Caley Thistle agree partnership with Brora Rangers to help develop young players

Caley Thistle and Brora Rangers have agreed a new player sharing deal – part-inspired by Celtic’s Shaun Maloney.

The deal brokered between interim CEO Charlie Christie and Brora manager Steven Mackay will see some of the League One club’s best young talents loaned to their Highland League partners.

Shae Keogh, Robbie Thompson and Ben Gardiner have already moved north until January at least, with more likely to follow in the near future.

Christie was already in talks with the Highland League champions, having met with chairman Alan Savage and Brora benefactor Ben Mackay several weeks ago.

But his dealings with Maloney, the former Hibs boss and Belgium assistant who is Celtic’s current professional player pathway manager, over a loan deal for defender Mitchell Robertson, fuelled belief that it was the right move.

Maloney came north to visit Caley Thistle and demonstrated how detailed data on Scott Kellacher’s team and how they played had helped him identify ICT as the best destination for defender Robertson.

Christie explained: “It is a new initiative between the clubs, not a formal agreement but more a verbal agreement as we can’t formally arrange a co-operational loan unless in Championship or above, but very similar.

“It is a very different type of deal than the one that sent half a squad down to Fort William a few years ago.

“It is not going to be an exclusive agreement with Brora, but they are the first club we will go to, the reason being, mainly, their style of play.

“What brought it home to me was Shaun Maloney coming to visit us a couple of weeks ago with Mitchell Robertson, where Shaun spoke about having his data on how Caley Thistle play.

“We would have gone down this line anyway, but Shaun rubber-stamped it for me in conversation.

“I liked his ethos on the whole idea.

“They are trying to be specific which clubs they put their players out to, given how Celtic like to play.

“We might have gone ahead with the Brora agreement anyway, but that really convinced me.

“The half hour in the stand I spent watching Shaun was fascinating. He watched our training. It shows you how in-depth they went.

“It got me thinking about Brora and the way they play.

“Scott Kellacher likes a possession game, we play the ball on the deck and don’t really go back to front.

“Brora are probably the closest Highland League club to that way of playing.”

Brora playing style was key

Christie has long been an admirer of Brora and believes some of their more experienced players will really help the young trio and any others who follow them north.

He stressed: “From the meeting with Ben, we quite quickly put out Shae Keogh and Ben Gardiner, then recently Robbie Thompson – all to January, when it will be reviewed.

“I signed Shane Sutherland here at Caley Thistle and I’m hoping he will help our lads. There are others of his type. It’s a good fit.

“Although a player goes out on loan to a Highland League club, you can get a dual registration.

“Ben Gardiner is the perfect example. He didn’t get the full game last Saturday with Brora so he travelled down with our under 19s who had a very good performance and very good win at Livingston on Tuesday night.

“I’ve known Steven Mackay, the Brora manager for years, a good guy – and I like the way Steven plays football.

“He knows it will be down to communication. When they don’t play full games with Brora, they will be available for our under-19s, which is a new league.

“They are getting tested at a very good standard of football in the Highland League, playing for the top team, playing football the right way, in my opinion, knowing that if they don’t get full game-time they can play for our 19s.”

Harry Kane is the example

Thompson, being slightly older, won’t be able to switch between clubs, but Christie has said Mackay rated him highly and had pledged to play him if fit and on form.

He added: “I love the Harry Kane story in that he went to many clubs on loan, which I really like because it showed his want and desire to make it in the game. He showed that at a young age.

“There’s more than football to it.

“Shaun and I spoke about it with Mitchell coming here. He knows we’re quite solid in central defence, with two boys who are quite established.

“It won’t be easy for Mitchell to get in, but Shaun said that’s part of it.

“Part of football is reacting well to not being a regular. Most players have been through that and it is a challenge.”

Manager Kellacher, Ross Jack and the under-19 staff will be in constant dialogue with Brora to assess how the players are doing.

Christie added: “We have specific strategic forms now for anyone who goes on loan to return to us on a weekly/fortnightly basis, telling us game-time, contribution to the game, how they did, what they can improve on.

“We’re just trying to raise it to that extra level.”