Caley Thistle’s David Wotherspoon on chasing a league title to add to three cup triumphs with St Johnstone

David Wotherspoon won national cups three times with St Johnstone – now he’s relishing the hunt for the League One title with Caley Thistle.

The Saints legend lifted the Scottish Cup in 2014 then was one of the Perth club’s heroes who won that trophy and the League Cup in 2020-2021.

This season, combined with coaching ICT’s emerging talent, the 35-year-old attacker is firing in goals which have helped take Scott Kellacher’s team top of the division.

Wotherspoon’s brace last weekend in a 4–1 home victory over East Fife means they are two points clear of weekend opponents Hamilton – despite kicking off the season on minus five points due to last year’s administration

‘Great position’ after -5 points start

And the attacker is determined to play his part in what would be a brilliant success, with eight successive wins in all competitions having them riding high.

He said: “Every season there is a new challenge and for me it is getting this club back to the Championship.

“That is the long-term aim, but we focus on each game at a time, the winning mentality and belief to keep it going. The squad is fantastic at the moment and the squad is in good spirits.

“Being top of the league is a great position to be in, given our points deduction, but there is still a long way to go. We’re only coming into the last game in the first quarter.

“We have to keep the same mindset and take each game at a time.

“We know it is a long season and we have done well so far, but it is just the beginning so we need to carry that on.

“Hamilton have kept the likes of Oli Shaw and Scott Robinson up top. They will be a threat on Saturday, but we need to focus what we are doing with the same effort and work-rate.”

Enjoying coaching ICT’s youngsters

Wotherspoon, who helps coach the under-17s and under-19s, was asked whether a future job as a manager is in his mind.

He said: “That is a possibility, but I want to stay focused on what I am doing just now.

“I am playing and enjoying it, but I have it in the back of my mind one day it will come, whether I will jump into something else and coaching seems to fit into that at the moment.

“Hopefully I can continue to progress as a coach.

“I have been doing a lot of coaching on the training pitch which has been great, helping Ross Jack with the 19s, which has been an experience. It is good to see them progressing and help me progress as a person as well.

“I am really enjoying my time up here, the football is fantastic and off the pitch is fantastic as well as I have been helping out with the under-17s with coaching.

“It is helping me and them and it has been good all round. The family has been up as well which has been nice.”

Scorers ‘complement one another’

Wotherspoon is ICT’s leading league scorer with four goals, but he has five goals overall, a tally matched by Billy Mckay, Chanka Zimba, Luis Longstaff and Alfie Bavidge.

And Wotherspoon reckons each forward offering something different gives Inverness a problem for opponents.

He added: “We are a threat in the attacking third and the fact we are spreading the goals about you can see that. Everyone is chipping in and getting on the scoresheet.

“We complement each other and the fact we are different styles and attributes, it is working well. Long may it continue.”