Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher tips Hamilton Accies to put up League One title fight

Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher reckons Saturday’s opponents Hamilton are one of several sides capable of beating his team to the League One title.

Despite the restriction of a season-long transfer embargo and opting to play in Cumbernauld amid a row over stadium ownership and rental at New Douglas Park in their home town, Accies have rattled off three wins on the spin to surge into second spot.

Inverness moved into first place thanks to their fine 4-1 home win against East Fife at the weekend, overcoming the five-point deduction they kicked off the season with due to last year’s administration.

Hamilton’s 2-0 win against Stenhousemuir knocked the Warriors off first place and they are level with Accies on 14 points.

Alloa Athletic are in fourth spot, with Montrose, East Fife and Queen of the South in hot pursuit.

Two seasons ago, Rankin’s Hamilton team sent ICT down via the Championship play-off final, but they dropped down in May this year after being docked 15 points, which led to them finishing 10th in the league.

Kellacher ‘won’t write any side off’

Kellacher counts Accies as genuine contenders to become League One champions, but insists the chase will be a competitive one.

He said: “John Rankin has done a great job at Hamilton, he’s been up and been down, and he’s got a lot of experience with some really good players.

“They will want to win this league, and we will have to be at our best if we’re to get anything from Saturday’s game.

“There will be a few teams competing for the league and I won’t write anybody off. You can never tell in football.

“I think four or five teams will push one another all the way this season, and that’s healthy for the league.

“There is often that one underdog who comes out of nowhere.

“There are many good teams in this league and we will have to be at our best to win games.”

Rivals ready for an attacking clash

Rankin, who played for Inverness, Ross County, Hibs and Dundee United, likes his teams to play with an attractive style when they can – not unlike Kellacher’s entertainers.

And the Inverness head coach feels that should make for an intriguing tussle at Clyde’s former home, Broadwood Stadium.

He said: “Hamilton have had similar problems to ourselves, but John has a squad who can compete and do well.

“They are also on a good run of form, as we are, so it should be both teams going at it in what should be a really good game.

“Like we do, John’s team likes to play attacking football.

“The best team should emerge as the winners, and I hope that will be us.”

Goals coming from throughout side

David Wotherspoon’s brace against East Fife took him to four League One goals this season, five goals in all competitions.

Also with five in the league and cups are Billy Mckay, Chanka Zimba, Alfie Bavidge and Luis Longstaff, while Liam Sole and Paul Allan each have four.

Kellacher insists that trend must continue to keep the team riding high.

He added: “We’re not relying on the front three to score goals – others are scoring too.

“If you want to be doing well in the league, you need goals coming in from everywhere.

“We’ve taken in that bit of experience to help us and have that bit of quality.

“We just need to keep going.”