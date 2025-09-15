Why Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher feared a sting in the tail against Cove Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Why Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher feared a sting in the tail against Cove Rangers

Inverness kept their winning run going to move to within one point of League One leaders Stenhousemuir – now they're preparing for their Palmerston trip.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle head coach Scott Kellacher celebrates with the fans after the 1-0 SPFL League One win against Cove Rangers at the Balmoral Stadium, Cove, Aberdeen, on September 13, 2025.
Inverness manager Scott Kellacher celebrates with the supporters after Saturday's 1-0 win at Cove Rangers. Image: Dave Johnston.
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Scott Kellacher admits that after a wave of good news, he feared Caley Thistle would suffer a “slap in the face’ against Cove Rangers.

The Inverness head coach won the League One manager of the month prize for August, with goalkeeper Ross Munro walking off with the division’s top player award, too.

Then, on Friday, new owner and returning chairman Alan Savage confirmed the club were officially “through administration” – 11 months after the former Scottish Cup winners were on the brink of going out of business.

Former first-team coach and assistant boss Kellacher replaced Duncan Ferguson last October, pitched in at the deep end amid the administration chaos with a threadbare squad.

Despite the team being docked 15 points, he guided them up to seventh spot and safety against all the odds.

This season, they quickly wiped out another five-point punishment, which was a result of last year’s financial issues.

Five league wins from six matches, all achieved with shut-out,  has lifted ICT to within one point of new League One leaders Stenhousemuir – the only opponents to score against them as the Warriors won 2-1 in Inverness last month.

‘To a man, we were brilliant’ – boss

The latest victory came in Saturday’s 1-0 success at Cove Rangers, earned by Calum MacLeod’s deflected second half goal.

Kellacher told The Press and Journal he was chuffed his players’ efforts ensured there was no sting in the tail for the club as the upward surge continued.

He said: “Sometimes when you get good news, like we did last week, you can get a slap in the face. I was wary of that on Saturday.

Inverness boss Scott Kellacher, right, with the Glen's Vodka League One manager of the month award for August, and ICT goalkeeper Ross Munro, the winner of the William Hill League One player of the month prize for August. Pictured at the Sarens PSG Stadium, Inverness, on September 11, 2025.
Inverness boss Scott Kellacher, right, with the Glen’s Vodka League One manager of the month award for August, and ICT goalkeeper Ross Munro, the winner of the William Hill League One player of the month prize for August. Image: Courtesy of ICTFC/Trevor Martin.

“But every one of the players worked so hard.

“We got the break with the goal, but I keep telling the boys if they work as hard as they can, they will get breaks.

“One of the most pleasing factors for me is we got another clean sheet.

“It gives us the platform to build upon.

“If we can get goals, and defend like that, we always have a chance. We try to defend from the front.

“To a man, we were brilliant on Saturday. It was a real team performance. As much as we had the ball, we had to grind it out.”

Can ICT maintain 100% away form?

This Saturday, Inverness visit Queen of the South – a team who beat them down at Palmerston last term and are level on 10 points with them.

In 2024/25, ICT collected 30 points away and 28 at home.

So far this term, they have won all three away games – at Kelty Hearts (3-0), Montrose (2-0) and Cove (1-0).

Kellacher hopes they can come out on top against a Queens team many fancy to be in the title mix.

He added: “It’s ideal to be up to second place, especially from where we started.

“As ever, we will just look to the next game. We’re on the road again on Saturday at Queen of the South and that will be another really tough one.

A general view of Palmerston Park, Dumfries, during an SPFL Championship match between Queen of the South and Inverness Caledonian Thistle on April 19, 2022.
Caley Thistle will make the long trip to Dumfries this weekend to take on Queen of the South. Image: SNS Group.

“We will get the boys ready to go again.

“Last year, we showed that we enjoy being on the road. That’s where we picked up a lot of our results.

“This season, we have said our home form has to improve, especially when teams come up and sit in.

“It was a bit like that at Cove, so we are getting used to it.

“While I want it to happen really quickly, sometimes we need to be patient.

“It’s another massive game against Queen of the South, but we’re looking forward to it – that’s what we want.”

