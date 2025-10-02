Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher tips Hamilton Accies to put up League One title fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher tips Hamilton Accies to put up League One title fight

After reaching first place, the Inverness manager reckons their next opponents will believe they can return to the Championship - while other rivals also hunt the prize.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness Caledonian Thistle head coach Scott Kellacher speaking at a press conference at the Sarens PSG Stadium, Inverness, on August 28, 2025.
Caley Jags manager Scott Kellacher. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher reckons Saturday’s opponents Hamilton  are one of several sides capable of beating his team to the League One title.

Despite the restriction of a season-long transfer embargo and opting to play in Cumbernauld amid a row over stadium ownership and rental at New Douglas Park in their home town, Accies have rattled off three wins on the spin to surge into second spot.

Inverness moved into first place thanks to their fine 4-1 home win against East Fife at the weekend, overcoming the five-point deduction they kicked off the season with due to last year’s administration.

Hamilton’s 2-0 win against Stenhousemuir knocked the Warriors off first place and they are level with Accies on 14 points.

Alloa Athletic are in fourth spot, with Montrose, East Fife and Queen of the South in hot pursuit.

Two seasons ago, Rankin’s Hamilton team sent ICT down via the Championship play-off final, but they dropped down in May this year after being docked 15 points, which led to them finishing 10th in the league.

Kellacher ‘won’t write any side off’

Kellacher counts Accies as genuine contenders to become League One champions, but insists the chase will be a competitive one.

He said: “John Rankin has done a great job at Hamilton, he’s been up and been down, and he’s got a lot of experience with some really good players.

“They will want to win this league, and we will have to be at our best if we’re to get anything from Saturday’s game.

Hamilton's Oli Shaw celebrates after scoring in a Premier Sports Cup tie against Ross County on July 23, 2024, at New Douglas Park, Hamilton.
Hamilton Accies striker Oli Shaw has scored eight goals in 15 games this season and will be one to watch for Inverness this weekend in their League One clash at Cumbernauld. Image: SNS.

“There will be a few teams competing for the league and I won’t write anybody off. You can never tell in football.

“I think four or five teams will push one another all the way this season, and that’s healthy for the league.

“There is often that one underdog who comes out of nowhere.

“There are many good teams in this league and we will have to be at our best to win games.”

Rivals ready for an attacking clash

Rankin, who played for Inverness, Ross County, Hibs and Dundee United, likes his teams to play with an attractive style when they can – not unlike Kellacher’s entertainers.

And the Inverness head coach feels that should make for an intriguing tussle at Clyde’s former home, Broadwood Stadium.

He said: “Hamilton have had similar problems to ourselves, but John has a squad who can compete and do well.

“They are also on a good run of form, as we are, so it should be both teams going at it in what should be a really good game.

Hamilton head coach John Rankin before a Premier Sports Cup group stage match between Hamilton and Ross County at ZLX Stadium, Hamilton, on July 23, 2024.
Hamilton Accies manager, and former Inverness player, John Rankin. Image: SNS Group.

“Like we do, John’s team likes to play attacking football.

“The best team should emerge as the winners, and I hope that will be us.”

Goals coming from throughout side

David Wotherspoon’s brace against East Fife took him to four League One goals this season, five goals in all competitions.

Also with five in the league and cups are Billy Mckay, Chanka Zimba, Alfie Bavidge and Luis Longstaff, while Liam Sole and Paul Allan each have four.

Kellacher insists that trend must continue to keep the team riding high.

He added: “We’re not relying on the front three to score goals – others are scoring too.

“If you want to be doing well in the league, you need goals coming in from everywhere.

“We’ve taken in that bit of experience to help us and have that bit of quality.

“We just need to keep going.”

Conversation