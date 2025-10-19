Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher frustrated at more home points dropped

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher frustrated at more home points dropped

Inverness manager disappointed despite comeback from two-goal deficit in 2-2 draw with Kelty Hearts.

By Reporter
Calum Macleod in action for Caley Thistle against Kelty Hearts. Image: Jasperimage
Scott Kellacher insists Caley Thistle cannot afford for dropped points to become a regular occurrence at home after digging deep to force a 2-2 draw against Kelty Hearts.

Inverness found themselves two goals behind against the Fifers, who occupy second-bottom place in League One, courtesy of an Innes Murray double within the opening 24 minutes.

Caley Jags rallied to find a way back into the game, with Danny Devine pulling a goal back just prior to the interval, before half-time substitute Chanka Zimba restored parity early in the second half.

Despite dominating the remainder of the second half, the Highlanders ultimately had to settle for a point.

Inverness remain third in the table, with three points separating them from both Hamilton Accies and Stenhousemuir who occupy the top two positions.

Caley Thistle boss disappointed by first half display

Caley Jags had won three of their previous four home league matches ahead of the visit of Kelty, with the only blemish coming in a 2-1 loss to Stenny on August 16. 

In spite of that, Kellacher was frustrated at failing to collect maximum points at the Sarens PSG Stadium – which he insists cannot become a habit for his side.

Kellacher said: “The first half was nowhere near acceptable. We gave ourselves a mountain to climb.

“I think we have controlled pretty much all of the game, but to give the goals away we did was not good enough.

“The first goal is a poor goal to lose, and then we give away a penalty.

“We need to be far better. I want us to be better in the way we start games, and I don’t think we did that.

“I’ve got to give credit to the players for coming back, they showed character from 2-0 down.

“We could easily have gone on and won the game, which we were trying everything to do.

“Points at home are not good enough for us. If we want to be up at the top come the end of the season, it needs to be far better.

“We need to be on the front foot more, we need to be sharper, and we need to defend better as well.

“A point is better than losing the game, because that might have happened last year. Overall, we need to be far better and more positive – especially when we are at home.”

Caley Jags punished for poor start

Midfielder Paul Allan made just his second league start of the campaign, having been back in the line-up for the previous week’s 4-1 win over Forfar Athletic in the KDM Evolution Trophy.

The injured Ross Millen, along with Mitchell Robertson, Adam MacKinnon and Billy Mckay, dropped out from the side which defeated the Loons, with Joe Chalmers, David Wotherspoon, Luis Longstaff and Danny Devine returning.

It was Thomas O’Ware’s men who made the perfect start, breaking the deadlock after 10 minutes.

A neatly worked goal saw Aberdeen loanee Joseph Teasdale release Murray into a gaping hole in the heart of the Caley Thistle rearguard, with the forward applying a crisp low finish beyond Ross Munro.

The home side’s task heightened significantly on 22 minutes however, after Chalmers tugged Alexander Ferguson to the ground following a short corner.

Innes Murray scores from the spot to make it 2-0 to Kelty Hearts at Caley Thistle. Image: Jasperimage

Referee Jamie Wilkie did not hesitate in pointing to the spot, with Murray stepping up to dispatch the penalty beyond the reach of Munro.

The two-goal setback took the wind out of Caley Thistle’s sails somewhat, although they finished the first half strongly – and grabbed a vital lifeline four minutes before the interval.

Chalmers swung in a deep corner to the far post, where Devine made a darting late run to escape his marker and thump a powerful finish beyond Ryan Adamson from six yards.

It injected a fresh spring into the Caley Jags’ step, and they were close to restoring parity in the final seconds of the first period when Oscar MacIntyre saw his strike spectacularly tipped wide by Adamson.

Zimba makes impact from the bench

Kellacher made a change at half-time, with Zimba replacing Longstaff, and the forward nearly made an immediate impact when his powerful strike forced Adamson into action again, before Allan saw his follow-up blocked.

Chinka Zimba celebrates his equaliser against Kelty Hearts. Image: Jasperimage

Zimba was not to be denied on 54 minutes however, as he pulled the home side level with a cushioned header after meeting a sublime delivery from David Wotherspoon on the right flank.

That appeared to give Inverness the impetus to win the game however they were unable to fashion enough pressure to find a winner.

Sole was twice off target with efforts, with the best late chance falling to Alfie Stewart in the dying stages, only for his effort to be deflected wide.

Inverness boss wants response at Peterhead

After taking just a point from their last two league matches, Kellacher is determined to return to winning ways when the Highlanders make the trip to Peterhead next Saturday.

He added: “We need to realise where we are and what we’re trying to achieve.

“I said it last year – we’re going to have setbacks along the way. It’s a long year, and we’re only 10 games in.

“We won’t be the only team that drops points here and there, a lot of teams will do that, but today I just felt that we weren’t anywhere near what we have been. We need to make sure that we are.”

Conversation