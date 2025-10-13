Billy Mckay: Caley Thistle’s perfect KDM Evolution Trophy performers are pressing for league action

Billy Mckay reckons a range of Caley Thistle stars are banging on the door to play their part in the League One promotion push.

The Inverness striker and assistant manager has been the lead coach for the team in this season’s KDM Evolution Trophy, formerly known as the Challenge Cup.

And, on Saturday, ICT made it five victories from five by winning 4-1 at League Two hosts Forfar Athletic to secure a seeded position in round two, meaning they avoid meeting a Championship side in the knockouts.

Mckay netted the final goal as Inverness came from a goal down in a second-half blitz, with Calum MacLeod, Adam Mackinnon and Luis Longstaff also scoring.

The Highland side are first in the 30-club “Champions-League-style” table, with a closing first round game against Dundee United B to come on November 11.

Now the attention returns to the priority of league promotion with this weekend’s home clash with Kelty Hearts the chance to put last week’s 3-1 defeat by new leaders Hamilton Accies behind them.

Prior to that setback, Inverness had won eight successive games in league and cup competition.

Inverness recruited deeper than originally planned this summer, with the increased schedule due to the KDM Evolution Trophy requiring more players in order to avoid asking the same group to compete on all fronts.

A poor first half was costly against Accies, but ICT go into League One matchday 10 just one point below John Rankin’s team and Stenhousemuir, the only other team to beat the Caley Jags in the league this term.

‘Confident’ of going on another run

Under Scott Kellacher, Inverness have never lost two games on the trot, and Mckay has the belief they will respond again to get the second quarter of their campaign off to a positive start.

He said: “We’re very confident. We’ve done all the right things and learned from (the Hamilton match).

“We’ve looked at things we can do better as well as the things we have done well in the game.

“We’re confident that we can go on another run again and that’s what you’ve got to do if you want to be right at the top at the end of the season.

“You can have a setback now and again. As long as it doesn’t go to two or three games then you will be alright.”

Cup players ‘rightly’ aim to make cases to face Kelty Hearts – Mckay

Mckay says strong displays from the team in the Challenge Cup mean some players could come into contention to line up against second-bottom Kelty in the league this Saturday.

He said: “It has probably been hard for some of the players, but to this point they have not really had an argument because the team has been playing so well.

“After the Hamilton game, some of these players will be pushing to start in the next league game and rightly so.

“The boys have to make sure they play well on Saturday.

“We wanted that competition in the summer and that’s why we recruited the way we did. That’s what drives a good team to the top.”

Celtic defender praised by Mckay

One example of a player showing a mixture of professionalism and patience is on-loan Celtic centre-half Mitchell Robertson.

The 20-year-old was captain of the Scottish champions’ B team in the Lowland League and impressed in the cup games for Caley Thistle as he waits for a League One nod.

Mckay praised the defender, who knows there will come a time when injuries, suspension or loss of form lead to his first-team chance.

“Mitch has really impressed us,” Mckay said.

“He’s been unlucky because we have been so good defensively overall.

“We have kept six out of nine clean sheets in League One. It has been really hard to change it and he knows that.

“The boys appreciate we have an open door and chat with them a lot. Mitch understands the situation.

“He has to keep knocking on the door to be ready.

“In football, it can be tomorrow, or in a week’s time – you never know.

“I’m sure he will be ready when he gets the chance.”