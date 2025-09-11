Cove Rangers v Caley Thistle preview: Manager thoughts, team news, predicted line-ups and key battles

Cove Rangers and visitors Caley Thistle chase three League One points on Saturday – with movement up the table very much in mind.

Injury-hit Cove are bottom of the division on two points from five fixtures, while Inverness are in fourth spot – despite kicking off on -5 points due to last year’s administration.

In Cove’s 200th SPFL fixture spanning six years, they are searching for their first league victory this term, but did come away with a 0-0 draw last time out away to Hamilton Accies.

ICT have won four of their five league games, with just a 2-1 defeat to Stenhousemuir blotting the copy book.

If Queen of the South, Alloa Athletic and Stenhousemuir all lose, ICT could even go top on Saturday night on goal difference. However, just getting another win is the main focus.

Both teams were on KDM Evolution Trophy business last week, with Cove losing 1-0 at League Two Elgin City and the Caley Jags edging to a late 2-1 victory against Stirling Albion, also of League Two.

Inverness beat Cove twice last season, with Cove winning once and one game ending in a 1-1 draw.

Cove did, however, also knock their north rivals out of the Scottish Cup thanks to a 2-0 Balmoral Stadium win last November.

This clash will be screened live on BBC Alba – with kick-off at the Balmoral Stadium set for 5.30pm.

What the managers say…

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley: “Caley Thistle are the favourites in this league for me when you look at the quality they’ve got.

“Even going back last season when they were in administration, you could see the quality they had in the team. Obviously the situation at the club has improved since then and you can see that with the signings Scott has made.

“They are a Championship-level club with the quality they have and we know we’re in for a difficult game.

“But we went down to Hamilton two weeks ago, knowing we’ve not got a big squad and we performed really well. We’ll need to perform at our best again against a high quality team.”

Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher, fresh from collecting his League One manager of the month prize for August, said: “We’ve watched a few of Cove’s recent games, including on Saturday at Elgin.

“I know they didn’t get a result at Elgin, but Paul’s got a good side, and he has them very well organised.

“They’ve really good players and they’re a threat, such as Mitch Megginson, who scores goals.

“We won’t take anything for granted. There’s no getting away from it, it will be a really hard game.

“We will have to be wary, and at our best to try and pick up the points.

“We’ll take a good crowd with us, and our away fans have been brilliant in following us everywhere and getting behind the boys.

“Last year we won two and we lost two against Cove, so we just have to make sure we come out on top in the first game we play them this season.”

Team news

Cove Rangers will welcome back striker Mitch Megginson after he missed the game at Elgin last weekend due to illness, but Hartley is still without several key players.

A groin injury will keep Arron Darge out while Declan Glass has a knee injury.

Defender Michael Doyle, who has been deputising as captain for long-term absentee Fraser Fyvie, is doubtful with a thigh injury.

Inverness are well served for cover in the middle of the park and are further boosted by Paul Allan back in contention following his hamstring injury, while on-loan Aberdeen midfielder Alfie Stewart is available again after playing for Dons B side last week.

Right-back Ross Millen, signed from Morecambe this summer, is recovering well from a back injury and is also in the running for selection this weekend.

Key battles

David Eguaibor has seven goals in all competitions so far in Cove colours and he will be their main focal point in attack as he aims to get the better of centre halves Danny Devine and Remi Savage.

At the other end, Cove’s likely five-man midfield will look to shield attacks from Billy Mckay and on-loan Aberdeen attacker Alfie Bavidge, who can play out wide right, free to roam alongside attacking midfielder David Wotherspoon.

There could well be a reward for on-loan Livingston winger Liam Sole, who has scored two goals in two games, which could keep Justin Eguaibor and Layton Bisland on their guard.

Predicted line-ups

COVE RANGERS (3-5-2): Demus; J. Eguaibor, Strachan, Parker; Bisland, Yule, O’Donnell, Megginson, Harrington; Mylchreest, D. Eguaibor

CALEY THISTLE (4-3-3): Munro, MacLeod, Devine, Savage, MacIntyre, Wotherspoon, Chalmers, Sole, Bavidge, Mckay, Longstaff.

The odds

Inverness are hotly-tipped to continue their winning form by mcbookie.com – priced at 8/15 to depart with three points. The draw is 14/5, with a Cove victory 19/4 at the time of writing.