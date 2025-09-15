Why Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher feared a sting in the tail against Cove Rangers

Scott Kellacher admits that after a wave of good news, he feared Caley Thistle would suffer a “slap in the face’ against Cove Rangers.

The Inverness head coach won the League One manager of the month prize for August, with goalkeeper Ross Munro walking off with the division’s top player award, too.

Then, on Friday, new owner and returning chairman Alan Savage confirmed the club were officially “through administration” – 11 months after the former Scottish Cup winners were on the brink of going out of business.

Former first-team coach and assistant boss Kellacher replaced Duncan Ferguson last October, pitched in at the deep end amid the administration chaos with a threadbare squad.

Despite the team being docked 15 points, he guided them up to seventh spot and safety against all the odds.

This season, they quickly wiped out another five-point punishment, which was a result of last year’s financial issues.

Five league wins from six matches, all achieved with shut-out, has lifted ICT to within one point of new League One leaders Stenhousemuir – the only opponents to score against them as the Warriors won 2-1 in Inverness last month.

‘To a man, we were brilliant’ – boss

The latest victory came in Saturday’s 1-0 success at Cove Rangers, earned by Calum MacLeod’s deflected second half goal.

Kellacher told The Press and Journal he was chuffed his players’ efforts ensured there was no sting in the tail for the club as the upward surge continued.

He said: “Sometimes when you get good news, like we did last week, you can get a slap in the face. I was wary of that on Saturday.

“But every one of the players worked so hard.

“We got the break with the goal, but I keep telling the boys if they work as hard as they can, they will get breaks.

“One of the most pleasing factors for me is we got another clean sheet.

“It gives us the platform to build upon.

“If we can get goals, and defend like that, we always have a chance. We try to defend from the front.

“To a man, we were brilliant on Saturday. It was a real team performance. As much as we had the ball, we had to grind it out.”

Can ICT maintain 100% away form?

This Saturday, Inverness visit Queen of the South – a team who beat them down at Palmerston last term and are level on 10 points with them.

In 2024/25, ICT collected 30 points away and 28 at home.

So far this term, they have won all three away games – at Kelty Hearts (3-0), Montrose (2-0) and Cove (1-0).

Kellacher hopes they can come out on top against a Queens team many fancy to be in the title mix.

He added: “It’s ideal to be up to second place, especially from where we started.

“As ever, we will just look to the next game. We’re on the road again on Saturday at Queen of the South and that will be another really tough one.

“We will get the boys ready to go again.

“Last year, we showed that we enjoy being on the road. That’s where we picked up a lot of our results.

“This season, we have said our home form has to improve, especially when teams come up and sit in.

“It was a bit like that at Cove, so we are getting used to it.

“While I want it to happen really quickly, sometimes we need to be patient.

“It’s another massive game against Queen of the South, but we’re looking forward to it – that’s what we want.”