Cove Rangers 0-1 Caley Thistle: Inverness win to move second in League One thanks to Calum MacLeod strike settles contest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Cove Rangers 0-1 Caley Thistle: Inverness win to move second in League One thanks to Calum MacLeod strike settles contest

After being declared free from administration, Scott Kellacher's team edge to a hard-fought victory against Paul Hartley's injury-hit Cove.

By Paul Chalk
Caley Thistle striker Billy Mckay goes for goal under pressure from Cove defender Michael Doyle. Image: Dave Johnston.
Caley Thistle striker Billy Mckay goes for goal under pressure from Cove defender Michael Doyle. Image: Dave Johnston.

Calum MacLeod’s searing strike fired Caley Thistle to a 1-0 victory to move the Highlanders to within one point of top spot in League One.

This third successive league victory makes it nine wins from 11 games in all competition for Scott Kellacher’s side – and five shut-outs from six league clashes.

In league terms, they have won five from six and only the five-point punishment carried over from being in administration last year has kept them off first place so far.

With ICT officially now out of administration, as confirmed on Friday by chairman Alan Savage, the team will look to motor on up the league and back into the Championship after two seasons in the third-tier.

With this game starting at 5.30pm, ICT knew a win would take them just behind new leaders Stenhousemuir, who had won 1-0 at Kelty Hearts earlier in the day.

But they certainly had to work for three points in this contest.

This result, in Cove’s 200th SPFL fixture, keeps the Aberdeen team in 10th spot, albeit just one one point below Kelty Hearts.

Cove’s Blair Yule was sidelined for this one, while goalkeeper Balint Demus and Jackson Mylchreest dropped to the bench.

Keeper Robbie Mutch returned to the starting line-up, as is the way for league games, with Declan Glass and Mitch Megginson in for Yule and Mylchreest.

The visitors made just one change from the team that defeated Stirling Albion 2-1 in the KDM Evolution Trophy as on-loan Aberdeen midfielder Alfie Stewart came in for Chanka Zimba.

Despite a bright start from ICT, it was Cove who threatened first, stemming from an ICT mistake.

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Dave Johnston.

Calum MacLeod’s throw-in was seized upon by David Eguaibor and the striker pulled his low drive wide of Ross Munro’s post as he tried to add to his seven goals this term.

Inverness responded though and a clever pass from Stewart found Billy Mckay in the box and he hooked a shot over the crossbar from within the penalty box.

Mylchreest was called into play for Cove from the bench on 17 minutes when he came on for Glass, who suffered an injury and couldn’t continue after on-field treatment.

Alfie Bavidge, also on loan from Aberdeen, was next to have a pop for ICT when he met a MacLeod cross, but his connection was poor and the ball flew high over the top

Mylchreest was lively for the hosts and he was not far off the mark with a header when he met a free-kick from Lewis O’Donnell 10 minutes before the break.

Inverness midfielder Joe Chalmers, left, is challenged by Mitch Megginson. Image: Dave Johnston.

Cove were pressing well early in the second half, keeping ICT on their toes, but not testing Munro.

The Caley Jags were getting into decent areas out wide, but were wasteful with their deliveries into the box.

A counter attack almost opened Inverness up when David Eguaibor was let loose, and it required a timely tackle from Remi Savage to stop him in his tracks.

Caley Thistle were always a danger though and nudged in front on 67 minutes.

Oscar MacIntyre’s ball into the box was met by David Wotherspoon, who spotted MacLeod, outside the box, in a better position.

The ex-St Johnstone attacker swept the ball out to the midfielder turned right-back and his searing shot flew high past Mutch into the net with the aid of a deflection.

Ryan Harrington almost levelled within a minute, but his drive was deflected off target for Cove.

The combined efforts of Danny Devine and Savage were keeping any flashes from Cove out as they worked hard to move towards a fifth clean sheet from six.

Cove travel to fifth-placed Alloa on Saturday, while Caley Jags go that bit further, facing third-placed Queen of the South in Dumfries.

Cove Rangers v Caley Thistle ratings

COVE RANGERS (3-5-2): Demus 6, Justin Eguaibor 6, Doyle 7, Parker 6, Bisland 6, Glass 3 (Mylchreest,17), Megginson 6, O’Donnell 6, Harrington 7, David Eguaibor 7, Strachan 6.

Subs not used: Mutch (GK), Ochmanski, Donaldson, Milnes.

CALEY THISTLE (4-3-3): Munro 6, MacLeod 6, Devine 7, Savage 7, MacIntyre 7, Wotherspoon 6 (Allan 75), Chalmers 6, Stewart 7, Sole 6 (Mackinnon 90), Mckay 6 (Longstaff 60), Bavidge 6 (Zimba 60).

Subs not used: Ross (GK), Robertson, Strachan, Alonge.

Referee: Alastair Grieve.

Attendance: 456.

Man of the match: Danny Devine.

Conversation