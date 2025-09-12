Caley Thistle in the pink again as striking new away kit is launched

Caley Thistle have gone back to the future with their new pink Puma kits being revealed this morning.

The Inverness club, seeking a return to the Championship next year, are roaring up the League One table and hope fans will be dressed for success in the latest strips, which come hot on the heels of the recent home strips unveiling.

Inverness previously wore a Puma pink kit in the 2020/21 season.

The team will debut their new strips in Saturday’s league clash at Cove Rangers, which is live on BBC Alba, kicking off at 5.30pm.

Along with the home kit, this season’s away design was selected in collaboration with head coach Scott Kellacher, members of the ICTFC Supporters’ Trust, the club’s management team, and the players.

The club will also have a pop-up shop in Tesco Extra Inverness, Eastfield Way, for the in-service days on September 15-16 from 10am until 4pm on both days, with home and away kits on sale.

Kellacher hopes the new strips will be a winner with the Caley Jags supporters.

He said: “The kit has a vibrant colour for our away days. We’re hoping it’ll be popular with the fans like our last pink kit and we’ll see it for the first time on the pitch tomorrow against Cove Rangers. We’re looking forward to seeing all the fans tomorrow, getting right behind the team.”

Club captain Danny Devine said: “I love the new kit and we’re looking forward to wearing it this season at away matches.”