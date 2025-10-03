Caley Thistle’s David Wotherspoon on chasing a league title to add to three cup triumphs with St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle’s David Wotherspoon on chasing a league title to add to three cup triumphs with St Johnstone

The Inverness attacker is their leading league scorer, and he says only focusing on the next opponents can help take the team back towards a Championship return.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness Caledonian Thistle's David Wotherspoon applauds the fans as he is substituted during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against St Johnstone at the Sarens PSG Stadium, Inverness, on July 19, 2025.
Caley Thistle striker David Wotherspoon is hoping to see off Hamilton this weekend. Image: SNS Group.

David Wotherspoon won national cups three times with St Johnstone – now he’s relishing the hunt for the League One title with Caley Thistle.

The Saints legend lifted the Scottish Cup in 2014 then was one of the Perth club’s heroes who won that trophy and the League Cup in 2020-2021.

This season, combined with coaching ICT’s emerging talent, the 35-year-old attacker is firing in goals which have helped take Scott Kellacher’s team top of the division.

Wotherspoon’s brace last weekend in a 4–1 home victory over East Fife means they are two points clear of weekend opponents Hamilton – despite kicking off the season on minus five points due to last year’s administration

‘Great position’ after -5 points start

And the attacker is determined to play his part in what would be a brilliant success, with eight successive wins in all competitions having them riding high.

He said: “Every season there is a new challenge and for me it is getting this club back to the Championship.

“That is the long-term aim, but we focus on each game at a time, the winning mentality and belief to keep it going. The squad is fantastic at the moment and the squad is in good spirits.

David Wotherspoon leads the St Johnstone celebrations after winning the Scottish Cup final against Hibernian at Hampden Park, Glasgow, on May 22, 2021.
David Wotherspoon leads the St Johnstone celebrations after winning the 2021 Scottish Cup final against Hibernian at Hampden. Image: SNS Grfoup.

“Being top of the league is a great position to be in, given our points deduction, but there is still a long way to go. We’re only coming into the last game in the first quarter.

“We have to keep the same mindset and take each game at a time.

“We know it is a long season and we have done well so far, but it is just the beginning so we need to carry that on.

“Hamilton have kept the likes of Oli Shaw and Scott Robinson up top. They will be a threat on Saturday, but we need to focus what we are doing with the same effort and work-rate.”

Enjoying coaching ICT’s youngsters

Wotherspoon, who helps coach the under-17s and under-19s, was asked whether a future job as a manager is in his mind.

He said: “That is a possibility, but I want to stay focused on what I am doing just now.

“I am playing and enjoying it, but I have it in the back of my mind one day it will come, whether I will jump into something else and coaching seems to fit into that at the moment.

“Hopefully I can continue to progress as a coach.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle striker David Wotherspoon collects the ball out of the back of the net after scoring against Raith Rovers in a Premier Sports Cup tie at Starks Park, Kirkcaldy, on July 26, 2025.
David Wotherspoon celebrates after scoring for Caley Thistle in the Premier Sports Cup tie at Raith Rovers this season. Image: Dave Johnston.

“I have been doing a lot of coaching on the training pitch which has been great, helping Ross Jack with the 19s, which has been an experience. It is good to see them progressing and help me progress as a person as well.

“I am really enjoying my time up here, the football is fantastic and off the pitch is fantastic as well as I have been helping out with the under-17s with coaching.

“It is helping me and them and it has been good all round. The family has been up as well which has been nice.”

Scorers ‘complement one another’

Wotherspoon is ICT’s leading league scorer with four goals, but he has five goals overall, a tally matched by Billy Mckay, Chanka Zimba, Luis Longstaff and Alfie Bavidge.

And Wotherspoon reckons each forward offering something different gives Inverness a problem for opponents.

He added: “We are a threat in the attacking third and the fact we are spreading the goals about you can see that. Everyone is chipping in and getting on the scoresheet.

“We complement each other and the fact we are different styles and attributes, it is working well. Long may it continue.”

Conversation