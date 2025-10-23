One year of Scott Kellacher bossing Caley Thistle – 7 games on the journey

One year ago, Scott Kellacher found himself catapulted into Caley Thistle’s hot seat – with big-name boss Duncan Ferguson heading for the exit.

The long-time employee, who cut his teeth as a Celtic youth player before starring in the Highland League for Nairn County and Clachnacuddin, has served ICT as community coach, first-team coach and assistant manager.

With the Highlanders plunged into administration, ex-Rangers and Everton striker Ferguson was sacked by administrators, with his assistant Gary Bollan and goalkeeping coach Stuart Garden also let go amid cuts.

The following day, players Adams Brooks, Cameron Ferguson, Flynn Duffy, Wallace Duffy and on-loan goalkeeper from Dundee United, Jack Newman, were also freed as part of the necessary cost-cutting.

With Orion Group chief Alan Savage and former ICT chairman paying the vital bills, his input was all that was preventing the 30-year-old club from being liquidated

The future looked bleak at that point. However, last month, Inverness officially became administration-free after Savage’s lifeline purchase.

Kellacher right man for the ICT job

Many people who have worked with Kellacher feel he is the right man for the job.

Only last week, Scottish Cup-winning boss John Hughes and ex-defender Carl Tremarco tipped him for success in The Press and Journal as the club seek to return to the Championship next year – two seasons after they were relegated.

Up against a 15-point deduction as a result of administration, they were on -3 points in League One when Kellacher took over.

By the end of the season, they finished on 43 points – and would have finished runners-up to Arbroath without their 15-point hit.

So far this term, ICT have posted the best results in the division. Kicking off on August on -5 points was the lingering punishment for being in administration last year.

Assisted by striker Billy Mckay, Kellacher’s side, who are are three points below leaders Stenhousemuir, this Saturday travel to Peterhead, who are just one point behind them.

Hamilton were sent from first to sixth place after receiving a six-point deduction, along with a £22,000 fine yesterday (Wednesday), for breaching various transfer embargo breaches, an independent SPFL disciplinary tribunal has ruled.

Here is a look at seven matches from the past 12 months which fans might see as big moments under Kellacher and Mckay:

Dumbarton 3 Caley Thistle 1

Saturday, October 25, 2024

Just three days after the day of turmoil and being appointed as the manager, Kellacher’s team’s long battle for survival on the park began at Dumbarton’s Marbill Coaches Stadium.

Hundreds of ICT fans outnumbered the home support as they rallied behind their team, unified and determined to help the mainly young squad left to do battle.

Inverness defender Jake Davidson’s header cancelled out James Hilton’s opener and the visitors looked most likely to go on and win.

Despite goals from Ryan Blair and Hilton taking the Sons to victory, there was plenty of passion shown at full-time as Kellacher and his players took applause from the visiting support.

He told The P&J at full-time: “I have gone through every single emotion at this club. The highs of winning a Scottish Cup final in 2015 and playing in Europe, to being relegated.

“I said to the boys, ‘this is going to be a rollercoaster’, but let’s make sure we come off happy at the end.”

Cove Rangers 1 Caley Thistle 2

Saturday, November 9, 2024

Scott Kellacher notched his first win as Inverness head coach thanks to this comeback victory at Cove Rangers, who began the day top of the table.

After losing at Dumbarton, above, and drawing 1-1 with Kelty Hearts, the team needed to find ways to win matches.

Cove striker Mitch Megginson put the Aberdeen side in front and was denied the chance to make it 2-0 when his penalty was saved by Musa Dibaga.

ICT responded as Adam Mackinnon’s fine strike took the north rivals level going in at half-time.

Midway through the second half, Keith Bray, who is now at Dunfermline, earned Caley Thistle full points.

It moved ICT on to one point and out of the negatives, with 11 points between them and their nearest rivals at that stage, Dumbarton.

Speaking to The P&J afterwards, Kellacher beamed: “Honestly, I’ve never been so proud of a bunch of boys because over the last few weeks they’ve gone through a lot and they’ve worked so hard every day, along with everybody in the club.

“The fans were down in their numbers again, the win is for us all but it’s only a stepping stone.”

Montrose 2 Caley Thistle 3

Saturday, December 7, 2024

One of the most dramatic endings to a game came at Links Park and underlined the battling nature of the Caley Jags.

