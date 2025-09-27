Scott Kellacher’s message to the Caley Thistle players after they hit top spot in League One despite five-point deduction

Scott Kellacher hailed the Caley Thistle players’ hard work for hoisting them to the top of the table in defiance of a five-point deduction.

But the Caley Jags manager insists the new League One leaders will be keeping their feet firmly on the ground despite the landmark leap to the summit.

Next weekend, the trip to Hamilton will pit the division’s top two against each other, with Kellacher well aware of how early it remains in the campaign.

But that only underlined his team’s achievement in reaching top spot just eight games into the season.

The biggest home crowd of the season so far – 2,316 – watched David Wotherspoon’s double and further goals from Alfie Stewart and Alfie Bavidge do the damage in an entertaining 90-plus minutes.

Former Inverness striker Nathan Austin had equalised before the break against the run of play.

Kellacher stressed: “The key word is hard work – the boys have not stopped working hard since they’ve come in the door.

“That applies to all the new boys that have come in, the boys we managed to keep.

“What they put in today, I couldn’t ask for more.

“We all know they have ability, there’s no doubting that.

“They just work so hard for each other and then, hopefully, the little bits of quality come through, which we saw today.

“But we’re never going to get carried away. It is only eight games.

“We’ve got Hamilton next week, taking us to the first quarter of games.

“Did I think we would be in this position after the first quarter? I’m not so sure, especially given the minus five points deduction.

“We made up the ground pretty well, but we won’t get carried away with ourselves.

“It will be head down, work hard – then look towards Hamilton next week.

“It was a really hard game today.

“I’ve got to give Dick and his team a lot of credit.

“We’ve had that 15 minute spell where two goals gave us a cushion, but it was a hard game today.”

Wotherspoon breaks the deadlock

After a sluggish start, albeit controlled by the hosts, Caley Jags went ahead after 17 minutes.

Patient build-up ended with the ball played wide right to Luis Longstaff.

The home winger’s hanging cross was met by the head of Wotherspoon, who lifted the ball up and over the goalkeeper, and into the net.

It might have been two within three minutes of the opener, Oscar MacIntyre’s delivery from the far left finding Alfie Stewart sprinting between defenders to direct a header at goal.

This time, the Fifers’ Ruairidh Adams got down low to smother the ball.

A Longstaff strike deflected over the Methil side’s bar after 35 minutes, while Liam Sole’s corner picked out Calum MacLeod for a header that spun across a crowded six-yard box and wide without a touch.

All of the dominance was undone with one moment of slackness just before the break.

From near the far right corner flag, Ewan McLeod dug out a tremendous cross but the home marking was slack as Nathan Austin strode in to fire home an eight-yard header.

Brian Easton and Chanka Zimba were involved in a nasty accidental head clash early in the second half, with Easton stretchered off and Zimba also replaced.

Home substitute Bavidge was immediately involved, helping create an opening for Longstaff went close from a tight angle inside the six-yard box.

But David Wotherspoon was wonderfully clinical after a lovely move restored the home lead after 62 minutes.

The veteran Scottish Cup winner worked an intricate one-two with Stewart then executed an equally delicate chipped finish inside the left hand post from 10 yards.

Suddenly the hosts were rampant, with Sole supplying Stewart just inside the 18-yard line.

The Aberdeen loanee sent a deflected finish high beyond Adams to make it 3-1.

Sole had one disallowed for off-side as the onslaught continued.

There was late confusion as East Fife – already allowed a concussion replacement – were asked to reverse their seventh substitution, then told it could go ahead.

It mattered little as a ball down the right channel released Alfie Bavidge who tore off on a lightning run before calmly slotting past the outcoming keeper.

CALEY THISTLE (4-2-3-1) – Munro 7; MacLeod 7, Savage 7, Devine 7, MacIntyre 7; Chalmers 7; Longstaff 7 (McKay 90), Stewart 8 (MacKinnon 78), Wotherspoon 8 (Alonge 90), Sole 7 (Allan 78); Zimba 6 (Bavidge 58). Subs not used: Ross, Millen, Robertson, Strachan.

EAST FIFE (4-1-3-2 ) – Adams 6; McLeod 7 (Newton 77), Easton 6 (Bah 57) Munro 6, Peggie 6 (Norey 77); Millar 7 (Slattery 90); Latona 5 (Goss 46), McManus 6, McKenna 6; Austin 7 (Jones 86), Culbert 6 (Nicol 88). Subs not used: Rollo.

Referee: Cameron Stirling 7

Attendance: 2,316

Man of the match: David Wotherspoon.