong to slate the KDM Evolution Trophy – and has challenged his team to go all the way.

The competition, known in the past as the Challenge Cup, has been revamped this season with 30 clubs battling out a range of ties through until mid-November for the right to reach the second round.

ICT defeated League Two side Elgin City 4-1 and repeated that scoreline against Aberdeen B to top the “Champions League-style” table.

Only the bottom eight won’t qualify, with the 10 Championship sides entering the draw for round two.

This Friday night, they welcome League Two opponents Stirling Albion to the Sarens PSG Stadium knowing one more win would almost certainly put them through even ahead of matches against Dundee B, Forfar Athletic and Dundee United B.

With Inverness aiming to win promotion from League One, it’s a packed schedule, with Kellacher previously calling the fixture pile-up “ridiculous”.

However, the ICT head coach admits it’s allowed him to rotate his squad and build up players’ minutes in the opening weeks of the campaign.

Cash prizes attractive in new format

That busy schedule led to ICT and Stirling, who are third in League Two, agreeing to bring the game forward to Friday at 8pm, despite the clash with Denmark v Scotland.

Inverness are three-times holders of the Challenge Cup and if they can go all the way to match Falkirk’s four successes, they’ll benefit from a bolstered top prize of £150,000.

Teams who go out in the group phases, will collect anything from £15,000-18,500 depending on their final position.

Losers in round two earn £30,000, it’s £40,000 for last 16 losers, £50,000 for beaten quarter-finalists, £75,000 for losing in the semis, and runners-up will bank £100,000.

Competition ‘has worked out well’

Kellacher wants his team to maintain their 100% record in the KDM Evolution Trophy, with the benefits wide-ranging on and off the park.

He said: “I think one more win would be enough, but we will try to win every game.

“It’s not a case of win on Friday then that’s us. We want to keep doing well and building momentum by winning games.

“If you keep winning games, it gives you a good pattern going forward, with good momentum.

“We know we will get set-backs along the way, but if we can keep winning as many games as we can, it will stand us in good stead going forward.

“A good cup run can also bring in some good revenue for the club.

“We know what it can mean to get to the later stages.

“While it has been quite taxing on the boys, it has been a good format.

“It has been good in terms of the games we’ve played and the performances we’ve had, to keep boys up to speed.

“I had a wee go at the competition earlier on, which I was maybe in the wrong about, because it has worked out well.

“We’ve also managed to rotate the squad, so it has been beneficial.

“It will be another hard game on Friday. Stirling have got off to a decent start in League Two.”

Have to ‘earn right’ to take chances

After losing the North of Scotland Cup semi-final 2-1 at Highland League hosts Forres Mechanics on Tuesday, Kellacher hopes the side he puts out against the Binos can tuck away chances like they have in their opening two ties in the tournament.

He added: “”We’ve created enough chances in a lot of the games we’ve played – but we seem to take most of our chances in our cup games.

“It’s important we still continue to do that.

“If we can score goals like we have done in our previous two games in the Challenge Cup that would be nice.

“You have to earn the right to create those opportunities in order to take them.”

Inverness, whose 1-0 win against Alloa Athletic on Saturday took them fourth in League One, return to league action next Saturday away to Cove Rangers.