Stewart Petrie’s Montrose took the lead against the run of play through Graham Webster’s header and Blair Lyons made it 2-0 after his effort caught out goalkeeper Musa Dibaga.

A long-range strike from Luis Longstaff on 65 minutes tested the hosts’ nerves, but they were defending well, hanging on to their one-goal advantage.

However, a red card for home defender Andrew Steeves didn’t help their cause and ICT looked for another goal – or more.

With the rain and wind swirling around the Angus venue, midfielder Paul Allan drove home the equaliser with two minutes to go before adding a wind-assisted corner to spark big celebrations.

Despite losing to Cove Rangers in the Scottish Cup the week before, this was a third successive league win and moved Inverness to within eight points of eighth-placed Annan Athletic with a game to spare.

Stenhousemuir 0 Caley Thistle 1

Saturday, December 21, 2024

This felt like a big result at Ochilview, which came courtesy of Charlie Gilmour’s 86th-minute deflected winner.

After that pulsating win at Arbroath a fortnight previously, Inverness lost 2-0 to ever-improving Arbroath and this fixture was the penultimate match of an emotionally draining 2024.

With the game heading for a point apiece, Paul Allan’s corner was not dealt with by the Warriors and midfielder Gilmour, now at Dunfermline, got the last touch past goalkeeper Darren Jamieson.

Inverness were still ninth in the table, remaining eight points below nearest rivals Annan Athletic, with one game in hand.

Queen of the South 4 Caley Thistle 1

Saturday, March 29, 2025

It’s the second defeat on the list, but important more because of what followed.

I was at Palmerston and waited patiently at full-time for Kellacher to cool down before he delivered his views.

Queens – the best performing home team in the division last term – showed why as they responded to Alfie Stewart opening the scoring.

Just five minutes later, Jack Hannah levelled, and Queen of the South took control, although it was locked at 1-1 at the interval.

Jordan Allan put the Dumfries team in front on 57 minutes before Adam Brooks, one of the players let go amid ICT’s administration, scored twice to round off the scoring.

Kellacher told The P&J: “In the second half, Queens were hungrier and they won more second balls. We can’t lose the kind of goals we lost today. It’s criminal.

“I have told the boys that was nowhere near good enough.”

Having just lost to relegation rivals Annan and drawn with Alloa, this mini-dip was as close to a slump as we’ve seen under the manager as they were only outside the bottom two spots on goal difference. (Dumbarton, also in administration were bottom and went down automatically).

Inverness recovered from this sore loss by scoring a 3-0 win at Cove Rangers the following week to push closer towards safety.

Caley Thistle 3 Arbroath 0

Saturday, April 26, 2025

This rousing result in their penultimate fixture against the champions was a biting statement of intent from Inverness, perhaps about what was to come this season.

In front of their biggest home gate of the season of 2,379 fans, goals from Keith Bray and Billy Mckay either side of Paul Allan’s penalty, had this game wrapped up by just after half-time.

This convincing result moved Inverness out of Annan Athletic’s reach, with the Galabankies contesting the play-offs (losing to East Fife in the final after beating Elgin City).

It was a sweet outcome for ICT, who were riled that Arbroath the week previously made EIGHT changes and lost 5-1 to Annan one week after being confirmed as league winners with a 4-0 victory over Stenhousemuir.

Kellacher said after his vital victory: “Keeping the team in League One is the biggest thing I have ever done in football.

“All I do is give everything I can every day. To see us perform like that and everything go in our favour, I have never been so proud.”

The following weekend, Caley Thistle partied with their fans with a last-day 2-0 win at Montrose.

Caley Thistle 4 East Fife 1

Saturday, September 27, 2025

This storming victory last month took Inverness to the top of League One, albeit they slipped off one week later after losing 3-1 against Hamilton in Cumbernauld.

However, having kicked off the season on -5 points, this demonstrated to the players what might be possible come next May as they seek a Championship return.

Also, having kept four successive league clean sheets, they had to respond after being pegged back here.

Ex-Inverness forward Nathan Austin’s superb header cancelled out David Wotherspoon’s opener and it was 1-1 at half-time.

However, Wotherspoon restored ICT’s advantage before Aberdeen loanees Alfie Stewart and Alfie Bavidge scored to move Inverness into first place.