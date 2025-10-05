Danny Devine admits Caley Thistle paid the price for below-par performance against Hamilton

Caley Thistle were knocked off the top of League One on Saturday when their run of five successive league wins came to an end in the face of a howling gale at Broadwood Stadium against title rivals Hamilton.

The Inverness side went down 3-1 to drop to third spot, a point behind Hamilton who replaced them at the summit.

Caley Thistle captain Danny Devine said: “It wasn’t pretty out there on Saturday and fair play to Hamilton they adapted to the conditions better than we did.

“Our first half performance was one of the worst since I came back to the club.

“We didn’t get going and Hamilton made it tough for us on and off the ball.

“Our pressing wasn’t up to scratch, but that’s football and these things happen. The conditions weren’t great but that was no excuse, Hamilton played the conditions better than us.

“They had more energy than us, we just have to put it down to being an off day.”

The Lanarkshire side almost made a spectacular start after just three minutes when Connor Smith spotted goalkeeper Ross Munro off his line and attempted a 45-yard wind assisted free-kick but the keeper back peddled to turn the ball over.

Accies took the lead after 22 minutes when the impressive Kevin O’Hara pounced on a mistake by Devine and ran on to dispatch the ball beyond goalkeeper Munro.

“Accies will be one of our biggest threats for the title,” added Devine.

“You would put them in the same category as Queen of the South and Stenhousemuir, who have got good players.”

Inverness reset well after the break and looked a much more potent outfit. They drew level in 63 minutes when a clever pass by Luis Longstaff picked out the dangerous Alfie Bavidge racing in from the right to drill the ball low past goalkeeper Jamie Smith.

The cheers from the visiting supporters had barely died down before Accies were back in front a minute later, Kyle MacDonald scoring from an acute angle.

Devine added: “It was one of those days. we just shut down. We can’t accept that, and we won’t accept that.

“If you look over the first quarter of the league season and the last nine games and we were going to win seven and lose two we’d snap your hand off for it.

“If you continue that form from now until the end of the season, you win the league. We have to take the positives away from the first quarter. We can’t accept what happened on Saturday, but you also have to accept that’s football.”

Caley Thistle continued to press for a share of points but paid the price for their high press one minute into stoppage time when Accies got a third when O’Hara fired over an excellent pass from the right for Oli Shaw to tap in at the back post.

Devine said: “We know how good a team we are and the quality we have, but it shows when you’re not at your best, no matter who you’re playing things like that can happen. That’s football.

“It’s a competitive sport and we need to be on it every single week, and I think we have been up until Saturday and we need to move on.”

Head coach Scott Kellacher said: “We never stamped our authority on the game, but the boys have been terrific all season.

“We have our own targets and at the end of the first quarter we are ahead of that at the minute. We appreciate teams always come to try and beat us. We will be better for it.

“We’ve been on a brilliant run and all good things have to come to an end. The first half were not the standards we set at this football club and they know that themselves.”