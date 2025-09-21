Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher lavishes praise on players after impressive win against Queen of the South

Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher was full of praise for his players after their 2-0 victory against Queen of the South.

An early strike from Chanka Zimba and an injury time goal from Luis Longstaff ensured ICT chalked up another win to sit second in League One and only a point behind leaders Stenhousemuir, despite starting the season on minus five points.

Kellacher said: “It was a fantastic performance to a man. They were absolutely super with the way they started the game on the front foot, which is what we asked for.

“I was absolutley pleased for every single one of them. The only frustrating thing was the chances we didn’t take.

“I would like us to be a bit more ruthless in front of goal because it could easily have been a few more.”

He added: “This is a really hard place to come and it tells you everything with their keeper getting the man of the match award. Some of the saves he pulled off were absolutely superb.

“I thought our game plan was right in terms of what we wanted to do and how we wanted to play against them. Putting that together was just great and I’m so happy.

“It’s another clean sheet which is massive for us.

“It’s just something for us to keep building on.”

Caley Thistle came out looking for goals and Alfie Stewart hit the crossbar with a shot from 20 yards in the opening minutes before Liam Sole’s powerful shot was blocked by a Queen of the South defender.

Zimba breaks the deadlock

The pressure quickly told and in the ninth minute they took lead when Zimba picked up a ball from Stewart before blasting it into the net from 12 yards.

ICT almost doubled their lead five minutes later but David Wotherspoon’s header from a corner was stopped by Ross Stewart.

Just before the half hour a Calum MacLeod shot was stopped by Stewart who had to react quickly to deny Zimba on the rebound.

Sole tried a shot from the edge of the box on 36 minutes but blasted wide before a rare Queens chance saw Matty Douglas header just over.

Zimba was causing all sorts of problems for the Doonhamers and just before the interval his pass was met by Alfie Stewart but the home keeper cleared the danger.

Queens keeper Stewart was in great form, producing superb saves early in the second half to thwart Stewart and Sole.

The home side could have levelled when Kurtis Guthrie struck the crossbar with a 57th minute header.

Two minutes later the woodwork came to the rescue of the Doonhamers when Longstaff tried a shot from 25 yards.

Queens goalkeeper Stewart went up for a corner deep in injury time but ICT broke away, allowing Longstaff to race away and score into an empty net.