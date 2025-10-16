Caley Thistle defender urged to keep head up after latest ‘bad’ injury blow – as young stand-in earns glowing Scott Kellacher praise

Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher is “absolutely gutted” right-back Ross Millen is sidelined again – but praised his stand-out replacement Calum MacLeod.

Former Raith Rovers defender Millen was signed in the summer on a one-year deal, having spent last season with Morecambe in English League Two.

The 31-year-old, who has also played for Dunfermline Athletic, Livingston, Clyde, Queen’s Park, Kilmarnock, suffered an early blow with a hamstring injury after he played in the Premier Sports Cup 2-0 win against Elgin City in mid-July.

He returned to the fold in the 6-0 rout over Dundee B in the KDM Evolution Trophy on September 23 and came off the bench two weeks ago in the 3-1 League One loss away to Hamilton.

Millen was then pitched into Saturday’s 4-1 KDM Evolution Trophy win at League Two Forfar Athletic, but had to come off after 38 minutes and could now be out for up to six weeks with what has been confirmed as a tear to the previously injured hamstring.

Millen ‘will play his part’ this season

Kellacher has urged the defender to keep his head up, stressing he will be involved as ICT chase promotion this season.

He said: “Ross Millen pulled up last week, which we are absolutely gutted about, as he was. He will be a big player for us.

“It is a bad one for Ross – but it’s more positive than we thought it would be.

“We will manage Ross and get him back through the rehab process, so that he is ready to go in four to six weeks’ time.

“I told him this would be a long season and assured him he would play his part.

“Everyone will play their parts at different times of the season. We just need to make sure we get it right in the foreseeable future to give ourselves a chance.

“We have built a squad where we know, if one or two players are injured, we have one or two to come in that will be the exact same quality.

“It took a lot of hard work over the summer, but it was important that we tried to build a squad that could hopefully get us through the season.”

MacLeod ‘thriving’, says Kellacher

During Millen’s first absence, academy graduate midfielder Calum MacLeod, 19, provided cover – and excelled – at right-back.

MacLeod returned to his usual midfield role at Forfar and was so impressive he was named in the SPFL team of the week.

Kellacher praised the starlet for rising to the challenge when called upon this year.

He said: “Calum MacLeod has been absolutely fantastic. He came through our youth system and he is thriving.

“We put him at right-back with Ross Millen being injured earlier this season, and after struggling in his first game, he has kicked on.

“That’s what you want – boys are taking in information.

“That’s not Calum’s strongest position, which is in the middle of the park.

“He’s taken to is really well and it is a good string to his bow.”

The win at Forfar made it five from five in the Challenge Cup with ICT now seeded in the second round (meaning they won’t face a Championship opponent).

They have one group game to go when they host Dundee United B on November 11.

Visitors Kelty have wins on the road

Caley Thistle’s League One loss against Accies, meanwhile, means they are one point behind Hamilton and Stenhousemuir at the top end.

This weekend, they host Kelty Hearts, who are second bottom of the table.

Despite their lowly position, Kellacher was at pains to point out Kelty are capable opponents, with their two victories on the road – against Montrose, and more recently, Cove Rangers.

He added: “Kelty are playing some really good stuff. Their manager (Tam O’Ware) has got a good young side who will be full of enthusiasm. They pass the ball and try to play football the right way.

“They won their last away game 2-0 at Cove Rangers, so we know we will need to be at our best, there is no question about that.

“You need to be at our best every week to get results in this league.”