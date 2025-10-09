Caley Thistle’s record-breaking scorer Billy Mckay puts team targets ahead of his own game-time and goal ambitions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle’s record-breaking scorer Billy Mckay puts team targets ahead of his own game-time and goal ambitions

Inverness can make it five wins from five in the KDM Evolution Trophy if they defeat League Two opponents Forfar Athletic at Station Park this weekend.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness Caledonian Thistle player and assistant manager Billy Mckay at the pre-match press conference at the Sarens PSG Stadium, Inverness, on October 9, 2025.
Caley Jags player and assistant manager Billy Mckay at this week's press conference. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Caley Thistle’s record scorer, and assistant boss, Billy Mckay insists he’s willing to be an impact player if fellow strikers are doing the business.

The 36-year-old former Northern Ireland international has netted 122 goals in 352 games, 21 more than the club’s next highest scorer Dennis Wyness on 101.

This season, not only does Mckay remain a main forward, he’s head coach Scott Kellacher’s assistant.

Unlike previous years, ICT bulked up their squad, with Chanka Zimba and David Wotherspoon on five goals with Mckay, and on-loan Aberdeen attacker Alfie Bavidge now on six for the season. 

Bavidge scored in the 3-1 defeat away to Hamilton on Saturday, which saw Accies replace ICT at the top of League One. 

This weekend, Inverness head to League Two hosts Forfar Athletic, to try to make it five wins from five in the KDM Evolution Trophy and secure a seeded spot in round two with one tie to spare.

Mckay started the first six league games, five of which were victories, but after chatting to Kellacher the decision was he’d come off the bench against Queen of the South.

Zimba and Longstaff netted in a 2-0 win in Dumfries and Mckay was used as a substitute the following week in a 4-1 victory against East Fife.

Selection decisions lie with manager

The Accies game made it three games on the spin where Mckay has been a second half substitute, but he says what is best for the team matters most, although he’s as eager as ever to lead the line.

He said: “I’ve got to be as objective as I can be. All I want is for the team to win.

“I’m in two roles now. Of course I want to be playing and scoring every week, but if I feel it is right for the team (not to be involved) then the manager and I will speak about it.

“The manager always has the final say, but he always asks my opinion. Most of the time we’re on the same page.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle striker Chanka Zimba plays the ball forward against Stirling Albion in the KDM Evolution Trophy tie at the Sarens PSG Stadium, Inverness, on September 5, 2024.
Inverness striker Chanka Zimba in action against Stirling Albion. Image: Jasperimage.

“I played six games and we won five, so we had a chat about it, and I came out of the team, and we won our next two games, so it proved to be right.

“Chanka has been doing well. We took our time with him, and we wanted him to be ready.

“He took his chance in the team and was doing really well. He scored (in the 2-0 win at Queen of the South), but unfortunately he took a head knock, and Alfie Bavidge came in and Alfie scored. That’s the way it is.

“We are trying to pick the right team every week. We believe whichever team we put out there can do a good job.”

Will ICTFC secure a seeded place?

They are the best performing home team in their division, but Mckay stressed that ICT are aiming to maintain the perfect start, which has them top of the 30-club table, to secure a seeded second round opponent.

He added: “You want to dodge one of the Championship teams in the next round, which would give us a chance to go further in the cup.

“We have won four out of four and scored lots of goals, so we’ve approached it the right way.

“Forfar have been strong at home, losing just once in four league games, winning the other three.

“They will be tough opponents. These are always hard games, but it’s one we’re looking forward to, and we’re ready for.”

Conversation