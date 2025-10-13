Billy Mckay: Caley Thistle’s perfect KDM Evolution Trophy performers are pressing for league action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Billy Mckay: Caley Thistle’s perfect KDM Evolution Trophy performers are pressing for league action

Five wins from five for Inverness means they will avoid a Championship opponents after a 4-1 comeback cruise at Forfar Athletic.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness assistant manager and striker Billy McKay. Image: SNS Group.
Inverness assistant manager and striker Billy McKay. Image: SNS Group.

Billy Mckay reckons a range of Caley Thistle stars are banging on the door to play their part in the League One promotion push.

The Inverness striker and assistant manager has been the lead coach for the team in this season’s KDM Evolution Trophy, formerly known as the Challenge Cup.

And, on Saturday, ICT made it five victories from five by winning 4-1 at League Two hosts Forfar Athletic to secure a seeded position in round two, meaning they avoid meeting a Championship side in the knockouts. 

Mckay netted the final goal as Inverness came from a goal down in a second-half blitz, with Calum MacLeod, Adam Mackinnon and Luis Longstaff also scoring.

The Highland side are first in the 30-club “Champions-League-style” table, with a closing first round game against Dundee United B to come on November 11.

Now the attention returns to the priority of league promotion with this weekend’s home clash with Kelty Hearts the chance to put last week’s 3-1 defeat by new leaders Hamilton Accies behind them. 

Prior to that setback, Inverness had won eight successive games in league and cup competition.

Inverness recruited deeper than originally planned this summer, with the increased schedule due to the KDM Evolution Trophy requiring more players in order to avoid asking the same group to compete on all fronts.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle striker Billy Mckay (number nine) celebrates after scoring in the 4-1 win against Forfar Athletic at Station Park, Forfar, in the KDM Evolution Trophy on October 11, 2025.
Inverness number nine, Billy Mckay, celebrates his late goal in the 4-1 KDM Evolution Trophy win at Forfar Athletic. Image: Dave Johnston.

A poor first half was costly against Accies, but ICT go into League One matchday 10 just one point below John Rankin’s team and Stenhousemuir, the only other team to beat the Caley Jags in the league this term.

‘Confident’ of going on another run

Under Scott Kellacher, Inverness have never lost two games on the trot, and Mckay has the belief they will respond again to get the second quarter of their campaign off to a positive start.

He said: “We’re very confident. We’ve done all the right things and learned from (the Hamilton match).

“We’ve looked at things we can do better as well as the things we have done well in the game.

“We’re confident that we can go on another run again and that’s what you’ve got to do if you want to be right at the top at the end of the season.

“You can have a setback now and again. As long as it doesn’t go to two or three games then you will be alright.”

Cup players ‘rightly’ aim to make cases to face Kelty Hearts – Mckay

Mckay says strong displays from the team in the Challenge Cup mean some players could come into contention to line up against second-bottom Kelty in the league this Saturday. 

He said: “It has probably been hard for some of the players, but to this point they have not really had an argument because the team has been playing so well.

“After the Hamilton game, some of these players will be pushing to start in the next league game and rightly so.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle's Calum MacLeod celebrates after scoring in the 4-1 win at Forfar Athletic's Station Park in the KDM Evolution Trophy tie on October 11, 2025.
Caley Thistle’s Calum MacLeod celebrates after scoring in the 4-1 win at Forfar Athletic in the KDM Evolution Trophy. Image: Dave Johnston.

“The boys have to make sure they play well on Saturday.

“We wanted that competition in the summer and that’s why we recruited the way we did. That’s what drives a good team to the top.”

Celtic defender praised by Mckay

One example of a player showing a mixture of professionalism and patience is on-loan Celtic centre-half Mitchell Robertson. 

The 20-year-old was captain of the Scottish champions’ B team in the Lowland League and impressed in the cup games for Caley Thistle as he waits for a League One nod.

Mckay praised the defender, who knows there will come a time when injuries, suspension or loss of form lead to his first-team chance.

“Mitch has really impressed us,” Mckay said.

“He’s been unlucky because we have been so good defensively overall.

“We have kept six out of nine clean sheets in League One. It has been really hard to change it and he knows that.

Defender Mitchell Robertson in action for Inverness Caledonian Thistle against Strathspey Thistle in the North of Scotland Cup at the KDM Evolution Trophy on August 20, 2025.
On-loan Celtic defender Mitchell Robertson is impressing when in action for Caley Thistle in the KDM Evolution Trophy. Image: Jasperimage.

“The boys appreciate we have an open door and chat with them a lot. Mitch understands the situation.

“He has to keep knocking on the door to be ready.

“In football, it can be tomorrow, or in a week’s time – you never know.

“I’m sure he will be ready when he gets the chance.”

Conversation