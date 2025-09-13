Cove Rangers 0-1 Caley Thistle: Inverness win to move second in League One thanks to Calum MacLeod strike settles contest

Calum MacLeod’s searing strike fired Caley Thistle to a 1-0 victory to move the Highlanders to within one point of top spot in League One.

This third successive league victory makes it nine wins from 11 games in all competition for Scott Kellacher’s side – and five shut-outs from six league clashes.

In league terms, they have won five from six and only the five-point punishment carried over from being in administration last year has kept them off first place so far.

With ICT officially now out of administration, as confirmed on Friday by chairman Alan Savage, the team will look to motor on up the league and back into the Championship after two seasons in the third-tier.

With this game starting at 5.30pm, ICT knew a win would take them just behind new leaders Stenhousemuir, who had won 1-0 at Kelty Hearts earlier in the day.

But they certainly had to work for three points in this contest.

This result, in Cove’s 200th SPFL fixture, keeps the Aberdeen team in 10th spot, albeit just one one point below Kelty Hearts.

Cove’s Blair Yule was sidelined for this one, while goalkeeper Balint Demus and Jackson Mylchreest dropped to the bench.

Keeper Robbie Mutch returned to the starting line-up, as is the way for league games, with Declan Glass and Mitch Megginson in for Yule and Mylchreest.

The visitors made just one change from the team that defeated Stirling Albion 2-1 in the KDM Evolution Trophy as on-loan Aberdeen midfielder Alfie Stewart came in for Chanka Zimba.

Despite a bright start from ICT, it was Cove who threatened first, stemming from an ICT mistake.

Calum MacLeod’s throw-in was seized upon by David Eguaibor and the striker pulled his low drive wide of Ross Munro’s post as he tried to add to his seven goals this term.

Inverness responded though and a clever pass from Stewart found Billy Mckay in the box and he hooked a shot over the crossbar from within the penalty box.

Mylchreest was called into play for Cove from the bench on 17 minutes when he came on for Glass, who suffered an injury and couldn’t continue after on-field treatment.

Alfie Bavidge, also on loan from Aberdeen, was next to have a pop for ICT when he met a MacLeod cross, but his connection was poor and the ball flew high over the top

Mylchreest was lively for the hosts and he was not far off the mark with a header when he met a free-kick from Lewis O’Donnell 10 minutes before the break.

Cove were pressing well early in the second half, keeping ICT on their toes, but not testing Munro.

The Caley Jags were getting into decent areas out wide, but were wasteful with their deliveries into the box.

A counter attack almost opened Inverness up when David Eguaibor was let loose, and it required a timely tackle from Remi Savage to stop him in his tracks.

Caley Thistle were always a danger though and nudged in front on 67 minutes.

Oscar MacIntyre’s ball into the box was met by David Wotherspoon, who spotted MacLeod, outside the box, in a better position.

The ex-St Johnstone attacker swept the ball out to the midfielder turned right-back and his searing shot flew high past Mutch into the net with the aid of a deflection.

Ryan Harrington almost levelled within a minute, but his drive was deflected off target for Cove.

The combined efforts of Danny Devine and Savage were keeping any flashes from Cove out as they worked hard to move towards a fifth clean sheet from six.

Cove travel to fifth-placed Alloa on Saturday, while Caley Jags go that bit further, facing third-placed Queen of the South in Dumfries.

Cove Rangers v Caley Thistle ratings

COVE RANGERS (3-5-2): Demus 6, Justin Eguaibor 6, Doyle 7, Parker 6, Bisland 6, Glass 3 (Mylchreest,17), Megginson 6, O’Donnell 6, Harrington 7, David Eguaibor 7, Strachan 6.

Subs not used: Mutch (GK), Ochmanski, Donaldson, Milnes.

CALEY THISTLE (4-3-3): Munro 6, MacLeod 6, Devine 7, Savage 7, MacIntyre 7, Wotherspoon 6 (Allan 75), Chalmers 6, Stewart 7, Sole 6 (Mackinnon 90), Mckay 6 (Longstaff 60), Bavidge 6 (Zimba 60).

Subs not used: Ross (GK), Robertson, Strachan, Alonge.

Referee: Alastair Grieve.

Attendance: 456.

Man of the match: Danny Devine.