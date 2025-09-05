Caley Thistle 2-1 Stirling Albion: Scott Kellacher’s reaction after late winner from corner maintains 100% start in Challenge Cup

Caley Thistle maintained their perfect start in the KDM Evolution Trophy – thanks to a last-gasp 2-1 victory against League Two visitors Stirling Albion.

Three wins now in the revamped tournament previously called the Challenge Cup means Inverness remain top of the 30-club league table, which sees teams from Leagues One and Two and Premiership B sides compete.

A range of clubs could overtake League One ICT in first place on Saturday on goal difference, but it’s nonetheless a strong opening in a competition which now boasts a £150,000 prize along with the trophy.

Their 100% start will almost certainly take them into the second round with a few ties to go.

Ross Cunningham’s searing strike gave the Binos a first half lead, but Chanka Zimba quickly levelled the contest.

Stirling played the last 15 minutes with 10 men after Stewart Murdoch was sent off for a poorly-judged tackle and, in the dying moments, on-loan Livingston winger Liam Sole’s corner sealed it.

Boss feared keeper would earn Binos a point despite a strong showing

Boss Scott Kellacher was delighted that his players were never willing to accept one point.

He said: “I think we controlled the game if I’m being honest.

“We created enough chances to win 10 games, and that was probably the frustrating part – I want us to be more ruthless.

“We kept going right to the end, and we’ve asked the boys to finish games strongly.

“I have to give a good bit of credit to their goalkeeper Robert Duffy, I thought he was outstanding and it was probably one of the best displays I’ve seen from a goalkeeper against us.

“Credit to the boys, they kept going and got the break at the end.

“You can create all the chances and have all the shots, and then something like that goes in for you. I asked the boys to keep going, so I was delighted to get the win.

“It was a hard game. As much as we’ve controlled it, they were stuffy and they scored an unbelievable goal.

“It only takes one chance, and they went in front but I thought we responded really well and I was delighted to get the win.”

‘It was exhausting to watch, but the boys keep doing it’ – Kellacher

And he felt his players pressed home the advantage after Stirling’s red card.

He added: “They go down to 10 men, and sometimes that can work for you or it can go against you.

“We were trying to get as many balls into the box to try and score, but fi they sit in that can become even harder.

“It was exhausting to watch, but the boys keep doing it. They worked ever so hard, so I’m really pleased for them tonight.”

A couple of 4-1 wins against Elgin City and Aberdeen B put ICT on the cusp of qualifying before this match, given all but eight of the 30 first round entrants go through.

And they have all but secured their place in the knockouts with three group games to go – against Dundee B (home) on Tuesday, September 23, Forfar Athletic (away) on Saturday, October 11, and Dundee United B on Tuesday, November 11.

This tie at the Sarens PSG Stadium was brought forward to Friday evening at the agreement of both teams – despite Scotland playing in Denmark.

Alan Maybury’s Stirling, who are third in League Two, arrived in the north with three cup points after a 3-1 victory against Hibernian B recently got them off the mark.

Zimba wipes out Cunningham strike

This was the second game of the week for ICT, having lost 2-1 at Highland League side Forres Mechanics in the semi-finals of the North of Scotland Cup.

It was a strong line-up for Inverness, with on-loan Celtic defender Mitchell Robertson and striker Zimba the only starters retained from a few nights ago.

It was a bright opening all round and the first and second opportunities came Stirling’s way with forward Cunningham drawing a save from Ross Munro moments before sending a 20-yarder wide.

The hosts were almost ahead after 26 minutes when Alfie Bavidge’s effort was brilliantly saved by Robert Duffy before Zimba’s follow-up smashed off the underside of the bar then Billy Mckay’s drive flew off target. Somehow Stirling survived.

Five minutes later, Cunningham put the Binos ahead in spectacular fashion when he attacked the box, looked up and unleased a superb right-foot shot from 25 yards which gave diving keeper Munro no chance.

The lead lasted just four minutes though as more skill from Sole, this time on the right side, ended with him crossing for Zimba, who knocked home the equaliser.

The ex-Blackburn and Cardiff youth, who was at National League North Marine last term, scored against Forres this week and also hit three against Aberdeen B in the previous game in this cup.

ICT thought they had nudged ahead 10 minutes into the second half when Sole tucked away a cross from Calum MacLeod, but the offside flag cut short his celebrations.

Cunningham, a menace all night, worked a bit of space for himself, but Munro parried it to safety.

Inverness were soon enjoying a strong spell, with substitute Luis Longstaff’s cross just out of Sole’s reach as they sought the winner.

With 15 minutes to go, defender Stewart Murdoch was sent off for a reckless challenge on ICT left-back Oscar MacIntyre, who was on the receiving end of a sore one.

In stoppage-time, Sole was the hero as his corner beat the keeper and came down over the line, perhaps via a touch from Robertson, to spark home celebrations.

Inverness, who are fourth in League One despite a -5 point deduction, will resume their push towards the top next weekend when they travel to basement opponents Cove Rangers, while Stirling Albion visit eighth-placed Elgin City in their division.

ICTFC v Stirling Albion ratings

CALEY THISTLE (4-2-3-1): Ross 6, MacLeod 7, Robertson 6, Devine 6, MacIntyre 6, Chalmers 6, Wotherspoon 6, Bavidge 6 (Longstaff 64), Mckay 6, Sole 8, Zimba 7 (Mackinnon 72).

Subs not used: Munro (GK), Millen, Savage, Strachan, Alonge, Sam Thompson, Kerr.

STIRLING ALBION (3-4-1-2): Duffy 7, Murdoch 6, Hamilton 6 (McNab 72), McGeachie 6, McLean 6 (Harkness 60), Carse 7, Ewen 6 (Featherstone 72), Cannon 6, Corey Thomson 6 (Banner 72), Brown 6, Cunningham 8.

Subs not used: Gaston (GK), Knox, Kane Thomson.

Referee: Graham Grainger.

Man of the match: Liam Sole.