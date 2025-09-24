Billy Mckay hails Caley Thistle’s winning mentality and competitive squad

Billy Mckay is challenging Caley Thistle’s fiercely competitive squad to prove they can keep improving in the League One title race.

Fine form and a highly-competitive dressing room scrap for places has helped build a seven-game winning streak since the home upset of losing to Stenhousemuir in mid-August.

Player-assistant manager Mckay is contributing on and off the park, but knows the game well enough to realise runs, good or bad, can be easily broken.

Passage to the last 32 in the Challenge Cup came on Tuesday evening with a 6-0 thrashing of Premiership Dundee’s B team.

It was another demonstration of the depth of quality now in situ at the renamed Sarens PSG Stadium.

“We’ve got that mentality now where every game we play in, we’re going out there to win,” Mckay said.

“We want to keep that momentum going. That’s seven wins in a row now and we need to keep building on that.

“Every competition we’re in, we want to do well.

“The standard in training is superb. Whatever team you’re in, whatever drill you’re doing, the standard is really high.

“And, if it drops a little, the lads are making each other aware of it as well.

“Training has been brilliant – it’s gone up a level – and it is great to be part of.”

Reflecting on Tuesday evening’s Challenge Cup victory, Mckay felt it showcased the level of confidence currently coursing through the ranks.

It was a thoroughly dominant, free-flowing display with six different scorers – Mitchell Robertson, Jordan Alonge, McKay, Paul Allan, Alfie Bavidge and Liam Sole.

“It was a really good night’s work. A lot of boys who needed games got time on the park,” Mckay said.

“This competition has been really good for that, keeping the squad happy.

“We’ve gone with a better squad this year, with a lot of good players, so it is really tough to pick a team for Saturday.

“When the boys put in good performances like they did against Dundee, it makes it even tougher, but that’s what we want.

“We want a really strong squad and we’re going to need everyone. When boys play like that, it is great to see.”

Chance for Caley Thistle to hit top spot in League One

But for their five-point penalty, ICT would be riding high at the League One summit.

Victory over East Fife this weekend and a slip-up for leaders Stenhousemuir at Hamilton would nevertheless take the Highlanders top.

Mckay is taking nothing for granted.

“We want to get there and we want to stay there, but we just have to keep winning and do our jobs,” he said.

“Stenhousemuir are doing a really good job themselves at the minute and there are a few teams around us as well who keep winning.

“East Fife will be tricky opposition, different to what we’ve played, with our former player Nathan Austin up front and quality players like Tommy Goss and Michael McKenna,. They have really good experience.

“They will definitely be different to what we’ve faced and we’ll be preparing the lads to be ready for that.

“First and foremost, it was really important we quickly lifted ourselves out of the minuses in the league, and we did that really well.

“It is great to be seven games in and a point off the top.

“It is obviously frustrating when you consider what it would be without the minus five points, but we knew that at the start of the season.

“We’ve just got to keep ticking away and keep getting the wins.

“When we get there, it is up to the boys to stay there.”