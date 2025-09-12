Alan Savage confirms Caley Thistle are officially out of administration

Caley Thistle’s new owner and chairman Alan Savage has confirmed the League One club is now officially out of administration.

Speaking at a press conference at the recently rebranded Sarens PSG Stadium, Savage confirmed he’s in full control of the club.

In June, the Orion Group chief’s £800,000 offer for the toiling former Scottish Cup winners was accepted after a crunch meeting led to ICT avoiding liquidation.

Club can now ‘have a bright future’

Almost a year after the club, under the previous regime, moved into administration, the paperwork is now cleared and the Highland side are fully out of financial trouble.

Savage said: “We’re through administration. I own 100% of the club.

“The eight acres of car park are under the club’s control, so we have a bright future.

“We’re playing good football, the team is doing well and we can have a good season.

“People can hopefully continue to enjoy themselves at the club.

“It was a long process.

“I don’t think (administrators) BDO had gone through this long process before. When they go into a club in administration, usually the club or a business, goes to the wall rather than be rescued. It was an experience for them.

“We had to be patient and let the lawyers do what they had to do.”

The stadium’s car park ownership issue had been seen as a big stumbling block, but Savage was happy to confirm that two former ICT directors led to a suitable sale.

He said: “We made an agreement with Propco, Ross Morrison and David Cameron, who were very helpful.

“They agreed to sell me the car park, with a few conditions, which were met. It is under complete control of the football club rather than people speculating about what they could or couldn’t do with the car park, like build a hotel or supermarket.”

NC500 starting point plan

Savage, who said the club helped him when he was previously chairman in 2006-2008, also confirmed ambitious plans to open the doors to various ways of bringing in fresh income.

He said: “It’s important for everybody to realise that you can only spend to match your income.

“You probably subsidise that slightly, so over the next couple of years I’m going to find out how much support we can get from the community, businesses, HIE, Highland Council and the Common Good Fund.

“I’ll talk to the Scottish FA as well, and see where we end up.

“At the moment, I think we’re mid-Championship in terms of fanbase and income, but I think we can improve on that.

“I’m looking at officially starting the North Coast 500 from here, but (Danish billionaire and Scotland’s biggest private landowner) Anders Povlsen who has the rights to it might have something to say about that.

“I would like to meet the guy. We have a commemorative bottle of whisky for him that we haven’t been able to deliver, so I want to meet him and see if he wants to help.”

Caley Thistle kicked off their League One campaign last month with a five-point deduction due to being in administration last year.

However, under the leadership of August’s League One manager of the month Scott Kellacher, four wins from their first five matches has taken them to fourth spot, just three points below leaders Queen of the South.

Tomorrow, Inverness visit basement hosts and north rivals Cove Rangers for a 5.30pm kick-off, a game which will be live on BBC Alba.