Scott Kellacher reflects on an emotional year in charge of Caley Thistle

Scott Kellacher has described his first year as Caley Thistle manager as emotional – but insists he would never have rejected the job offer.

Inverness were a club in crisis last October.

In administration, with players let go, as well as boss Duncan Ferguson and his immediate coaching staff.

Former chairman Alan Savage (and now new chairman/owner) was covering the costs to the tune of around £1 million to keep the League One side operating, but the squad was trimmed to the bone and needed a manager.

That’s when long-time coach and former assistant boss Kellacher agreed to become the new head coach, assisted by striker Billy Mckay and supported by head of youth Ross Jack and senior academy coach Gordon Nicolson.

Hit with a 15-point deduction for being in administration, the task was to ensure ICT did not drop down to League Two.

Three days after being appointed, Kellacher’s young side were competitive but lost 3-1 to Dumbarton, a club who also fell into administration and were relegated by finishing in bottom spot.

However, after losing 3-1 at Dumbarton in matchday 11, 10th-placed ICT fell 15 points behind the Sons, with Annan Athletic one point and one place further ahead.

Fearing the reaction after debut loss

The Caley Jags fans were in full voice at Dumbarton before, during and after the game, although Kellacher admitted he feared the worst at full-time.

He said: “We played alright in that first game at Dumbarton, but lost 3-1.

“It was a long walk from the dugout towards the fans that day.

“I didn’t know what I was going to get if I’m honest. Had I got a bit of abuse, then fair enough, having just lost the game.

“After the way they responded, I knew I was going to give this everything I can. I will always try my best for the club.

“We have tried to galvanise the whole club. The fans are coming back in their numbers.

“Our first home game a year ago, I think the crowd was around 1500. It was 2300 against East Fife recently.

“We want to get as many people back here. There are so many good things going on at the club right now, including with the young and community departments. We all need to keep driving it.”

‘I stepped up, and I always would do anything the club asked’ – Kellacher

Inverness have been the form team in League One so far, making light work of the five-point deduction they kicked off with, sitting three points behind leaders Hamilton and Stenhousemuir.

Kellacher was asked to sum up how he feels about the past 12 months.

He added: “It has been emotional. A lot of good things have happened and to see us come out the other end has been a relief and it’s positive in terms of the direction we’re going.

“I just love what I do and there’s no getting away from it.

“I love coming into work and being around the boys and the staff and, more importantly, I love being on the training pitch working with them. They’re a great bunch.

“I stepped up, and I always would do anything the club asked. A lot of other people have done the same.

“We’re all here to help one another. We’ve done that and hopefully we’re getting there.”