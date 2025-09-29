Ross Tokely believes teenager is revelling in new defensive role at Caley Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Ross Tokely believes teenager is revelling in new defensive role at Caley Thistle

Caley Jags legend believes Calum MacLeod has excelled in new right-back role for the Highlanders.

By Alasdair Fraser
Calum MacLeod, of Inverness, centre, with team-mates David Wotherspoon, left and Joe Chalmers. Image: Dave Johnston. 
Calum MacLeod, of Inverness, centre, with team-mates David Wotherspoon, left and Joe Chalmers. Image: Dave Johnston. 

Ross Tokely believes the sky is the limit for homegrown Caley Thistle talent Calum MacLeod after making the same positional switch he did early in his career.

A “light-bulb moment” for then-Caley Thistle manager Steve Paterson saw the young Tokely move from central midfield onto the right-flank, where he would blossom and play some of his best football.

As a marauding right-back, Tokely scaled Scotland’s leagues, proving plenty of doubters wrong as he excelled in Scotland’s top-flight.

MacLeod, under Scott Kellacher, made the same move to the attacking right-back role with Ross Millen injured in pre-season.

He has been turning in mature and accomplished displays ever since, so far resisting Millen’s return to fitness, with 12 appearances and three goals in the current campaign.

Teenager’s success comes as no surprise

Retired Caley Jags record appearances holder Tokely coached the 19-year-old for two years in the Inverness youth academy set-up, prior to the youngster’s first team breakthrough in August last year.

He is thrilled to see him progressing so well within Scott Kellacher’s table-topping squad, but not surprised.

Tokely said: “I could always see he had plenty of ability, playing in central midfield. He was really composed on the ball and, when the going got tough, he always stood up.

“Calum had it ability-wise, but also had that something about him where nothing really phased him.

“He was always one I thought would progress and go full-time.

“In those squads I took, there were a lot of good players and it becomes about which ones have enough about them to handle that first team environment.

“Calum was quite a level-headed lad and never really spoke too much, very quiet, but went about his business very well. You could see the potential.

“He let the football do the talking, really.”

MacLeod has the tools to make right back switch permanent

Tokely feels MacLeod is equipped to make the positional change permanent, if he and the management team so wish.

He stressed: “In tune with modern-day full-backs, he certainly likes to go forward.

“I watch full-backs and always like to see them playing on the front foot and getting forward.

“He had a tough one early against St Johnstone up against the ex-Rangers winger Josh McPake, but stuck to the task.

“He’s really grown into the position and he’s grown physically, pouting in a lot of gym-work.

“I see a bit of similarity to myself. I was central midfield all through my youth career and then Steve Paterson had a wee light-bulb moment and put me to right-back.

Calum Macleod in action for Caley Thistle. Image: Jasperimage

“I never looked back. I enjoyed that position and progressed through the leagues, and I don’t see why Callum can’t do the same.

“It’s also good to have that flexibility and be able to play in different positions. He can always jump back into midfield, but he’s getting a regular game and keeping out the boy Millen right now.

“He deserves to do that.

“Right-back is where I preferred playing, but when the legs no longer wanted me to run up and down anymore, Terry Butcher put me in at centre half.

“Calum is playing with some good wingers, too, just like I had the likes of Barry Wilson and Johnny Hayes.

“I thrived on those relationships and it is just about him learning that role a bit more. He has a good engine, gets up and down, and is really doing well.”

Tokely still believes League One leaders can improve

Tokely, now under 17s coach at Caley Thistle, attends home matches at the renamed Sarens PSG Stadium where crowds are rising amid the entertaining football.

He is enjoying watching the team, but feels the League One leaders can still show a great killer instinct.

Tokely added: “They play good football. The only thing I’d say is they are maybe not going for the kill as much as they should.

“I am enjoying watching them, but I just think there have been games where they are really on top in the first half and they need to go and get that second and third goal to really kill teams off.

“Then you can enjoy it a bit more.

“But overall, it is really encouraging – good football, with plenty of really good options in the squad.

“It is also nice to see more punters through the door, with a better vibe about the place, with the work the new owner Alan Savage is undertaking.”

Zimba concussion update

Chanka Zimba suffered only “mild” symptoms of concussion on Saturday and has a chance of featuring in Caley Thistle’s away test against Hamilton Accies.

A relieved Scott Kellacher relayed the good news on Monday after a full medical assessment of Zimba following Saturday’s clash of heads with Brian Easton of East Fife.

Both players were removed as concussion substitutions after the incident, allowing both teams two extra subs on the day – seven in all.

There was apparent confusion over the rules after the incident as East Fife took up the option of two extra replacements.

Match officials at first reversed the seventh substitution, ordering Kieron Millar back onto the field of play and Pat Slattery back off.

Soon after, the substitution was allowed to take place.

Kellacher cared little for that, given the ultimately emphatic nature of Caley Jags’ 4-1 win, but was concerned for the health of Zimba after the nasty head knock.

He said: “It is looking like Chanka has a mild concussion and we’ll just have to manage it and see how it plays out in terms of the symptoms he’s got.

“There are certain protocols he needs to get through in the next five days. We’ll go down the right channels and see how he is for Saturday.”

