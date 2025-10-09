Caley Thistle’s record-breaking scorer Billy Mckay puts team targets ahead of his own game-time and goal ambitions

Caley Thistle’s record scorer, and assistant boss, Billy Mckay insists he’s willing to be an impact player if fellow strikers are doing the business.

The 36-year-old former Northern Ireland international has netted 122 goals in 352 games, 21 more than the club’s next highest scorer Dennis Wyness on 101.

This season, not only does Mckay remain a main forward, he’s head coach Scott Kellacher’s assistant.

Unlike previous years, ICT bulked up their squad, with Chanka Zimba and David Wotherspoon on five goals with Mckay, and on-loan Aberdeen attacker Alfie Bavidge now on six for the season.

Bavidge scored in the 3-1 defeat away to Hamilton on Saturday, which saw Accies replace ICT at the top of League One.

This weekend, Inverness head to League Two hosts Forfar Athletic, to try to make it five wins from five in the KDM Evolution Trophy and secure a seeded spot in round two with one tie to spare.

Mckay started the first six league games, five of which were victories, but after chatting to Kellacher the decision was he’d come off the bench against Queen of the South.

Zimba and Longstaff netted in a 2-0 win in Dumfries and Mckay was used as a substitute the following week in a 4-1 victory against East Fife.

Selection decisions lie with manager

The Accies game made it three games on the spin where Mckay has been a second half substitute, but he says what is best for the team matters most, although he’s as eager as ever to lead the line.

He said: “I’ve got to be as objective as I can be. All I want is for the team to win.

“I’m in two roles now. Of course I want to be playing and scoring every week, but if I feel it is right for the team (not to be involved) then the manager and I will speak about it.

“The manager always has the final say, but he always asks my opinion. Most of the time we’re on the same page.

“I played six games and we won five, so we had a chat about it, and I came out of the team, and we won our next two games, so it proved to be right.

“Chanka has been doing well. We took our time with him, and we wanted him to be ready.

“He took his chance in the team and was doing really well. He scored (in the 2-0 win at Queen of the South), but unfortunately he took a head knock, and Alfie Bavidge came in and Alfie scored. That’s the way it is.

“We are trying to pick the right team every week. We believe whichever team we put out there can do a good job.”

Will ICTFC secure a seeded place?

They are the best performing home team in their division, but Mckay stressed that ICT are aiming to maintain the perfect start, which has them top of the 30-club table, to secure a seeded second round opponent.

He added: “You want to dodge one of the Championship teams in the next round, which would give us a chance to go further in the cup.

“We have won four out of four and scored lots of goals, so we’ve approached it the right way.

“Forfar have been strong at home, losing just once in four league games, winning the other three.

“They will be tough opponents. These are always hard games, but it’s one we’re looking forward to, and we’re ready for.”