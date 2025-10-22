Scott Kellacher reflects on an emotional year in charge of Caley Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football Caley Thistle

Scott Kellacher reflects on an emotional year in charge of Caley Thistle

The former first-team coach and assistant manager took over from Duncan Ferguson when the Inverness club dropped into administration 12 months ago.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness Caledonian Thistle manaegr Scott Kellacher applauds the fans at full-time after an SPFL League One match between Dumbarton and Inverness Caledonian Thistle at the Marbill Coaches Stadium, Dumbarton, on October 26, 2024.
Caley Jags boss Scott Kellacher applauds the supporters after his debut match which ended in a 3-1 League One loss at Dumbarton. Image: SNS Group.

Scott Kellacher has described his first year as Caley Thistle manager as emotional – but insists he would never have rejected the job offer.

Inverness were a club in crisis last October.

In administration, with players let go, as well as boss Duncan Ferguson and his immediate coaching staff.

Former chairman Alan Savage (and now new chairman/owner) was covering the costs to the tune of around £1 million to keep the League One side operating, but the squad was trimmed to the bone and needed a manager.

That’s when long-time coach and former assistant boss Kellacher agreed to become the new head coach, assisted by striker Billy Mckay and supported by head of youth Ross Jack and senior academy coach Gordon Nicolson.

Hit with a 15-point deduction for being in administration, the task was to ensure ICT did not drop down to League Two.

Three days after being appointed, Kellacher’s young side were competitive but lost 3-1 to Dumbarton, a club who also fell into administration and were relegated by finishing in bottom spot.

However, after losing 3-1 at Dumbarton in matchday 11, 10th-placed ICT fell 15 points behind the Sons, with Annan Athletic one point and one place further ahead.

Fearing the reaction after debut loss

The Caley Jags fans were in full voice at Dumbarton before, during and after the game, although Kellacher admitted he feared the worst at full-time.

He said: “We played alright in that first game at Dumbarton, but lost 3-1.

“It was a long walk from the dugout towards the fans that day.

“I didn’t know what I was going to get if I’m honest. Had I got a bit of abuse, then fair enough, having just lost the game.

“After the way they responded, I knew I was going to give this everything I can. I will always try my best for the club.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle head coach Scott Kellacher speaking at a press conference at the Sarens PSG Stadium, Inverness, on August 28, 2025.
Inverness boss Scott Kellacher. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“We have tried to galvanise the whole club. The fans are coming back in their numbers.

“Our first home game a year ago, I think the crowd was around 1500. It was 2300 against East Fife recently.

“We want to get as many people back here. There are so many good things going on at the club right now, including with the young and community departments. We all need to keep driving it.”

‘I stepped up, and I always would do anything the club asked’ – Kellacher

Inverness have been the form team in League One so far, making light work of the five-point deduction they kicked off with, sitting three points behind leaders Hamilton and Stenhousemuir.

Kellacher was asked to sum up how he feels about the past 12 months.

He added: “It has been emotional. A lot of good things have happened and to see us come out the other end has been a relief and it’s positive in terms of the direction we’re going.

“I just love what I do and there’s no getting away from it.

“I love coming into work and being around the boys and the staff and, more importantly, I love being on the training pitch working with them. They’re a great bunch.

“I stepped up, and I always would do anything the club asked. A lot of other people have done the same.

“We’re all here to help one another. We’ve done that and hopefully we’re getting there.”

