Caley Thistle Scottish Cup winner Nick Ross on going for gold with Sacramento Republic in the USL Jägermeister Cup final

Nick Ross was a Scottish Cup winner with Caley Thistle in 2015 – and this weekend he’s going for gold with Sacramento Republic.

The Inverness-born midfielder, however, insists trying to win the new USL Jägermeister Cup against Hartford Athletic on Saturday night (Sunday 3am UK time) can’t be compared to his trophy glory back home.

When ICT beat Falkirk in that Hampden showdown against Falkirk, Ross came on as a late substitute in what was his final appearance for his home city club before he joined Dundee.

The 33-year-old is a main first pick for California-based Sacramento, who are now bossed by Ayrshire man and former Tampa Bay Rowdies head coach Neill Collins, who was briefly in charge at Raith Rovers last year.

With a play-off spot secured with several games to spare, Ross and his Western Conference USL Championship team-mates will take on Hartford from the Eastern Conference on home soil after being drawn to play at their 12,000-capacity Heart Health Park.

Ex-Raith boss Collins targeted cup

Speaking exclusively to The Press and Journal, Ross set the scene as he aims to land another piece of career silverware.

He said: “This is a new cup for us and it’s exciting. The last time Sacramento won a cup was in 2014.

“Right from the start of the season, we set our sights on winning this cup. Our coach, Neill Collins, said you don’t get many opportunities to win trophies in your career and he pinpointed this as a competition we should aim for.

“Some teams don’t take it seriously unless they reach the later stages, but we’ve been at it from the start. It’s a great opportunity to win a trophy and it would be great, at the end of your career, to look back at such a success.

“It’s certainly a lot different to winning the Scottish Cup with my home team. You can’t really compare the two, but hopefully we can win this.

Chase on to catch shock side Tulsa

“We have also just secured our place in the play-offs, so that’s something else for us to look forward to, a chance to win another trophy.

“We’re only three points behind leaders Tulsa, who have been a bit of a surprise side this year. They have beaten us twice, which is why they’re top.

“They’ve been doing well and deserve to be top. We will keep chasing them to try and get first place, which would guarantee us homes advantage for the play-off games.

“We’re one of the bigger clubs in the league. When I joined (in 2022 from Texas side El Paso Locomotive), they were not really having a good time.

“We completely changed the squad and were US Open Cup finalists, then the next year we won the Western Conference, so it’s been a really good experience. There’s such passion for football here which would be hard to find elsewhere.”

Two shoot-out wins to book final spot

Ross detailed how the Jägermeister Cup works and how they have made it all the way to the showpiece clash.

He said: “This cup started last year with just League One and League Two teams, which are the tiers below us, then this year they included teams from the Championship.

“There are no MLS teams in this one, they’re involved in the equivalent to the Scottish Cup over here.

“It’s a strange format. We played in a group, but didn’t play everyone in the group.

“It’s not unlike the League Cup in Scotland where drawn games go to straight to penalties to pick up an extra point. It also came down to goals scored rather than head-to-heads, but we made it through.

“After that, we played Loudoun United, who play in Virginia, Washington DC. We had to go there on a Wednesday night, which was a long journey (approximately 2,300 miles by air). We won on penalties.

“In the semi-finals, we were away to Rhode Island, which was another really long trip (more than 3,000 miles), but we won on penalties again.

“We only play our opponents Hartford, who are on the east coast, once a year. We actually play them next weekend away from home.

“Hartford are a pretty athletic team and over the last month or so they have been one of the better teams in their league. They have picked up some really good wins.

“They’re dangerous opponents and this should be a good final as we’re two of the best in-form teams right now from both leagues. It should be exciting.”

Full weeks away for eastern fixtures

And Ross is thrilled to have the home backing in the final after too many long away days, which he puts into context, given the distances involved.

He said: “We have been travelling like crazy lately and both cup games were away from home, and they went to extra-time and penalties.

“Thankfully. we’re at home for Saturday’s final, which means we don’t play Hartford away two weekends in a row, which is two flights – probably to Denver, which is two-and-a-half hours away, then to Hartford is another three to four-hour flight.

“I don’t think as many team has travelled as much as we have this year. We’ve had three trips where we’ve been away for a full week, staying away on the east coast to play two teams.

“It’s great to have this final at home. It will be a sell-out of just below 12,000.”

Ex-Dons player Jack Gurr is ‘one of the best right-backs in the league’

Former Aberdeen full-back Jack Gurr is a team-mate for Ross, having moved from the Dons in January 2022, having previously played in the States with Atlanta United.

Ross added: “I get on really well with Jack. We’re room-mates when we travel, which means we spend a lot of time together.

“He’s having another great year. Every year, he is so consistent. Jack’s one of the best right-backs in the league.

“He had a tough time when he was at Aberdeen, but he learned from that experience and is doing really well. He’s highly-rated and has found a good home here.

“Jack’s a big player for us, in terms of how we attack, and he gets up and down the wing a lot.”

Ross has high title hopes for ICTFC

Ross keeps tabs on his former club, Caley Thistle, who are top of League One under Scott Kellacher just a year after being in administration.

And the Highlander hopes Kellacher can take ICT back to the Championship after a two-year absence come May.

He said: “I was delighted that Kell got the job last year. He deserved it, having worked with so many managers. I knew he’d be a success. He’s a great coach.

“It didn’t look great for the club last year, but I’m delighted for Kell and the likes of Billy Mckay and Danny Devine, who are still there.

“They seem to have as great squad for League One and hopefully they can get the job done. They’re flying at the moment.”