Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

How Aberdeen’s Alfie Bavidge and Alfie Stewart are continuing to drive Caley Thistle towards their League One promotion goal

The Dons duo are turning on the style for the Highlanders, who have been League One's best performing side in the opening quarter.

Aberdeen's Alfie Stewart, left, and Alfie Bavidge in a merged image playing for Inverness Caledonian Thistle.
Aberdeen's Alfie Stewart, left, and Alfie Bavidge are important players on loan for Caley Thistle this season. Images: Dave Johnston.
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

The first quarter of the League One season is over with Caley Thistle posting the division’s best results – with seven wins and two defeats.

The only reason Inverness are not the front-runners is the -5 point deduction, which was the final punishment handed out for being in administration last season.

Saturday’s below-par first half was cited by head coach Scott Kellacher as the main reason why they fell to a 3-1 defeat against Hamilton Accies.

It was a result which pushed ICT down from first to third, just one point behind Hamilton and Stenhousemuir.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Scott Kellacher after his team beat Dumbarton away on March 5, 2025 in SPFL League One.
Caley Thitle head coach Scott Kellacher. Image: Dave Johnston.

They return to league action a week on Saturday when Kelty Hearts visit the Sarens PSG Stadium.

This weekend, they travel to League Two opponents Forfar Athletic as they seek to make it five wins from five in the KDM Evolution Trophy, formerly known as the Challenge Cup.

Six Bavidge goals in just seven starts

One pleasing factor for Kellacher was that Alfie Bavidge, albeit for one minute only, rifled Inverness level against Accies.

It makes the on-loan Aberdeen forward the club’s outright top scorer this season with six goals, half of which have come in league action.

The 19-year-old crashed home a superb goal after latching on to a fine pass from impressive winger Luis Longstaff to finish in style past goalkeeper Jamie Smith.

Bavidge’s six goals have come in just 12 appearances and he’s netted a goal in each of his three outings.

The lethal finisher looks in the mood and has reached that tally having only started seven times.

He’s had to show patience, with Billy Mckay and Chanka Zimba getting the nod ahead of him.

He needed to get up to speed after joining from the Dons on August 1, but he’s showing his worth as his latest strike takes him one clear of the five-goal contributions from Mckay, Zimba, David Wotherspoon and Luis Longstaff.

Bavidge and his Aberdeen team-mate, Alfie Stewart, were on loan at ICT last season, each making telling impacts in helping the club overcome a -15-point hammering to stay in the division.

Bavidge scored six goals in just nine matches before being injured against Stenhousemuir in March, which sidelined him for the remainder of the campaign.

Three of his goals were in 1-0 wins, accounting for six points of a difference. Inverness finished seven points clear of second-bottom Annan Athletic, who went down via the play-offs.

Stewart is regular starter for ICTFC

The worth of Alfie Stewart was also apparent last season, with the 19-year-old midfielder providing six assists in 18 ICT appearances, as well as scoring three goals, earning the team three points.

One was a winner at Alloa, another was in a 1-1 draw against the same opponents, and his third came in a 4-1 loss at Queen of the South.

Stewart is continuing to play a big role in this Inverness side.

He’s maintaining a one in three assist rate (three in nine league games) and has two goals within his 15 appearances in league and cup matches.

All but one of his 13 games for Inverness have been starts, while he’s part of the Dons B side competing in the KDM Evolution Trophy.

Promotion is main goal this season

What the longer-term future holds for Aberdeen academy graduates Bavidge and Stewart remain to be seen.

Bavidge has played just five times for the Dons first-team, with Stewart not having made a senior appearance.

Their attitudes have been focused on helping Inverness from day one and they play with smiles on their faces.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle's Alfie Stewart closes in on Hamilton Accies' Kyle MacDonald in the SPFL League One match on October 4, 2025, at Broadwood Stadium, Cumbernauld.
Alfie Stewart closes in on Hamilton’s Kyle MacDonald. Image: Dave Johnston.

The pair know one another’s games inside out and that clearly helps when assessing in-match movement.

It’s little wonder fans were delighted to see Kellacher land both players again, despite interest from rivals.

If Caley Thistle do indeed clinch promotion in 2026 then the lively and potent Dons pairing will have certainly played their part if they continue to do the business at their current rates.

Kellacher is prize-winner once more

Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher has been named the Glen’s Vodka Scottish League One manager of the month award for September, having also won the prize in August.

It was form which took the Highlanders to the top of the table and Kellacher is pictured here with his playing and coaching staff.

The ICT boss said: “This award is very much a reflection of the collective effort across the whole club, the players and backroom staff have been outstanding.

ICT boss Scott Kellacher with his squad and backroom staff after winning the latest manager of the month award. Image: Courtesy of Trevor Martin.

“September was a really positive month for us, with important league wins over Alloa Athletic, Cove Rangers, Queen of the South and East Fife.

“We also produced strong performances against Stirling Albion and Dundee B in the KDM Evolution Trophy, and we’ll keep working hard to build on it.”

