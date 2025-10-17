Caley Thistle’s Luis Longstaff on why he feels he’s at career-best level ahead of Kelty Hearts showdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle’s Luis Longstaff on why he feels he’s at career-best level ahead of Kelty Hearts showdown

The Inverness winger has netted six goals, and is level with on-loan Aberdeen attacker Alfie Bavidge on strikes this season.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness Caledonian Thistle's Luis Longstaff celebrates with Adam Mackinnon after scoring in the 4-1 win at Forfar Athletic's in the KDM Evolution Trophy on October 11, 2025.
Caley Thistle's Luis Longstaff celebrates with Adam Mackinnon after scoring in the 4-1 win at Forfar Athletic. Image: Dave Johnston.

Caley Thistle winger Luis Longstaff reckons he’s at the peak of his career – and his goals and assist statistics prove it.

The 24-year-old former Liverpool youth player has been with Inverness since July 2023, having spent the previous campaign in the Championship with Cove Rangers.

This summer, manager Scott Kellacher moved quickly to secure the attacker on a new contract, keeping him at the Sarens PSG Stadium until 2027.

And he’s got off to a great start to this year as ICT, now officially out of administration, target winning promotion from League One after a two-year absence from the Championship.

Alongside Aberdeen loanee Alfie Bavidge, Longstaff has scored six goals in all competitions – including netting the third in Saturday’s 4-1 KDM Evolution Trophy win, which was their fifth successive group stage victory, securing them a seeded place in round two and avoiding a Championship opponent.

Longstaff has also chipped in with two League One assists, the same as team-mate David Wotherspoon and just one behind Alfie Stewart, who is also on loan from Aberdeen.

Longstaff’s performances improving

Inverness return to league action on Saturday when Kelty Hearts come calling, with the north team one point behind front-runners Hamilton and Stenhousemuir following their 3-1 loss against the Accies a fortnight ago.

ICT kicked off their season with a five-point deduction as a result of being in administration last year.

Longstaff is one of the first names on Scott Kellacher’s team-sheet and he believes he’s now delivering the consistent performances which are needed to keep him there.

He said: “Numbers-wise, this is probably the peak of my career.

“A big aim from last year to this year was to try and improve my performances.

“They were good last year, but the numbers did go with it.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle's Luis Longstaff speaks in a pre-match press conference at the Sarens PSG Stadium, Inverness, on April 24, 2025.
Luis Longstaff insists only consistent performances will keep players in the Inverness side. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“I can’t complain with the numbers at the start of this season. I need to try and keep doing that for the rest of the season and then the team as well as I would be in a good place.

“There is healthy competition for places upfront.

“That’s what we maybe lacked a bit last season, although some of that was not under our control (due to administration limiting squad numbers).

“This year, it has shown on the pitch that our numbers are high.

“You want to keep your place in the team – there’s always someone good enough to take your place.”

Chance to return to first position

Weekend visitors Kelty Hearts are second-bottom of the table, but their two wins have both come on the road, including a 2-0 result at Cove Rangers on September 27.

The Fifers also go into this clash on the back of a 2-1 home victory against St Mirren B in the KDM Evolution Trophy, booking their place in round two with one match to spare.

ICT won 3-0 at Kelty on the opening afternoon of the season, with Longstaff on the scoresheet with the second goal.

However, Longstaff believes only a top performance will ensure they get the victory needed to keep them on the leaders’ tails, or possibly even return the Caley Jags to first spot.

He added: “We got a good result against Kelty on the first day of the season, but it was still a tough game.

“We’re expecting another tough one on Saturday.

“We have worked on a few things this week, like pressing and playing out from the back, that we will try to put in place on Saturday.

“The most important things are putting in a good performance and getting the win.

“Having already played Kelty, we will have more ideas about them, as they will have about how we’re going to play

“If we can keep playing how we’ve been playing, excluding the Hamilton game, we should be OK.”

