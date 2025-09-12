Caley Thistle in the pink again as striking new away kit is launched

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle in the pink again as striking new away kit is launched

The Scottish League One side have unveiled their new away strips, manufactured by Puma.

By Paul Chalk
Modelling the new pink Caley Thistle away kits, from left, are: captain Danny Devine, Calum MacLeod and Remi Savage. Image: Courtesy of ICT/Trevor Martin.

Caley Thistle have gone back to the future with their new pink Puma kits being revealed this morning.

The Inverness club, seeking a return to the Championship next year, are roaring up the League One table and hope fans will be dressed for success in the latest strips, which come hot on the heels of the recent home strips unveiling.

Inverness previously wore a Puma pink kit in the 2020/21 season.

The team will debut their new strips in Saturday’s league clash at Cove Rangers, which is live on BBC Alba, kicking off at 5.30pm.

Along with the home kit, this season’s away design was selected in collaboration with head coach Scott Kellacher, members of the ICTFC Supporters’ Trust, the club’s management team, and the players.

Three football players in bright pink shirts with black shorts.
The club will also have a pop-up shop in Tesco Extra Inverness, Eastfield Way, for the in-service days on September 15-16 from 10am until 4pm on both days, with home and away kits on sale.

Kellacher hopes the new strips will be a winner with the Caley Jags supporters.

He said: “The kit has a vibrant colour for our away days. We’re hoping it’ll be popular with the fans like our last pink kit and we’ll see it for the first time on the pitch tomorrow against Cove Rangers. We’re looking forward to seeing all the fans tomorrow, getting right behind the team.”

Club captain Danny Devine said: “I love the new kit and we’re looking forward to wearing it this season at away matches.”

Three football players wear pink shirts with Craig Wood Solicitors Ltd on the front.
