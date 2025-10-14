John Hughes spells out advice to Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher as ICT target Championship return

Scottish Cup-winning boss John Hughes believes Scott Kellacher can lead Caley Thistle to success – by continuing to show one key character trait.

Kellacher, who was a first-team coach under Hughes, was pitched into the head coach role a year ago when the club plummeted into administration, leading to Duncan Ferguson being axed.

Hit by a 15-point deduction when Kellacher took over, ICT were on minus-three points and faced a fight to remain in League One.

However, alongside assistant and striker Billy Mckay, the coach guided Inverness into seventh place.

This season, they smashed through a starting minus-five points deduction, and are currently just one point behind front-runners Hamilton Accies and Stenhousemuir at the top of the table.

New owner and chairman Alan Savage bought troubled Inverness this year for £800,000 and they exited administration last month.

With a bolstered squad, Inverness are strong contenders to win League One and return to the Championship two seasons after coming down under Ferguson

Hughes, whose ICT side won the Scottish Cup a decade ago, has also bossed Falkirk, Hibernian, Hartlepool, Ross County, Dunfermline Athletic and Raith Rovers.

Kellacher on the road to success thanks to ’empathy’

He thinks one element of 44-year-old Kellacher’s personality sets him apart from other coaches he has worked with.

He said: “Kells was long overdue this opportunity. He has worked with numerous managers and he’s a really good football coach.

“I have seen many good coaches over the years, but no one has the empathy for people like Scott has. He is authentic – he is just himself, and that sets him apart.

“Every time I speak to him, I tell him to trust himself – just “be authentic”. He knows what he’s doing.

“He doesn’t need to copy anyone else. Kells can be a success as he is.

“Inverness is a community club and I want to see it get back to where it should be within Scottish football.

“Right now, in League One, they have a target on their back. Every club in the division is after them.

“When you get into the Championship, it becomes a whole different ball game.

“Listen, I stay in touch with Kells and they have recruited really well. This club is in a good place right now.

“It has people who care about it and that’s what it was like when I came up for two-and-a-half years and I hardly ever went home.

“I stayed in the Black Isle. I loved it up here, as did my family, and I miss it.”

‘Netflix should look at what we achieved’

Hughes offered his views to The Press and Journal during Friday’s Scottish Cup winners’ 10-year anniversary, hosted by the ICTFC Supporters’ Trust at the Sarens PSG Stadium.

In May 2015, Hughes’ ICT, then a Premiership side, wrote themselves into the history books by beating Falkirk 2-1 in the final, having defeated Celtic in the semis.

Hughes shared his memories with fans along with playing legends from that season – Josh Meekings, Danny Devine, Ross Draper, Carl Tremarco and Aaron Doran, as well as Kellacher, who was a first-team coach at the time.

Former Celtic, Falkirk and Hibs defender Hughes said of the evening of celebration: “It was great for the supporters’ trust and the club to host this event. It was a remarkable achievement for a provincial club.

“It wasn’t just about winning the Scottish Cup – we qualified for Europe the same season and reached the League Cup final the year before (losing on penalties to Aberdeen).

“There was something special. Netflix should look at what was achieved by a Highland club.

“It was great to meet the boys again. It brings back great memories. The city is a special place.”

Tremarco tips Kellacher for success

Tremarco, meanwhile, who is now assistant manager at Highland League champions Brora Rangers, was sent off in the 2015 final.

However, he more than played his part in helping ICT reach the Hampden showpiece and served the Highlanders in more than 200 matches for seven seasons from 2013, with four of those in the top-flight.

The former full-back also believes Kellacher is the ideal fit for ICT as they target a rise back to the Championship.

He said: “I believe Scott should have been the manager sooner.

“Now he’s in the hot-seat, he knows he’s got to perform.

“There are different pressures that come with being manager compared to an assistant or first-team coach.

“I am pleased for him and Billy Mckay (assistant boss). Hopefully they can get the job done this season and win promotion.”

‘Overriding feeling of pride’ at glory

And Tremarco also reflected on being part of Friday’s Scottish Cup event and what it meant to him to become a club legend.

He added: “There are so many memories from those weeks around the Scottish Cup final that were a blur, so it was great listening to those stories from team-mates and the manager again.

“Our achievement can never be taken away from us. It’s history for the players, staff, fans, the whole club. We will forever be remembered for May 30, 2015, no matter where we are or what we’re doing.

“Yogi (John Hughes) told us we’d be looking back at this in 10 years’ time, and here we are.

“The overriding feeling is one of pride. As a group, I was proud to be a part of it. Not just that one game, but over the course of those three or four years when it was special. I loved every minute of my time at the club.”