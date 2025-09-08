Scott Kellacher: Caley Thistle’s never-say-die spirit is great – but we need to sink sides sooner

Caley Thistle’s never-say-die attitude is impressing boss Scott Kellacher – but he is urging his players to finish teams off sooner.

It took until the 94th minute for Liam Sole’s goal from a corner – perhaps via a touch from Mitchell Robertson – to sink Stirling Albion 2-1 in Friday’s KDM Evolution Trophy tie, which all but put ICT into round two with three group games to play.

The goal came almost 20 minutes after the Binos were reduced to 10 men when Stewart Murdoch saw red for a poor challenge on Oscar MacIntyre.

Last week, Sole’s goal on 74 minutes earned the Caley Jags a tense 1-0 victory against morning League One leaders Alloa Athletic.

Four wins from five fixtures in League One has shot Kellacher’s side up to fourth spot, despite a five-point deduction due to last term’s administration nightmare.

In all competitions excluding the North of Scotland Cup, Inverness have won nine games and lost three.

Two of the defeats came against Championship opponents St Johnstone and Raith Rovers in the Premier Sports Cup group stage.

Caley Thistle pushed for late winner

Kellacher is happy his players have been able to provide late drama for fans, but would prefer his team to clinch results sooner in matches.

He said: “We’re trying to create an environment where everything is positive.

“We’re wanting to really go and win games and we’re not shutting up shop.

“We want to be an attacking team that excites the fans.

“I think we’re going in the right direction, but it would be just that bit better if we took our chances a little bit earlier.

“That would give us a wee cushion.

“On Friday, I thought we could have played all night and not scored a winner, but then we got it just like that – and that’s why I must give the players credit for keeping going and getting bodies into the box.

“We finally got the break in the end, so I was delighted.”

Pre-season losses turned into lessons

Before a competitive ball was kicked, Inverness – title favourites this season – lost against second-tier opponents Partick Thistle and Ross County as part of their pre-season preparations.

Kellacher believes those experiences, such as losing a 2-0 half-time lead in their 3-2 defeat against Thistle – has actually been used as an educational tool.

He said: “We had a really good pre-season.

“There were a couple of defeats there, but we learned a lot from those defeats.

“That’s why it was beneficial to play teams from the Championship.

“It lets you see where you’re at, and where you want to get to, as well as the lessons you learn from it.

“We got off to a decent start this season, but that was only August.

“Now we’re into September, every month will get harder.

“We must just take it one game at a time and be as positive as we can be. ”

Inverness continue with their League One promotion push this Saturday away to bottom-placed Cove Rangers.

Leading striker played deeper role

Against Stirling, striker and assistant boss Billy Mckay sat behind fellow attackers Chanka Zimba and Alfie Bavidge, linking up play almost in a midfield slot.

Kellacher explained he might be used more there this season, although it did create a selection issue as the game progressed.

He added: “I played Billy in a deeper role on Friday.

“I wanted to get as many attacking players on the pitch as possible.

“At the start, I had three strikers on the pitch and learned a bit from it because it did leave us a wee bit short in terms of why to bring on from the bench.

“I don’t mind Billy dropping into that 10 position. He does it well because he is so good on the ball and he sees the game really well.

“You might see him dropping into that area at times.

“We just need to keep everyone as fresh as we can.

“Billy was excellent, while Bav worked his socks off, and big Chanka got a goal, so they all played their part.

“It was a good night all round.”